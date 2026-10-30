Tripura vs Saurashtra Ranji Trophy Elite Match Prediction TRI 43 % Chance of Winning SAU 57 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.81 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The clash of the top and bottom will be taking place next in Group B of the Ranji Trophy, as it will be Tripura going against Saurashtra. This match will be played from 2 November at 9:30 AM IST at Maharaja Bir Bikram College Stadium. Tripura is heading to this game after losing its previous match against Karnataka by an innings and 116 runs. On the other hand, Saurashtra is heading to this game after winning its previous match against Assam by an innings and 12 runs.

Who will win? Tripura Saurashtra Vote 0 votes

Facts: Saurashtra has won both of their two head-to-head matches against Tripura.

Hanuma Vihari, from Tripura, has scored 483 runs in his last 8 games at an average of 37.15.

Parth Bhut, from Saurashtra, has taken 38 wickets in his last 6 games at an economy of 2.46.

Tripura vs Saurashtra Chances of Winning

Saurashtra will enter the upcoming match against Tripura with a higher chance of winning. The team has been strong against Tripura in recent games, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Chirag Jani, who has scored 279 runs in 5 innings at an average of 93, and Parth Bhut, who has taken 18 wickets in 4 innings at an average of 13.72. On the other hand, Tripura will be keen to secure a win in this game. The team also takes the home-ground advantage, which could help them to turn the tables. They have players such as Manisankar Murasingh, who has scored 222 runs in 6 innings at an average of 44.40, and Sandip Sarkar, who holds 16 wickets in 4 innings at an average of 21.18.

Tripura Chances of Winning: 43%

Saurashtra Chances of Winning: 57%

Tripura vs Saurashtra Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Tripura has not been able to make the most out of the start this season. The team has started its campaign with losses in all of its initial three games, which now puts them at the bottom of the standings. In the upcoming match against Saurashtra, the team will be relying on the home-ground advantage, which could help them to turn the tables. They have batsmen such as Bikramkumar Das, who has scored 142 runs in 6 innings at an average of 23.66, and Sentu Sarkar, who has scored 124 runs in 6 innings at an average of 20.66. Abhijit Sarkar has been able to take 5 wickets in 4 innings at an average of 33.60.

On the other hand, Saurashtra has shown some good performances in this tournament. The team is standing at the 2nd spot in the group stages with 13 points, having a win and no loss in the three games played. Against Tripura, their record has been strong in recent games, which could help them to secure another win. They have batsmen such as Prerak Mankad, who has scored 225 runs in 3 innings at an average of 75, and Harvik Desai, who has scored 184 runs in 5 innings at an average of 36.80. Jaydev Unadkat has been able to take 8 wickets for the team in 4 innings at an average of 23.87.

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Tripura vs Saurashtra Match Toss Prediction

The match between Tripura and Saurashtra will be played at Maharaja Bir Bikram College Stadium, which gives the home-ground advantage to Tripura. This venue is yet to host any Test match but it is expected to offer balanced Test conditions. Pacers will be able to take advantage of the seam conditions with the new ball, while the batters will be able to do well when they settle. On the final two days of the game, the spinners will be able to do well as the pitch wears off. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the next game is likely to bat first.

Weather Report

The match between Tripura and Saurashtra might be affected due to the weather conditions, as there is at least a 15% chance of rain on day one.

Sunny 69 - 72% Humidity 21° - 32° C Temperature 8 - 10 kmph Wind Speed

Sunny 69 - 72% Humidity 21° - 32° C Temperature 8 - 10 kmph Wind Speed

Tripura and Saurashtra Player List

Team Form

Tripura Team Form

Tripura has not been able to perform well in this format of the game lately. The team holds four losses and just one win in its last five games, as they now aim to regain their winning momentum in the upcoming match. They have players such as Parvez Sultan, who holds 5 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 34, and Sridam Paul, who has scored 119 runs in 6 innings at an average of 19.83.

Saurashtra Team Form

Saurashtra has shown some good performances in this format of the game lately. The team holds three wins and no losses in its last five games, as they now aim to continue the same form in the upcoming match. They have players such as Ravindra Jadeja, who holds 7 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 27.14, and Hetvik Kotak, who has scored 151 runs in 3 innings at an average of 50.33.

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Tripura vs Saurashtra Top Batters

Hanuma Vihari will be a key batsman for Tripura in the upcoming match. He has managed to score 483 runs for the team in his last 8 games at an average of 37.15.

Chirag Jani will be a key batsman for Saurashtra in the upcoming match. He has managed to score 687 runs for the team in his last 10 games at an average of 52.85.

Tripura vs Saurashtra Top Bowlers

Manisankar Murasingh will be a key bowler for Tripura in the next game. He has managed to take 25 wickets for the team in his last 10 games at an economy of 2.53.

Parth Bhut will be a key bowler for Saurashtra in the upcoming match. He has managed to take 38 wickets for the team in his last 6 games at an economy of 2.46.