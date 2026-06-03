Somerset vs Glamorgan T20 Blast Match Prediction
SOM
55%
Chance of Winning
GLA
45%
Parimatch
T20
The Cooper Associates County Ground
Who will win?
Facts:
- Glamorgan has defeated Somerset three times in its last five head-to-head matches.
- James Rew, from Somerset, has scored 162 runs in 3 innings at an average of 81.
- Mason Crane, from Glamorgan, has taken 5 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 16.60.
Somerset vs Glamorgan Chances of Winning
Somerset will enter the next game against Glamorgan with a higher chance of winning. The team takes the home-ground advantage, which could help them to regain their winning momentum. They have players such as Jake Ball, who took 5 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 16.40, and James Rew, who has taken 5 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 16.40. On the other hand, Glamorgan will be keen to secure another win in the next game. The team has been strong over Somerset in recent head-to-head encounters, which could help them to turn the tables. They have players such as Mason Crane, who holds 5 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 16.60, and Kiran Carlson, who has scored 139 runs in 3 innings at an average of 46.33.
- Somerset Chances of Winning: 55%
- Glamorgan Chances of Winning: 45%
Somerset vs Glamorgan Prediction & Betting Tips 2026
Somerset had a positive start to the new season but they have not been able to continue the same. The team is now having two wins and a loss in the three games they have played. With the upcoming match being against Glamorgan, the team will be taking the home-ground advantage to come out victorious. They have batsmen such as Tom Banton, who has scored 136 runs in 3 innings at an average of 45.33, and Will Smeed, who has scored 71 runs in 2 innings at an average of 35.50. Craig Overton has grabbed 5 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 20.20.
On the other hand, Glamorgan has shown just the opposite performances this season. The team started off the tournament with two losses but has regained its form with a win in the last game. For the next game against Somerset, it should be noted that Glamorgan has been strong over them in recent games. They have batsmen such as Henry Hurle, who has scored 48 runs off 34 balls in 2 innings, and Will Smale, who has scored 64 runs in 3 innings at an average of 21.33. Nathan McAndrew took 4 wickets in the last game at an average of 3.75.
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Somerset vs Glamorgan Match Toss Prediction
The match between Somerset and Glamorgan will be played at The Cooper Associates County Ground in Taunton, which provides home-ground advantage to Somerset. This venue has hosted 23 T20Is, out of which 13 were won by the team batting first and the remaining 10 were won by the team bowling first. The average first innings score at this venue stands at 147, but it falls down to 117 in the second innings. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the next game is likely to bat first.
Weather Report
The match between Somerset and Glamorgan could be affected due to the weather conditions, as there is a 40% chance of rain.
Somerset and Glamorgan Player List
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Thomas Joshua F
all rounder
Carlson Kiran
batsman
Banton Tom
batsman
Smale William
wicket keeper
Hermann Jordan
batsman
Tribe Asa Mark
batsman
Abell Tom
batsman
Kellaway Benjamin Ian
all rounder
Rew Thomas
no information yet
Hurle Henry Ellis
wicket keeper
Gregory Lewis
all rounder
Dickson Sean
batsman
Sams Daniel
all rounder
Douthwaite Daniel
all rounder
Overton Craig
bowler
Neesham James
all rounder
Goldsworthy Lewis
all rounder
McAndrew Nathan John
bowler
Shaw Josh
bowler
Crane Mason
bowler
Ball Jake
bowler
Leonard Ned
all rounder
Team Form
Somerset Team Form
Somerset has been on a winning streak which has just been thwarted. Now the team holds four wins and one loss in its last five games, as it looks at the next game as an opportunity to regain its form. They have players such as Lewis Gregory, who holds 3 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 30, and Tom Abell, who has scored 50 runs in 3 innings at an average of 25.
Glamorgan Team Form
Glamorgan has been able to find its rhythm back in the previous game. The team is now having two wins and three losses in its last five matches, as they aim to continue this form even in the upcoming match. They have players such as Mason Crane, who has scored 29 runs off 24 balls in 2 innings, and Ned Leonard, who holds 3 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 30.33.
Somerset vs Glamorgan
T20
The Cooper Associates County Ground, null
Somerset
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Glamorgan
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Somerset vs Glamorgan Top Batters
James Rew stands as the highest run scorer for Somerset in this tournament. He has managed to score 162 runs for the team in 3 innings at an average of 81.
Kiran Carlson is still leading the run-scoring charts for Glamorgan in this season. He has managed to score 139 runs for the team in 3 innings at an average of 46.33.
Somerset vs Glamorgan Top Bowlers
Jake Ball stands as the leading wicket-taker for Somerset in this tournament. He has grabbed an impressive total of 5 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 16.40.
Mason Crane has been the star with the ball for Glamorgan in this tournament. He has grabbed 5 wickets in 3 innings for the team at an average of 16.60.
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