Railways vs Mumbai Ranji Trophy Elite Match Prediction RAI 45 % Chance of Winning MUM 55 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.81 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The upcoming match in the Group D of the Ranji Trophy is set to be an exciting game to witness, as it will be Railways going against Mumbai. This match will be played from 2 November at 9:30 AM IST at Brabourne Stadium. Railways is heading to this game after losing its previous match against Tamil Nadu by 5 wickets. On the other hand, Mumbai is heading to this game after winning its previous match against Haryana by 10 wickets.

Who will win? Railways Mumbai Vote 0 votes

Facts: Mumbai has won two out of its last five head-to-head matches against Railways, losing one.

Bhargav Merai, from Railways, has scored 720 runs in his last 10 games at an average of 60.

Tushar Deshpande, from Mumbai, has taken 34 wickets in his last 10 games at an economy of 3.49.

Railways vs Mumbai Chances of Winning

Mumbai will enter the upcoming match against Railways with a higher chance of winning. The team has been strong against Railways in recent games, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Musheer Khan, who has scored 231 runs in 3 innings at an average of 77, and Tanush Kotian, who holds 15 wickets in 5 innings at an average of 15.60. On the other hand, Railways will be keen to secure a win in this game. For this, they will have to rely on their home-ground advantage, which might help them to turn the tables. They have players such as Mohammad Saif, who has scored 186 runs in 6 innings at an average of 37.20, and Raj Choudhary, who has taken 12 wickets in 4 innings at an average of 26.41.

Railways Chances of Winning: 45%

Mumbai Chances of Winning: 55%

Railways vs Mumbai Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Railways have not been able to receive a good start in this tournament. Even after playing three games this season, the team has managed to grab just 2 points with no wins and one loss in three games, which puts them at the 6th spot in the standings. While their record against Mumbai has not been strong, the team takes the home-ground advantage, which could help them to turn the tables. They have batsmen such as Vivek Singh, who has scored 202 runs in 6 innings at an average of 33.66, and Eshaan Goyal, who has scored 178 runs in 6 innings at an average of 35.60. Toufik Uddin Mondal has been able to take 8 wickets in 4 innings at an average of 30.12.

On the other hand, Mumbai has established its dominance in this tournament. The team has secured bonus points in all of the three games it has played, as they stand at the top with 21 points. Their record against Railways has been strong, which could help them to secure another win and strengthen their spot at the top. They have batsmen such as Angkrish Raghuvanshi, who has scored 201 runs in 3 innings at an average of 100.50, and Siddhesh Lad, who has scored 206 runs in 3 innings at an average of 68.66. Tushar Deshpande has managed to take 13 wickets in 6 innings at an average of 16.30.

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Railways vs Mumbai Match Toss Prediction

The match between Railways and Mumbai will be played at Brabourne Stadium, which gives the home-ground advantage to Railways. This venue has hosted a total of 18 Tests, out of which 2 games have been won by the team batting first and 5 games have been won by the team bowling first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 339, but it increases to 351 in the second innings, falling to 254 in the third innings, and 150 in the fourth innings. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the next game is likely to bowl first.

Weather Report

The match between Railways and Mumbai could be affected due to the weather conditions, as there is at least a 15% chance of rain.

Sunny 58 - 63% Humidity 26° - 34° C Temperature 8 - 14 kmph Wind Speed

Sunny 58 - 63% Humidity 26° - 34° C Temperature 8 - 14 kmph Wind Speed

Railways and Mumbai Player List

Team Form

Railways Team Form

Railways have struggled to secure wins in this format of the game lately. The team holds two wins and just one loss in its last five games, as they now aim to regain their winning momentum in the upcoming match. They have players such as Kunal Yadav, who holds 6 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 33, and Bhargav Merai, who has scored 143 runs in 5 innings at an average of 35.75.

Mumbai Team Form

Mumbai has been on a winning streak in this format of the game lately. The team holds three consecutive wins and just one loss in its last five games, as they now aim to continue the same form in the upcoming match. They have players such as Mohit Avasthi, who holds 10 wickets in 6 innings at an average of 16.20, and Sarfaraz Khan, who has scored 195 runs in 3 innings at an average of 65.

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Railways vs Mumbai Top Batters

Bhargav Merai will be a key batsman for Railways in the upcoming match. He has managed to score 720 runs for the team in his last 10 games at an average of 60.

Siddhesh Lad will be a key batsman for Mumbai in the upcoming match. He has been able to score 854 runs for the team in his last 10 games at an average of 77.64.

Railways vs Mumbai Top Bowlers

Raj Choudhary will be a key bowler for Railways in the upcoming match. He has managed to take 31 wickets for the team in his last 6 games at an economy of 2.37.

Tushar Deshpande will be a key bowler for Mumbai in the upcoming match. He has managed to take 34 wickets for the team in his last 10 games at an economy of 3.49.