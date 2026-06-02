Aakash Tigers MWS vs Eagle Thane Strikers T20 Mumbai 2026 Match Prediction AAK 48 % Chance of Winning EAG 52 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.81 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Match Prediction The T20 Mumbai is set to feature another exciting game in this season, as Aakash Tigers MWS will be going against Eagle Thane Strikers. This match will take place on 3 June at 7:00 PM IST at the Wankhede Stadium. Aakash Tigers MWS lost its previous match against MSC Maratha Royals in a Super Over. On the other hand, Eagle Thane Strikers secured a win over Bandra Blasters by 9 wickets in its opening game.

Who will win? Aakash Tigers MWS Eagle Thane Strikers Vote 0 votes

Facts: Aakash Tigers MWS and Eagle Thane Strikers didn't face each other in the last season.

Ajit Yadav, from Aakash Tigers MWS, scored 37 runs off 17 balls in the previous game.

Onkar Tarmale, from Eagle Thane Strikers, took 3 wickets in the first game at an average of 9.33.

Aakash Tigers MWS vs Eagle Thane Strikers Chances of Winning

Eagle Thane Strikers will enter the next game with a higher chance of winning. The team was able to showcase dominant performances in the first game, which could help them to carry on the same momentum. They have players such as Onkar Tarmale, who took 3 wickets at an average of 9.33, and Shashwat Jagtap, who scored 100 runs at a strike rate of 200. On the other hand, Aakash Tigers MWS will be eager to regain its winning momentum in the next game. They have players such as Ajit Yadav, who has scored 37 runs off 17 balls, and Jamshed Alam, who took 3 wickets at an economy of 10.75.

Aakash Tigers MWS Chances of Winning: 48%

Eagle Thane Strikers Chances of Winning: 52%

Aakash Tigers MWS vs Eagle Thane Strikers Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Aakash Tigers MWS didn't have a good start to the new season of the T20 Mumbai. The team came close in the game against MSC Maratha Royals but they were not able to chase down the target in the Super Over. Now with the next game against Eagle Thane Strikers, they will be eager to regain their winning momentum. They have batsmen such as Jay Bista, who scored 25 runs off 16 balls, and Sarfaraz Khan, who scored 28 runs off 19 balls. With the ball, the team has Shashank Attarde, who took 2 wickets at an average of 7.50.

On the other hand, Eagle Thane Strikers received one of the finest starts in the tournament. The team was able to defeat Aakash Tigers MWS by a huge margin, which has helped it to get a massive NRR boost. The next game against Aakash Tigers MWS could help them to continue the same form. They have batsmen such as Sumeir Zaveri, who scored 80 runs off 36 balls, and Sairaj Patil, who scored 10 runs off 6 balls. Atharva Ankolekar took 2 wickets for the team at an average of 17.

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Aakash Tigers MWS vs Eagle Thane Strikers Match Toss Prediction

The match between Aakash Tigers MWS and Eagle Thane Strikers will be played at the Wankhede Stadium. This venue has hosted a total of 21 T20Is, out of which 11 were won by the team batting first, and the remaining 10 were won by the team bowling first. The average first innings score at this venue stands at 180, but it falls down to 158 in the second innings. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in this game is likely to bat first.

Weather Report

The match between Aakash Tigers MWS and Eagle Thane Strikers could be affected due to the weather conditions, as there is a 50% chance of rain.

Scattered Thunderstorms 72% 29° - 32° C 18 kmph

Scattered Thunderstorms 72% 29° - 32° C 18 kmph

Aakash Tigers MWS and Eagle Thane Strikers Player List

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Team Form

Aakash Tigers MWS Team Form

Aakash Tigers MWS have shown some impressive performances this season. Even though the team started the new season with a loss, they will be eager to secure a win in the upcoming match. They have players such as Prince Badiani, who took a wicket at an economy of 11, and Saksham Parashar, who scored 26 runs off 23 balls.

Eagle Thane Strikers Team Form

Eagle Thane Strikers have started the tournament with a bang, as they registered an amazing win. Now the team will be looking at the next game as an opportunity to continue the same form. They have players such as Shardul Thakur, who took 2 wickets at an average of 16.50, and Raje Amartya, who took a wicket at an economy of 8.25.

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Aakash Tigers MWS vs Eagle Thane Strikers Top Batters

Ajit Yadav was able to showcase brilliant batting performances for Aakash Tigers MWS. He was able to score 37 runs off 17 balls with 5 sixes in the team's first game this season.

Shashwat Jagtap is the best batsman for Eagle Thane Strikers in this tournament. He went on to score 100 runs off 50 balls with 74% runs coming in the form of a boundary.

Aakash Tigers MWS vs Eagle Thane Strikers Top Bowlers

Jamshed Alam was able to take the most wickets for Aakash Tigers MWS in its first game. He secured 3 wickets for the team at an average of 14.33 and an economy of 10.75.

Onkar Tarmale was able to finish as the highest wicket-taker for Eagle Thane Strikers. He took 3 wickets for the team in the last game at an average of 9.33.