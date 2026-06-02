North Mumbai Panthers vs Bandra Blasters T20 Mumbai 2026 Match Prediction NOR 51 % Chance of Winning NAM 49 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.81 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The T20 Mumbai is about to get more exciting for the cricket fans, as North Mumbai Panthers prepare to go against Bandra Blasters. This match will take place on 3 June at 2:00 PM IST at the Wankhede Stadium. North Mumbai Panthers will remain eager to continue a winning momentum even in the upcoming match. On the other hand, Bandra Blasters are heading to this game after losing its previous one to Eagle Thane Strikers by 9 wickets.

Who will win? North Mumbai Panthers Bandra Blasters Vote 0 votes

Facts: Bandra Blasters defeated North Mumbai Panthers in their previous head-to-head match by 40 runs.

Jay Jain, from Bandra Blasters, scored 45 runs off 21 balls in the last game.

Tanush Kotian, from North Mumbai Panthers, has grabbed 33 wickets in 34 innings at an economy of 6.65.

North Mumbai Panthers vs Bandra Blasters Chances of Winning

North Mumbai Panthers will enter the next game with a higher chance of winning. The team has shown better performances which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Ajinkya Rahane, who has scored 7968 runs in 291 innings at an average of 30.29, and Tanush Kotian, who holds 33 wickets in 34 innings at an average of 22.84. On the other hand, Bandra Blasters will also be eager to secure a win in this game. After having a bad start, the team will look at this game as an opportunity to grab a win. They have players such as Jay Jain, who scored 45 runs off 21 balls, and Karsh Kothari, who took a wicket at an economy of 12.

North Mumbai Panthers Chances of Winning: 51%

Bandra Blasters Chances of Winning: 49%

North Mumbai Panthers vs Bandra Blasters Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

North Mumbai Panthers will be eager to put off a brilliant start to the tournament. Now with the next game against Bandra Blasters, the team will remain eager to utilise its winning momentum and grab another win. For the upcoming match, they have batsmen such as Abhigyan Kundu, and Hardik Tamore, who has scored 168 runs in 12 innings at an average of 21. Vaibhav Suresh Mali has been a key bowler, who has taken 5 wickets in 6 innings at a strike rate of 24.

On the other hand, Bandra Blasters did not have a good start to the new season. The team suffered with a massive loss against Eagle Thane Strikers, as they now aim to regain their winning momentum in the next game. But the match against North Mumbai Panthers also brings down some challenges for the team. They have batsmen such as, Suved Parkar, who scored 30 runs off 21 balls, and Om Keshkamat, who scored 40 runs off 26 balls. With the ball, Dhanit Raut went wicketless but he conceded runs at an economy of 12.

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North Mumbai Panthers vs Bandra Blasters Match Toss Prediction

The match between North Mumbai Panthers and Bandra Blasters will be played at the Wankhede Stadium. This venue has hosted a total of 21 T20Is, out of which 11 were won by the team batting first, and the remaining 10 were won by the team bowling first. The average first innings score at this venue stands at 180, but it falls down to 158 in the second innings. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in this game is likely to bat first.

Weather Report

The match between North Mumbai Panthers and Bandra Blasters could be affected due to the weather conditions, as there is a 50% chance of rain.

Scattered Thunderstorms 72% 29° - 32° C 18 kmph

Scattered Thunderstorms 72% 29° - 32° C 18 kmph

North Mumbai Panthers and Bandra Blasters Player List

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Team Form

North Mumbai Panthers Team Form

North Mumbai Panthers have shown some strong performances in its recent games. With almost equal wins and losses in its last few games, the team will remain eager to continue the winning momentum in the next game. They have players such as Rahul Sawant, who has scored 31 runs in 3 innings at an average of 15.50, and Mohit Avasthi, who took a wicket in 3 innings at an economy of 12.

Bandra Blasters Team Form

Bandra Blasters did not have a good start to the current edition too. The team is heading to this game with a loss, as they will remain eager to regain their winning momentum. They have players such as Dhrumil Matkar, who scored 28 runs off 17 balls, and Parag Khanapukar, who went wicketless at an economy of 7.

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North Mumbai Panthers vs Bandra Blasters Top Batters

Ajinkya Rahane will be a key batter for North Mumbai Panthers in the next game. He has been able to score a massive total of 7968 runs in 291 innings at an average of 30.29.

Jay Jain stands as the highest run scorer for Bandra Blasters in this tournament. He was able to score 45 runs off 21 balls in the last game with 6 sixes.

North Mumbai Panthers vs Bandra Blasters Top Bowlers

Tanush Kotian has been a star bowler for North Mumbai Panthers in the shortest format. He has grabbed a total of 33 wickets in just 34 innings at an average of 22.84.

Karsh Kothari finished as the sole wicket-taker for North Mumbai Panthers in the last game. He was able to take a wicket for the team at an economy of 12.