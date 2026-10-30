Railways vs Mumbai Ranji Trophy Elite Match Prediction
RAI
45%
Chance of Winning
MUM
55%
Parimatch
First class
Brabourne Stadium
Who will win?
Facts:
- Mumbai has won two out of its last five head-to-head matches against Railways, losing one.
- Bhargav Merai, from Railways, has scored 720 runs in his last 10 games at an average of 60.
- Tushar Deshpande, from Mumbai, has taken 34 wickets in his last 10 games at an economy of 3.49.
Railways vs Mumbai Chances of Winning
Mumbai will enter the upcoming match against Railways with a higher chance of winning. The team has been strong against Railways in recent games, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Musheer Khan, who has scored 231 runs in 3 innings at an average of 77, and Tanush Kotian, who holds 15 wickets in 5 innings at an average of 15.60. On the other hand, Railways will be keen to secure a win in this game. For this, they will have to rely on their home-ground advantage, which might help them to turn the tables. They have players such as Mohammad Saif, who has scored 186 runs in 6 innings at an average of 37.20, and Raj Choudhary, who has taken 12 wickets in 4 innings at an average of 26.41.
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Railways Chances of Winning: 45%
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Mumbai Chances of Winning: 55%
Railways vs Mumbai Prediction & Betting Tips 2026
Railways have not been able to receive a good start in this tournament. Even after playing three games this season, the team has managed to grab just 2 points with no wins and one loss in three games, which puts them at the 6th spot in the standings. While their record against Mumbai has not been strong, the team takes the home-ground advantage, which could help them to turn the tables. They have batsmen such as Vivek Singh, who has scored 202 runs in 6 innings at an average of 33.66, and Eshaan Goyal, who has scored 178 runs in 6 innings at an average of 35.60. Toufik Uddin Mondal has been able to take 8 wickets in 4 innings at an average of 30.12.
On the other hand, Mumbai has established its dominance in this tournament. The team has secured bonus points in all of the three games it has played, as they stand at the top with 21 points. Their record against Railways has been strong, which could help them to secure another win and strengthen their spot at the top. They have batsmen such as Angkrish Raghuvanshi, who has scored 201 runs in 3 innings at an average of 100.50, and Siddhesh Lad, who has scored 206 runs in 3 innings at an average of 68.66. Tushar Deshpande has managed to take 13 wickets in 6 innings at an average of 16.30.
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Railways vs Mumbai Match Toss Prediction
The match between Railways and Mumbai will be played at Brabourne Stadium, which gives the home-ground advantage to Railways. This venue has hosted a total of 18 Tests, out of which 2 games have been won by the team batting first and 5 games have been won by the team bowling first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 339, but it increases to 351 in the second innings, falling to 254 in the third innings, and 150 in the fourth innings. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the next game is likely to bowl first.
Weather Report
The match between Railways and Mumbai could be affected due to the weather conditions, as there is at least a 15% chance of rain.
Railways and Mumbai Player List
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Ahuja Suraj
wicket keeper
Anand Akash
wicket keeper
Choudhary Raj Kamal
batsman
Ankolekar Atharva
bowler
Goyal Eshaan
no information yet
Avasthi Mohit
bowler
khan Zubair Ali
all rounder
Deshpande Tushar
bowler
Merai Bhargav
batsman
Dsouza Sylvester
bowler
Mondal Toufik Uddin
batsman
Jaiswal Yashasvi
batsman
Parikh Pradhyumn
no information yet
Joshi Divyansh
all rounder
Saif Mohammad
batsman
Khan Musheer
batsman
Sangwan Himanshu
bowler
Khan Sarfaraz
batsman
Singh Adarsh Pushpendra
all rounder
Kotian Tanush
all rounder
Singh Ravi
no information yet
Lad Siddhesh
batsman
Singh Sahab Yuvraj
all rounder
Mhatre Ayush
no information yet
Singh Vivek
all rounder
Mulani Shams
all rounder
Yadav Kunal
all rounder
Parkar Suved
batsman
Team Form
Railways Team Form
Railways have struggled to secure wins in this format of the game lately. The team holds two wins and just one loss in its last five games, as they now aim to regain their winning momentum in the upcoming match. They have players such as Kunal Yadav, who holds 6 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 33, and Bhargav Merai, who has scored 143 runs in 5 innings at an average of 35.75.
Mumbai Team Form
Mumbai has been on a winning streak in this format of the game lately. The team holds three consecutive wins and just one loss in its last five games, as they now aim to continue the same form in the upcoming match. They have players such as Mohit Avasthi, who holds 10 wickets in 6 innings at an average of 16.20, and Sarfaraz Khan, who has scored 195 runs in 3 innings at an average of 65.
Railways vs Mumbai
First class
Brabourne Stadium, null
Railways
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Mumbai
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Railways vs Mumbai Top Batters
Bhargav Merai will be a key batsman for Railways in the upcoming match. He has managed to score 720 runs for the team in his last 10 games at an average of 60.
Siddhesh Lad will be a key batsman for Mumbai in the upcoming match. He has been able to score 854 runs for the team in his last 10 games at an average of 77.64.
Railways vs Mumbai Top Bowlers
Raj Choudhary will be a key bowler for Railways in the upcoming match. He has managed to take 31 wickets for the team in his last 6 games at an economy of 2.37.
Tushar Deshpande will be a key bowler for Mumbai in the upcoming match. He has managed to take 34 wickets for the team in his last 10 games at an economy of 3.49.
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