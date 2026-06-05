Eagle Thane Strikers vs ARCS Andheri T20 Mumbai 2026 Match Prediction EAG 52 % Chance of Winning ARC 48 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.81 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The 9th T20I of the T20 Mumbai will be intense for the cricket fans, as Eagle Thane Strikers will be going against ARCS Andheri. This match will be played on 5 June at 2:00 PM IST at the Wankhede Stadium. Eagle Thane Strikers are heading to this game after losing their previous one to Aakash Tigers MWS by 1 run. On the other hand, ARCS Andheri are heading to this game after winning their previous one against SoBo Mumbai Falcons by 5 wickets. It remains to be seen which team manages to secure a win in this game.

Who will win? Eagle Thane Strikers ARCS Andheri Vote 0 votes

Facts: Eagle Thane Strikers defeated ARCS Andheri by 4 wickets in their previous head-to-head match.

Divyaansh Sksena, from ARCS Andheri, scored 50 runs off 33 balls in the last game.

Onkar Tarmale, from Eagle Thane Strikers, has taken 6 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 8.

Eagle Thane Strikers vs ARCS Andheri Chances of Winning

Eagle Thane Strikers will enter the next game against ARCS Andheri with a higher chance of winning. The team has been strong against ARCS Andheri in the previous games, which could help them to get the win. They have players such as Sumeir Zaveri, who has scored 106 runs in 2 innings at an average of 53, and Onkar Tarmale, who holds 6 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 8. On the other hand, ARCS Andheri will also be keen to secure a win. The team will rely on its winning momentum to turn the tables. They have players such as Divyaansh Sksena, who scored 50 runs off 33 balls, and Shivam Dube, who took 3 wickets at an average of 5.66.

Eagle Thane Strikers Chances of Winning: 52%

ARCS Andheri Chances of Winning: 48%

Eagle Thane Strikers vs ARCS Andheri Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Eagle Thane Strikers have shown mixed performances in this tournament. The team started the season with a win but suffered with a loss in the very next game. Now with the next game being against Aakash Tigers MWS, it is an opportunity for them to regain the winning momentum. Eagle Thane Strikers have been strong over them in the last game, which could help with another win. They have batsmen such as Shashwat Jagtap, who has scored 102 runs in 2 innings at a strike rate of 192.45, and Sairaj Patil, who has scored 49 runs in 2 innings at a strike rate of 168.97. Atharva Ankolekar has managed to take 3 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 20.33.

On the other hand, ARCS Andheri have received a positive start to the new season. Winning their first game by 5 wickets and several balls remaining has given them a much needed confidence boost. Now the team will be eager to continue their winning momentum in the next game, and take revenge for the previous season loss from Eagle Thane Strikers. They have batsmen such as Pragnesh Kanpillewar, who scored 26 runs off 17 balls, and Prasad Pawar, who scored 21 runs off 13 balls. Ajay Mishra was also able to take 3 wickets in the last game at an average of 9.

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Eagle Thane Strikers vs ARCS Andheri Match Toss Prediction

The match between Eagle Thane Strikers and ARCS Andheri will be played at the Wankhede Stadium. This venue has hosted a total of 21 T20Is, out of which 11 were won by the team batting first and the remaining 10 were won by the team bowling first. On an average, the first innings score at this venue stands at 180, but it falls down to 158 in the second innings. Looking at the same, it is likely that the toss-winning team in the next game would choose to bat first.

Weather Report

The match between Eagle Thane Strikers and ARCS Andheri could be affected due to the weather conditions, as there is a 40% chance of rain.

Sunny 71% 30° - 33° C 23 kmph

Sunny 71% 30° - 33° C 23 kmph

Eagle Thane Strikers and ARCS Andheri Player List

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Team Form

Eagle Thane Strikers Team Form

Eagle Thane Strikers have shown some good performances in this season. The team holds a win and a loss in the two games it has played, as they remain eager to secure another win in the next game. They have players such as Raje Amartya, who holds 2 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 27, and Siddhant Singh, who has scored 31 runs in 2 innings at a strike rate of 182.35.

ARCS Andheri Team Form

ARCS Andheri started the tournament with an impressive win. The team will now be looking at the next game against Eagle Thane Strikers as a challenging opportunity to continue its winning momentum. They have players such as Deepak Shetty, who took 2 wickets at an average of 16, and Shivam Dube, who scored 16 runs off 15 balls.

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Eagle Thane Strikers vs ARCS Andheri Top Batters

Sumeir Zaveri is the highest run-scorer for Eagle Thane Strikers in this tournament. He has managed to score 106 runs for the team in 2 innings at an average of 53.

Divyaansh Sksena was a key batsman for ARCS Andheri in its first game. He went on to score 50 runs off 33 balls with 4 fours and 3 sixes in a short chase.

Eagle Thane Strikers vs ARCS Andheri Top Bowlers

Onkar Tarmale is the leading wicket-taker for Eagle Thane Strikers this season. He has been able to take 6 wickets for the team in 2 innings at an average of 8.

Shivam Dube was a key bowler for ARCS Andheri in their first game this season. He was able to take 3 wickets for the team in that match at an average of 5.66.