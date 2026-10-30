New Zealand vs India 5th T20I Match Prediction
NZ
47%
Chance of Winning
IND
53%
Parimatch
T20i
Seddon Park
Who will win?
Facts:
- India has won four out of its last five head-to-head matches against New Zealand, losing one.
- Glenn Phillips has scored 64 runs off 41 balls against Arshdeep Singh, while Arshdeep has dismissed him once.
- Abhishek Sharma has scored 30 runs off 16 balls against Mitchell Santner, while Santner has dismissed him once.
New Zealand vs India Chances of Winning
India will enter the fifth T20I against New Zealand with a higher chance of winning. The team has been strong against New Zealand in recent games, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Abhishek Sharma, who has scored 196 runs in 4 innings at an average of 49, and Arshdeep Singh, who holds 5 wickets in 4 innings at an average of 29.80. On the other hand, New Zealand will be keen to secure a win in this game. For this, the team takes the home-ground advantage, which could help them to turn the tables. They have players such as Glenn Phillips, who has scored 276 runs in 4 innings at an average of 92, and Mitchell Santner, who holds 9 wickets in 4 innings at an average of 11.22.
- New Zealand Chances of Winning: 47%
- India Chances of Winning: 53%
New Zealand vs India Prediction & Betting Tips 2026
New Zealand was able to find its rhythm back in this series in the previous match. After losing three consecutive games, the team went on to secure a massive win over India by 87 runs to take the series to 3-1. Even though it will be a challenge, they will aim to defeat India once again, taking the home-ground advantage in the last game. They have batsmen such as Daryl Mitchell, who has scored 147 runs in 4 innings at an average of 49, and Bevon Jacobs, who has scored 135 runs in 4 innings at an average of 45. Jacob Duffy has been able to take 5 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 21.60.
On the other hand, India has been able to dominate the series without any issues. The team was able to win the series already within the first three games, but the last game might have affected their momentum to some extent. With a good record against New Zealand, India will aim to end the series with another win. They have batsmen such as Naman Dhir, who has scored 105 runs in 4 innings at an average of 52.50, and Sanju Samson, who has scored 103 runs in 4 innings at an average of 25.75. Mayank Yadav has been able to take 4 wickets for the team in 2 innings at an average of 22.
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New Zealand vs India Match Toss Prediction
The match between New Zealand and India will be played at Seddon Park, which gives the home-ground advantage to New Zealand. This venue has hosted a total of 23 T20Is, out of which 13 games have been won by the team batting first, and 9 games have been won by the team bowling first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 168, but it falls to 144 in the second innings. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the next game is likely to bat first.
Weather Report
The match between New Zealand and India could be affected due to the weather conditions, as there is a 10% chance of rain.
New Zealand and India Player List
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Allen Finn
wicket keeper
Chakravarthy Varun
bowler
Bracewell Michael
all rounder
Dhir Naman
bowler
Chapman Mark
batsman
Dube Shivam
all rounder
Conway Devon
wicket keeper
Iyer Shreyas
batsman
Duffy Jacob
bowler
Kishan Ishan
wicket keeper
Ferguson Lockie
bowler
Kumar Bhuvneshwar
bowler
Fisher Matthew
bowler
Patel Axar
all rounder
Foulkes Zak
batsman
Reddy Nithish
batsman
Henry Matt
bowler
Samson Sanju
wicket keeper
Jacobs Bevon
no information yet
Sharma Abhishek
all rounder
Jamieson Kyle
bowler
Singh Arshdeep
bowler
Milne Adam
bowler
Suryavanshi Vaibhav
no information yet
Mitchell Daryl
all rounder
Varma Tilak
batsman
Phillips Glenn
all rounder
Yadav Kuldeep Singh
bowler
Santner Mitchell
all rounder
Yadav Mayank
bowler
Seifert Tim
wicket keeper
Yadav Prince
batsman
Smith Nathan
bowler
Team Form
New Zealand Team Form
New Zealand has finally regained its winning momentum in the shortest format of the game. The team holds two wins and three consecutive losses in its last five games, as they now aim to continue the same form in the next game. They have players such as Matthew Fisher, who holds 3 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 21, and Finn Allen, who has scored 132 runs in 4 innings at an average of 33.
India Team Form
India just got its winning momentum affected ahead of the next game. The team is now having three consecutive wins and just one loss in its last five games, as they now aim to regain their winning momentum in the next game. They have players such as Axar Patel, who holds 3 wickets in 4 innings at an average of 52.66, and Tilak Varma, who has scored 93 runs in 4 innings at an average of 46.50.
New Zealand vs India Head to Head
New Zealand vs India
T20i
Seddon Park, null
New Zealand
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
India
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
New Zealand vs India Top Batters
Glenn Phillips will be a key batsman for New Zealand in the next game. He has been able to score 276 runs for the team in his last 4 games at an average of 92.
Abhishek Sharma will be a key batsman for India in the upcoming match. He has managed to score 402 runs for the team in his last 10 games at an average of 40.20.
New Zealand vs India Top Bowlers
Mitchell Santner will be a key bowler for New Zealand in the upcoming match. He has been able to take 13 wickets for the team in his last 6 games at an economy of 6.71.
Arshdeep Singh will be a key bowler for India in the upcoming match. He has managed to take 10 wickets for the team in his last 8 games at an economy of 10.13.
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