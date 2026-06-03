Somerset vs Glamorgan T20 Blast Match Prediction SOM 55 % Chance of Winning GLA 45 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.72 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The Central & West Group in the T20 Blast is about to provide a rematch between Somerset and Glamorgan. This match will be played on 4 June at 11:30 PM IST at The Cooper Associates County Ground in Taunton. Somerset are heading to this game after losing their previous one to Glamorgan by 7 wickets. On the other hand, Glamorgan will aim to secure another win over Somerset in the upcoming match. Will Somerset take its revenge or will it be Glamorgan getting another win?

Who will win? Somerset Glamorgan Vote 0 votes

Facts: Glamorgan has defeated Somerset three times in its last five head-to-head matches.

James Rew, from Somerset, has scored 162 runs in 3 innings at an average of 81.

Mason Crane, from Glamorgan, has taken 5 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 16.60.

Somerset vs Glamorgan Chances of Winning

Somerset will enter the next game against Glamorgan with a higher chance of winning. The team takes the home-ground advantage, which could help them to regain their winning momentum. They have players such as Jake Ball, who took 5 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 16.40, and James Rew, who has taken 5 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 16.40. On the other hand, Glamorgan will be keen to secure another win in the next game. The team has been strong over Somerset in recent head-to-head encounters, which could help them to turn the tables. They have players such as Mason Crane, who holds 5 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 16.60, and Kiran Carlson, who has scored 139 runs in 3 innings at an average of 46.33.

Somerset Chances of Winning: 55%

Glamorgan Chances of Winning: 45%

Somerset vs Glamorgan Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Somerset had a positive start to the new season but they have not been able to continue the same. The team is now having two wins and a loss in the three games they have played. With the upcoming match being against Glamorgan, the team will be taking the home-ground advantage to come out victorious. They have batsmen such as Tom Banton, who has scored 136 runs in 3 innings at an average of 45.33, and Will Smeed, who has scored 71 runs in 2 innings at an average of 35.50. Craig Overton has grabbed 5 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 20.20.

On the other hand, Glamorgan has shown just the opposite performances this season. The team started off the tournament with two losses but has regained its form with a win in the last game. For the next game against Somerset, it should be noted that Glamorgan has been strong over them in recent games. They have batsmen such as Henry Hurle, who has scored 48 runs off 34 balls in 2 innings, and Will Smale, who has scored 64 runs in 3 innings at an average of 21.33. Nathan McAndrew took 4 wickets in the last game at an average of 3.75.

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Somerset vs Glamorgan Match Toss Prediction

The match between Somerset and Glamorgan will be played at The Cooper Associates County Ground in Taunton, which provides home-ground advantage to Somerset. This venue has hosted 23 T20Is, out of which 13 were won by the team batting first and the remaining 10 were won by the team bowling first. The average first innings score at this venue stands at 147, but it falls down to 117 in the second innings. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the next game is likely to bat first.

Weather Report

The match between Somerset and Glamorgan could be affected due to the weather conditions, as there is a 40% chance of rain.

Light Rain 77% 10° - 17° C 31 kmph

Light Rain 77% 10° - 17° C 31 kmph

Somerset and Glamorgan Player List

Team Form

Somerset Team Form

Somerset has been on a winning streak which has just been thwarted. Now the team holds four wins and one loss in its last five games, as it looks at the next game as an opportunity to regain its form. They have players such as Lewis Gregory, who holds 3 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 30, and Tom Abell, who has scored 50 runs in 3 innings at an average of 25.

Glamorgan Team Form

Glamorgan has been able to find its rhythm back in the previous game. The team is now having two wins and three losses in its last five matches, as they aim to continue this form even in the upcoming match. They have players such as Mason Crane, who has scored 29 runs off 24 balls in 2 innings, and Ned Leonard, who holds 3 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 30.33.

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Somerset vs Glamorgan Top Batters

James Rew stands as the highest run scorer for Somerset in this tournament. He has managed to score 162 runs for the team in 3 innings at an average of 81.

Kiran Carlson is still leading the run-scoring charts for Glamorgan in this season. He has managed to score 139 runs for the team in 3 innings at an average of 46.33.

Somerset vs Glamorgan Top Bowlers

Jake Ball stands as the leading wicket-taker for Somerset in this tournament. He has grabbed an impressive total of 5 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 16.40.

Mason Crane has been the star with the ball for Glamorgan in this tournament. He has grabbed 5 wickets in 3 innings for the team at an average of 16.60.