Nottinghamshire vs Warwickshire T20 Blast Match Prediction NOT 56 % Chance of Winning WAR 44 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.68 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The T20 Blast is about to have yet another Cross Pool clash, as Nottinghamshire prepare to go against Warwickshire. This match will be played on 5 June at 11:00 PM IST at Trent Bridge in Nottingham. Nottinghamshire are heading to this game after winning its previous match against Durham by 6 wickets. On the other hand, Warwickshire are heading to this game after losing their previous one to Northamptonshire by 6 wickets. Will Nottinghamshire secure its second win, or will Warwickshire grab its first in the next game?

Who will win? Nottinghamshire Warwickshire Vote 0 votes

Facts: Warwickshire has defeated Nottinghamshire three times in its last five head-to-head matches.

George Munsey, from Nottinghamshire, has scored 171 runs in 4 innings at an average of 57.

Usman Tariq, from Warwickshire, has taken 5 wickets in 4 innings at an average of 21.60.

Nottinghamshire vs Warwickshire Chances of Winning

Nottinghamshire will enter the next game against Warwickshire with a higher chance of winning. The team will take the home-ground advantage in the next game, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as George Munsey, who has scored 171 runs in 4 innings at an average of 57, and Mohammad Ali, who holds 6 wickets in 4 innings at an average of 22.33. On the other hand, Warwickshire will also be keen to secure its first win of the season. Their record against Nottinghamshire has been strong in recent games, which could help them to win. They have players such as Beau Webster, who has scored 153 runs in 4 innings at an average of 38.25, and Usman Tariq, who holds 5 wickets in 4 innings at an average of 21.60.

Nottinghamshire Chances of Winning: 56%

Warwickshire Chances of Winning: 44%

Nottinghamshire vs Warwickshire Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Nottinghamshire did not have a good start to the tournament but the team has regained its form. Now they are having three losses and one win in the four games played. With the next game against Warwickshire, the team will be looking at it as another win, as they take up the home-ground advantage. They have batsmen such as Tom Moores, who has scored 109 runs in 4 innings at an average of 36.33, and Jack Haynes, who has scored 89 runs in 4 innings at an average of 22.25. George Linde has taken an impressive total of 5 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 21.20.

On the other hand, Warwickshire remains among the few teams which are yet to secure a win in this tournament. Even though the team has played four games, they have not managed to secure a single win. But the next game against Nottinghamshire could help them with it, as Warwickshire holds a strong record over them in recent games. They have batsmen such as Rob Yates, who has scored 101 runs in 4 innings at an average of 25.25, and Sam Hain, who has scored 96 runs in 4 innings at an average of 24. Tazeem Chaudry Ali has managed to take 4 wickets in 4 innings at an average of 27.

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Nottinghamshire vs Warwickshire Match Toss Prediction

The match between Nottinghamshire and Warwickshire will be played at Trent Bridge, which means Nottinghamshire takes the home-ground advantage. This venue has hosted a total of 16 T20Is, out of which 10 were won by the team batting first and the remaining 6 were won by the team bowling first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 167, but it falls down to 143 in the second innings. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in this game is likely to bat first.

Weather Report

The match between Nottinghamshire and Warwickshire could be affected due to the weather conditions, as there is a 20% chance of rain.

Mostly Cloudy 60% 11° - 18° C 18 kmph

Mostly Cloudy 60% 11° - 18° C 18 kmph

Nottinghamshire and Warwickshire Player List

Team Form

Nottinghamshire Team Form

Nottinghamshire has finally regained its winning momentum in the shortest format. The team is now having three losses and two wins in its last five games, as they aim to continue this form. They have players such as Benny Howell, who holds 3 wickets in 4 innings at an average of 42.33, and Joe Clarke, who has scored 42 runs in 4 innings at an average of 10.50.

Warwickshire Team Form

Warwickshire have still not been able to put an end to its losing streak. The team is holding consecutive losses in all of its last five games, as it aims to regain the winning momentum. They have players such as Oliver Hannon-Delby, who holds 4 wickets in 4 innings at an average of 29.75, and Ed Barnard, who has scored 79 runs in 4 innings at an average of 19.75.

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Nottinghamshire vs Warwickshire Top Batters

George Munsey is holding his place firm as the highest scorer for Nottinghamshire this season. He has been able to score 171 runs in just 4 innings at an average of 57.

Beau Webster is leading the run-scoring charts for Warwickshire in this tournament. He has been able to score 153 runs in 4 innings at an average of 38.25.

Nottinghamshire vs Warwickshire Top Bowlers

Mohammad Ali has been a consistent wicket-taker for Nottinghamshire in this season. He has managed to take 6 wickets for the team in 4 innings at an average of 22.33.

Usman Tariq has dominated with his spin for Warwickshire in this tournament. He has managed to take 5 wickets for the team in 4 innings at an average of 21.60.