Otago vs Central Districts The Ford Trophy Match Prediction OVO 51 % Chance of Winning CST 49 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.81 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR One of the most intense games in the Ford Trophy will be taking place next, as Otago prepares to go against Central Districts. This match will be played on 31 October at 3:00 AM IST at University Oval in Dunedin. Otago is heading to this game after winning its previous match against Wellington by 6 wickets. On the other hand, Central Districts are heading to this game after losing their previous match against Northern Districts by 62 runs.

Who will win? Otago Central Districts Vote 0 votes

Facts: Central Districts and Otago have defeated each other twice in their last five head-to-head matches.

Toby Findlay, from Central Districts, has taken 3 wickets at an average of 25.66.

Jack Boyle, from Otago, has scored 74 runs off 111 balls in the last game.

Otago vs Central Districts Chances of Winning

Otago will enter the upcoming match against Central Districts with a higher chance of winning. The team takes the home-ground advantage, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Jack Boyle, who has scored 74 runs off 111 balls, and Matthew Bacon, who holds 3 wickets at an average of 13.66. On the other hand, Central Districts will be keen to secure a win in the next game. For this, they will have to rely on their player performances, which might help them to turn the tables. They have players such as Sam Cassidy, who has scored 137 runs off 93 balls, and Toby Findlay, who holds 3 wickets at an average of 25.66.

Otago Chances of Winning: 51%

Central Districts Chances of Winning: 49%

Otago vs Central Districts Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Otago has received a strong start in the new season of the Ford Trophy. The team has started its campaign with an impressive win over Wellington, which puts them at the top of the table with 5 points. In the upcoming match against Central Districts, they will be taking the home-ground advantage, which could help them to secure another win. They have batsmen such as Jacob Cumming, who has scored 71 runs off 62 balls, and Thorn Parkes, who has scored 22 runs off 20 balls. Ben Lockrose has managed to take 3 wickets for the team at an average of 14.66.

On the other hand, the defending champions, Central Districts, didn't have a good start this season. The team has started its campaign with a loss in the opening game, as they now aim to regain their winning momentum in the next match. While it will be quite challenging against Otago, the team will still be keen to turn the tables. They have batsmen such as Josh Clarkson, who has scored 74 runs off 60 balls, and Will Young, who has scored 22 runs off 17 balls in the last game. Ajaz Patel has managed to take 2 wickets for the team at an average of 44.50.

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Otago vs Central Districts Match Toss Prediction

The match between Otago and Central Districts will be played at University Oval, which gives the home-ground advantage to Otago. This venue has hosted a total of 20 ODIs, out of which 10 games have been won by the team batting first, and the remaining 10 games have been won by the team bowling first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 236, but it falls to 185 in the second innings. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the next game is likely to bat first.

Weather Report

The match between Otago and Central Districts could be affected due to the weather conditions, as there is a 10% chance of rain.

Cloudy 56% Humidity 5° - 15° C Temperature 26 kmph Wind Speed

Cloudy 56% Humidity 5° - 15° C Temperature 26 kmph Wind Speed

Otago and Central Districts Player List

Team Form

Otago Team Form

Otago has been able to regain its winning momentum in this format of the game. The team is now having two losses and just one win in its last five games, as they now aim to continue the same form in the next match. They have players such as Thomas O’Connor, who holds 2 wickets at an average of 22, and Jamal Todd, who has scored 21 runs off 13 balls.

Central Districts Team Form

Central Districts have shown some good performances in this format of the game lately. The team holds three consecutive wins and just one loss in its last five games, as they now aim to regain their winning momentum in the next match. They have players such as Raymond Toole, who holds a wicket at an economy of 7.20, and Ajaz Patel, who has scored 35 runs off 26 balls.

Otago vs Central Districts List a University Oval, Dunedin Otago Volts Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.81 Bet Now! Central Stags Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.99 Bet Now!

Otago vs Central Districts Top Batters

Jack Boyle is the highest run-scorer for Otago in this tournament so far. He has managed to score 74 runs for the team in the last game at a strike rate of 66.66.

Sam Cassidy is the highest run-scorer for Central Districts in this tournament so far. He has managed to score 137 runs for the team in the last game at a strike rate of 147.31.

Otago vs Central Districts Top Bowlers

Matthew Bacon is the leading wicket-taker for Otago in this tournament so far. He has managed to take 3 wickets for the team in the last game at an average of 13.66.

Toby Findlay is the leading wicket-taker for Central Districts in this tournament so far. He has managed to take 3 wickets for the team in the last game at an average of 25.66.