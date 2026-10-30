Punjab vs Andhra Pradesh Ranji Trophy Elite Match Prediction PUN 56 % Chance of Winning AND 44 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.81 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The upcoming match in Group B of the Ranji Trophy has kept the cricket fans waiting, as it will be Punjab going against Andhra Pradesh. This match will be played from 2 November at 9:30 AM IST at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium. Punjab is heading to this game after having its previous match against Hyderabad end in a draw. On the other hand, Andhra Pradesh is heading to this game after losing its previous match against Chhattisgarh by 5 wickets.

Who will win? Punjab Andhra Pradesh Vote 0 votes

Facts: Punjab has won two out of its last five head-to-head matches against Andhra Pradesh, losing none.

Uday Saharan, from Punjab, has scored 957 runs in his last 10 games at an average of 63.80.

Saurabh Kumar, from Andhra Pradesh, has taken 46 wickets in his last 10 games at an economy of 2.42.

Punjab vs Andhra Pradesh Chances of Winning

Punjab will be heading to the next game against Andhra Pradesh with a higher chance of winning. The team has been strong against Andhra Pradesh and also takes the home-ground advantage, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Salil Arora, who has scored 378 runs in 5 innings at an average of 94.50, and Harpreet Brar, who holds 13 wickets in 5 innings at an average of 34.15. On the other hand, Andhra Pradesh will be keen to secure a win in this game. For this, they will have to rely on their player performances, which might help them to turn the tables. They have players such as Seeram Rahul, who has scored 281 runs in 5 innings at an average of 70.25, and Saurabh Kumar, who has taken 15 wickets in 6 innings at an average of 29.20.

Punjab Chances of Winning: 56%

Andhra Pradesh Chances of Winning: 44%

Punjab vs Andhra Pradesh Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Punjab has been able to display some fine performances in this tournament so far. The team stands at the 3rd spot in the standings with a win and no losses in three games, having secured 12 points. The next game against Andhra Pradesh brings an opportunity for another win, as their record over them has been strong, and the team takes the home-ground advantage. They have batsmen such as Uday Saharan, who has scored 302 runs in 5 innings at an average of 100.66, and Prabhsimran Singh, who has scored 235 runs in 4 innings at an average of 58.75. Harjas Singh has been able to take 9 wickets in 5 innings at an average of 35.77.

On the other hand, Andhra Pradesh has not been able to perform well in this tournament. The team holds 7th spot in the standings with no wins and two losses in the three games they have played, as they now aim to regain their winning momentum. But in the next match against Punjab, it will be quite challenging, as their record over them has not been strong. They have batsmen such as Ricky Bhui, who has scored 179 runs in 6 innings at an average of 35.80, and Revanth Reddy, who has scored 145 runs in 5 innings at an average of 36.25. Tripurana Vijay has been able to take 13 wickets for the team in 6 innings at an average of 37.76.

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Punjab vs Andhra Pradesh Match Toss Prediction

The match between Punjab and Andhra Pradesh will be played at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, which gives the home-ground advantage to Punjab. This venue has hosted just one Test, which was also won by the team batting first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 564, but it falls to 152 in the second innings, to 112 in the third innings. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the next game is likely to bat first.

Weather Report

The match between Punjab and Andhra Pradesh won't be affected due to the weather conditions.

Sunny 45 - 52% Humidity 16° - 29° C Temperature 8 - 14 kmph Wind Speed

Sunny 45 - 52% Humidity 16° - 29° C Temperature 8 - 14 kmph Wind Speed

Punjab and Andhra Pradesh Player List

Team Form

Punjab Team Form

Punjab has now started to give some good performances in this format of the game. The team holds just one win and two losses in its last five games, as they now aim to continue the same form in the next game. They have players such as Umesh Yadav, who holds 8 wickets in 5 innings at an average of 16.50, and Vihaan Malhotra, who has scored 214 runs in 5 innings at an average of 42.80.

Andhra Pradesh Team Form

Andhra Pradesh has not been able to perform well in this format of the game lately. The team holds three losses and no wins in its last five games, as they now aim to regain their winning momentum in the upcoming match. They have players such as Lalith Mohan, who has taken 11 wickets in 6 innings at an average of 34.09, and Shaik Rasheed, who has scored 147 runs in 5 innings at an average of 29.40.

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Punjab vs Andhra Pradesh Top Batters

Uday Saharan will be a key batsman for Punjab in the upcoming match. He has managed to score 957 runs for the team in his last 10 games at an average of 63.80.

Abhishek Reddy will be a key batsman for Andhra Pradesh in the next game. He has managed to score 665 runs for the team in his last 10 games at an average of 41.56.

Punjab vs Andhra Pradesh Top Bowlers

Harpreet Brar will be a key bowler for Punjab in the upcoming match. He has been able to take 37 wickets for the team in his last 7 games at an economy of 3.14.

Saurabh Kumar will be a key bowler for Andhra Pradesh in the upcoming match. He has managed to take 46 wickets for the team in his last 10 games at an economy of 2.42.