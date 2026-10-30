Delhi vs Services Pradesh Ranji Trophy Match Prediction DEL 56 % Chance of Winning SER 44 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.81 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The upcoming match in the Group C of the Ranji Trophy will be having an intense clash, as Delhi prepares to go against Services. This match will be played from 2 November at 9:30 AM IST at Palam A Ground. Delhi is heading to this game after having its previous match against Jharkhand end in a draw. On the other hand, Services is heading to this game after having its previous match against Odisha end in a draw. Which team gets its first win of the season?

Who will win? Delhi Services Vote 0 votes

Facts: Delhi has won all of its last five head-to-head matches against Services.

Ayush Doseja, from Delhi, has scored 1063 runs in his last 10 games at an average of 81.77.

Arjun Sharma, from Services, has taken 48 wickets in his last 9 games at an economy of 2.85.

Delhi vs Services Chances of Winning

Delhi will enter the upcoming match against Services with a higher chance of winning. The team has been strong against Services and also takes the home-ground advantage, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Ayush Badoni, who has scored 535 runs in 4 innings at an average of 178.33, and Hrithik Shokeen, who holds 8 wickets in 5 innings at an average of 42. On the other hand, Services will be keen to secure a win in this game. For this, the team will have to rely on its player performances, which might help them to turn the tables. They have players such as Nitin Tanwar, who has scored 151 runs in 5 innings at an average of 37.75, and Pulkit Narang, who holds 18 wickets in 5 innings at an average of 13.50.

Delhi Chances of Winning: 56%

Services Chances of Winning: 44%

Delhi vs Services Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Delhi has not been able to find its rhythm properly in this tournament. The team has started its campaign with a loss and no wins in three games, which puts them 6th in the standings with 4 points. Against Services, they will be taking the home-ground advantage and have also been undefeated, which could help them to come out victorious. They have batsmen such as Sumit Mathur, who has scored 242 runs in 2 innings at a strike rate of 55.37, and Priyansh Arya, who has scored 238 runs in 2 innings at an average of 119. Ayush Badoni has been able to take 6 wickets in 4 innings at an average of 21.16.

On the other hand, Services have also not been able to do well in this tournament so far. The team has already lost two out of the first three games they have played this season, as they hold the 7th spot in the standings with 1 point. Their upcoming match against Delhi will be a challenge, as it has been decades since they secured a win over them. They have batsmen such as Rajat Paliwal, who has scored 105 runs in 4 innings at an average of 35, and Ravi Chauhan, who has scored 71 runs in 4 innings at an average of 17.75. Arjun Sharma has been able to take 14 wickets in 5 innings at an average of 20.57.

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Delhi vs Services Match Toss Prediction

The match between Delhi and Services will be played at Palam A Ground, which gives the home-ground advantage to Delhi. This venue is yet to host any Test match but it is expected to offer balanced Test conditions. Pacers will be able to take advantage of the seam conditions with the new ball, while the batters will be able to do well when they settle. On the final two days of the game, the spinners will be able to do well as the pitch wears off. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the next game is likely to bat first.

Weather Report

The match between Delhi and Services won't be affected due to the weather conditions.

Sunny 53 - 58% Humidity 16° - 29° C Temperature 8 - 13 kmph Wind Speed

Sunny 53 - 58% Humidity 16° - 29° C Temperature 8 - 13 kmph Wind Speed

Delhi and Services Player List

Team Form

Delhi Team Form

Delhi has not been able to secure wins in this format of the game lately. The team holds just one loss and no wins in its last five games, as they now aim to regain their winning momentum in the upcoming match. They have players such as Sumit Mathur, who holds 2 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 29, and Anuj Rawat, who has scored 118 runs in 4 innings at an average of 39.33.

Services Team Form

Services have also been on a losing streak in this format of the game lately. The team holds four consecutive losses and no wins in any of its last five games, as they now aim to regain their winning momentum in the next game. They have players such as Nitin Tanwar, who holds 3 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 6.66, and Shubham Rohilla, who has scored 53 runs in 3 innings at an average of 26.50.

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Delhi vs Services Top Batters

Ayush Doseja will be a key batsman for Delhi in the upcoming match. He has managed to score 1063 runs for the team in his last 10 games at an average of 81.77.

Rajat Paliwal will be a key batsman for Services in the upcoming match. He has managed to score 369 runs for the team in his last 10 games at an average of 24.60.

Delhi vs Services Top Bowlers

Ayush Badoni will be a key bowler for Delhi in the upcoming match. He has managed to take 14 wickets for the team in his last 7 games at an economy of 3.11.

Arjun Sharma will be a key bowler for Services in the upcoming match. He has managed to take 48 wickets for the team in his last 9 games at an economy of 2.85.