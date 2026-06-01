SoBo Mumbai F er alcons vs ARCS Andhi T20 Mumbai 2026 Match Prediction SOB 56 % Chance of Winning ARC 44 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.54 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The 4th match of the T20 Mumbai 2026 is about to feature SoBo Mumbai Falcons going against the ARCS Andheri. This match will be played on 2 June at 7:00 PM IST at the Wankhede Stadium. SoBo Mumbai Falcons finished as the runner-up of the previous season, as they aim to start this season well. On the other hand, ARCS Andheri were not able to make it to the top four, as they aim to do well this time.

Who will win? SoBo Mumbai Falcons ARCS Andheri Vote 0 votes

Facts: SoBo Mumbai Falcons defeated ARCS Andheri in their previous head-to-head encounter in a Super Over.

Arjun Tendulkar, from ARCS Andheri, has taken 36 wickets in 30 innings at an average of 23.33.

Shreyas Iyer, from SoBo Mumbai Falcons, has scored 7076 runs in 247 innings at an average of 35.02.

SoBo Mumbai Falcons vs ARCS Andheri Chances of Winning

SoBo Mumbai Falcons will enter the next game against ARCS Andheri with a higher chance of winning. The team has been strong against ARCS Andheri which could help them to start the new season with a win. They have players such as Shreyas Iyer, who has scored 7076 runs in 247 innings at an average of 35.02, and Siddharth Raut, who took 9 wickets in 7 matches at an economy of 6.82. On the other hand, ARCS Andheri will be eager to start the new season with a win. The team will rely on its player performances to turn the tables. They have players such as Shivam Dube, who has scored 4218 runs in 189 innings at an average of 31.71, and Arjun Tendulkar, who has taken 36 wickets in 30 innings at an average of 23.33.

SoBo Mumbai Falcons Chances of Winning: 56%

ARCS Andheri Chances of Winning: 44%

SoBo Mumbai Falcons vs ARCS Andheri Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

SoBo Mumbai Falcons came way too close to winning the T20 Mumbai in the last season. But the team still fell short, as they would aim to give their best this time and take the title with them. Their first match against ARCS Andheri brings down an opportunity, as they have been strong over them in the previous season too. They have batsmen such as Aditya Tare, who has scored 2630 runs in 117 innings at an average of 28.27, and Gautam Waghela. The team also has Nikhil Giri, who took 5 wickets in 3 innings at an economy of 9.67.

On the other hand, ARCS Andheri were not able to do well in the previous season. The team finished among the bottom of the table, with just a win and four losses in five games. Now they will be looking forward to starting the new season with a win, as they go against SoBo Mumbai Falcons. They have batsmen such as Musheer Khan, who has scored 66 runs in 5 innings at an average of 16.50, and Siddid Tiwari, who has scored 14 runs in one inning. With the ball, the team has Deepak Shetty, who took a wicket in 3 innings at an economy of 10.53.

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SoBo Mumbai Falcons vs ARCS Andheri Match Toss Prediction

The match between SoBo Mumbai Falcons and ARCS Andheri will be played at the Wankhede Stadium. This venue has hosted a total of 21 T20Is, out of which 11 were won by the team batting first and 10 were won by the chasing team. The average first innings score at this venue stands at 180, coming down to 158 in the second innings. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in this game is likely to bat first.

Weather Report

The match between SoBo Mumbai Falcons and ARCS Andheri could be affected due to the weather conditions, as there is a 20% chance of rain.

Partly Sunny 68% 30° - 33° C 18 kmph

Partly Sunny 68% 30° - 33° C 18 kmph

SoBo Mumbai Falcons and ARCS Andheri Player List

Playing SOB ARC First Team Second Team no information yet

Team Form

SoBo Mumbai Falcons Team Form

SoBo Mumbai Falcons have been on an impressive run in this format. The team grabbed three wins and two losses in its last five games, as it aims to start the new season with a win. They have players such as Angkrish Raghuvanshi, who has scored 1156 runs in 45 innings at an average of 30.42, and Kavya Gori.

ARCS Andheri Team Form

ARCS Andheri were not able to perform well in their recent games. The team holds just one win and four losses in its last five games, as it aims to regain its winning momentum. They have players such as Himanshu Singh, and Prasoon Singh, who took 3 wickets in an inning at an economy of 6.75.

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SoBo Mumbai Falcons vs ARCS Andheri Top Batters

Shreyas Iyer will be a key batsman for SoBo Mumbai Falcons in this tournament. In his T20 career, he has been able to score 7076 runs in 247 innings at an average of 35.02.

Shivam Dube will be a key batsman for ARCS Andheri in the tournament. He has managed to score 4218 runs in 189 innings at an average of 31.71 and a strike rate of 146.66.

SoBo Mumbai Falcons vs ARCS Andheri Top Bowlers

Siddharth Raut will be a key bowler for SoBo Mumbai Falcons in this tournament. He was able to take 9 wickets in 7 innings last season at an economy of 6.82.

Arjun Tendulkar will be a key asset to the bowling line-up of ARCS Andheri. He has grabbed an impressive total of 36 wickets in 30 innings at an average of 23.33.