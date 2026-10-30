Delhi vs Services Pradesh Ranji Trophy Match Prediction
DEL
56%
Chance of Winning
SER
44%
Parimatch
First class
Palam A Ground
Who will win?
Facts:
- Delhi has won all of its last five head-to-head matches against Services.
- Ayush Doseja, from Delhi, has scored 1063 runs in his last 10 games at an average of 81.77.
- Arjun Sharma, from Services, has taken 48 wickets in his last 9 games at an economy of 2.85.
Delhi vs Services Chances of Winning
Delhi will enter the upcoming match against Services with a higher chance of winning. The team has been strong against Services and also takes the home-ground advantage, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Ayush Badoni, who has scored 535 runs in 4 innings at an average of 178.33, and Hrithik Shokeen, who holds 8 wickets in 5 innings at an average of 42. On the other hand, Services will be keen to secure a win in this game. For this, the team will have to rely on its player performances, which might help them to turn the tables. They have players such as Nitin Tanwar, who has scored 151 runs in 5 innings at an average of 37.75, and Pulkit Narang, who holds 18 wickets in 5 innings at an average of 13.50.
- Delhi Chances of Winning: 56%
- Services Chances of Winning: 44%
Delhi vs Services Prediction & Betting Tips 2026
Delhi has not been able to find its rhythm properly in this tournament. The team has started its campaign with a loss and no wins in three games, which puts them 6th in the standings with 4 points. Against Services, they will be taking the home-ground advantage and have also been undefeated, which could help them to come out victorious. They have batsmen such as Sumit Mathur, who has scored 242 runs in 2 innings at a strike rate of 55.37, and Priyansh Arya, who has scored 238 runs in 2 innings at an average of 119. Ayush Badoni has been able to take 6 wickets in 4 innings at an average of 21.16.
On the other hand, Services have also not been able to do well in this tournament so far. The team has already lost two out of the first three games they have played this season, as they hold the 7th spot in the standings with 1 point. Their upcoming match against Delhi will be a challenge, as it has been decades since they secured a win over them. They have batsmen such as Rajat Paliwal, who has scored 105 runs in 4 innings at an average of 35, and Ravi Chauhan, who has scored 71 runs in 4 innings at an average of 17.75. Arjun Sharma has been able to take 14 wickets in 5 innings at an average of 20.57.
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Delhi vs Services Match Toss Prediction
The match between Delhi and Services will be played at Palam A Ground, which gives the home-ground advantage to Delhi. This venue is yet to host any Test match but it is expected to offer balanced Test conditions. Pacers will be able to take advantage of the seam conditions with the new ball, while the batters will be able to do well when they settle. On the final two days of the game, the spinners will be able to do well as the pitch wears off. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the next game is likely to bat first.
Weather Report
The match between Delhi and Services won't be affected due to the weather conditions.
Delhi and Services Player List
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Arya Priyansh
batsman
Ahlawat Mohit
wicket keeper
Badoni Ayush
batsman
Bahadur Raj
bowler
Chaudhary Aman
no information yet
Chauhan Ravi
batsman
Dahiya Tejasvi
no information yet
Choudhary Varun
bowler
Dhull Yash
batsman
Dagar Virender
no information yet
Doseja Ayush
no information yet
Dhankhar Vineet
no information yet
Grewal Money Swarn
no information yet
Goyat Jayant
no information yet
Kaushik Dhruv
no information yet
Narang Pulkit
all rounder
Lakra Dev
all rounder
Pachhara Amit
batsman
Mathur Sumit
no information yet
Paliwal Rajat
batsman
Mehra Divij
bowler
Rohilla Shubham
batsman
Rajuvanshi P
no information yet
Sharma Arjun
all rounder
Ranjan Sarthak
batsman
Sharma Nakul
wicket keeper
Rawat Anuj
wicket keeper
Singh Rahul
bowler
Saini Navdeep
bowler
Tanwar Nitin
bowler
sangwan Sanat
no information yet
Shokeen Hrithik Rakesh
bowler
Singh Simarjeet
bowler
Team Form
Delhi Team Form
Delhi has not been able to secure wins in this format of the game lately. The team holds just one loss and no wins in its last five games, as they now aim to regain their winning momentum in the upcoming match. They have players such as Sumit Mathur, who holds 2 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 29, and Anuj Rawat, who has scored 118 runs in 4 innings at an average of 39.33.
Services Team Form
Services have also been on a losing streak in this format of the game lately. The team holds four consecutive losses and no wins in any of its last five games, as they now aim to regain their winning momentum in the next game. They have players such as Nitin Tanwar, who holds 3 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 6.66, and Shubham Rohilla, who has scored 53 runs in 3 innings at an average of 26.50.
Delhi vs Services
First class
Palam A Ground, null
Delhi
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Services
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Delhi vs Services Top Batters
Ayush Doseja will be a key batsman for Delhi in the upcoming match. He has managed to score 1063 runs for the team in his last 10 games at an average of 81.77.
Rajat Paliwal will be a key batsman for Services in the upcoming match. He has managed to score 369 runs for the team in his last 10 games at an average of 24.60.
Delhi vs Services Top Bowlers
Ayush Badoni will be a key bowler for Delhi in the upcoming match. He has managed to take 14 wickets for the team in his last 7 games at an economy of 3.11.
Arjun Sharma will be a key bowler for Services in the upcoming match. He has managed to take 48 wickets for the team in his last 9 games at an economy of 2.85.
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