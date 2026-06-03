Worcestershire vs Glamorgan T20 Blast Match Prediction GLA 53 % Chance of Winning WOR 47 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.81 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The upcoming match in the Central & West Group of the T20 Blast is about to be a thriller, as Worcestershire will be going against Glamorgan. This match will take place on 5 June at 10:00 PM IST at the County Ground in New Road. Worcestershire are heading to this game after winning their previous one against Warwickshire by 6 wickets. On the other hand, Glamorgan will be keen to maintain its winning momentum even in the next game.

Who will win? Worcestershire Glamorgan Vote 0 votes

Facts: Glamorgan has defeated Worcestershire three times in its last five head-to-head matches.

Kashif Ali, from Worcestershire, has scored 102 runs in 3 innings at an average of 34.

Mason Crane, from Glamorgan, has taken 140 wickets in 117 innings at an average of 22.75.

Worcestershire vs Glamorgan Chances of Winning

Worcestershire will enter the next game against Glamorgan with a higher chance of winning. The team takes on the home-ground advantage which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Kashif Ali, who has scored 102 runs in 3 innings at an average of 34, and Adam Finch, who has taken 7 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 15.14. On the other hand, Glamorgan will be keen to turn the tables in the next game. Their record against Worcestershire has been strong in recent games, which could help them to win. They have players such as Kiran Carlson, who has scored 1874 runs in 84 innings at an average of 23.13, and Mason Crane, who holds 140 wickets in 117 innings at an average of 22.75.

Worcestershire Chances of Winning: 53%

Glamorgan Chances of Winning: 47%

Worcestershire vs Glamorgan Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Worcestershire has given some strong performances in this tournament. The team has played just three games and won two of them, as they look at the game against Glamorgan as an opportunity to grab another win. In the next game, Worcestershire will be taking the home-ground advantage, which could help them to come out victorious. They have batsmen such as Sikandar Raza, who has scored 67 runs in 3 innings at an average of 33.50, and Isaac Mohammed, who has scored 70 runs in 3 innings at an average of 23.33. Usama Mir has managed to take 5 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 19.40.

On the other hand, Glamorgan has shown some mixed performances in this season. But the team has been able to secure some shocking wins, as they have also defeated the defending champions. Against Worcestershire, their track record in the recent games has also been favourable. They have batsmen such as Henry Hurle, who has scored 48 runs in 2 innings at a strike rate of 141.17, and Will Smale, who has scored 603 runs in 30 innings at an average of 20.10. Nathan McAndrew has been a key bowler, who holds 116 wickets in 109 innings at an average of 26.93.

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Worcestershire vs Glamorgan Match Toss Prediction

The match between Worcestershire and Glamorgan will be played at the County Ground in New Road, which means Worcestershire takes the home-ground advantage. This venue has only hosted one T20I, which was also won by the team bowling first. The team batting first went on to score 148 runs, while the chasing team scored 151 runs in this game. Looking at the same, it is likely that the toss-winning team would bowl first.

Weather Report

The match between Worcestershire and Glamorgan could be affected due to the weather conditions, as there is a 20% chance of rain.

Light Rain 64% 11° - 17° C 16 kmph

Light Rain 64% 11° - 17° C 16 kmph

Worcestershire and Glamorgan Player List

Team Form

Worcestershire Team Form

Worcestershire has regained its winning momentum right before this game. The team is now having four wins and just one loss in its last five games, as it aims to continue its winning momentum. They have players such as Tom Taylor, who holds 4 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 18.75, and Brett D’Oliveira, who has scored 54 runs in 3 innings at an average of 18.

Glamorgan Team Form

Glamorgan has shown mixed performances in its last few games. The team is having more losses than wins lately, as the team aims to regain its form in the next game. They have players such as Sean Dickson, who has scored 1670 runs in 75 innings at an average of 30.92, and Ned Leonard, who has taken 24 wickets in 14 innings at an average of 15.70.

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Worcestershire vs Glamorgan Top Batters

Kashif Ali is the highest run scorer for Worcestershire in this tournament. He has managed to score 102 runs in 3 innings at an average of 34.

Kiran Carlson is holding his place at the top of the run charts for Glamorgan this season. He has been able to score 1874 runs in 84 innings at an average of 23.13.

Worcestershire vs Glamorgan Top Bowlers

Adam Finch has been dominant with the ball for Worcestershire in this season. He has been able to take 7 wickets for the team in 3 innings at an average of 15.14.

Mason Crane will be a key bowler for Glamorgan even in the upcoming match. He has been able to take 140 wickets in just 117 innings at an average of 22.75.