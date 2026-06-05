Aakash Tigers MWS vs North Mumbai Panthers T20 Mumbai 2026 Match Prediction AAK 48 % Chance of Winning NOR 52 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.81 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The T20 Mumbai's league stage is almost halfway done, with the 10th match set to be played between Aakash Tigers MWS and North Mumbai Panthers. This match will be played on 5 June at 7:00 PM IST at the Wankhede Stadium. Aakash Tigers MWS are heading to this game after winning their previous one against Eagle Thane Strikers by 1 run. On the other hand, North Mumbai Panthers are heading to this game after winning their previous one against Bandra Blasters in a Super Over. Which one of these two teams will be able to carry on their winning momentum?

Who will win? Aakash Tigers MWS North Mumbai Panthers Vote 0 votes

Facts: Aakash Tigers MWS won their previous match against North Mumbai Panthers by 22 runs.

Hardik Tamore, from North Mumbai Panthers, has scored 150 runs in 2 innings at an average of 75.

Shashank Attarde, from Aakash Tigers MWS, has taken 5 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 7.80.

Aakash Tigers MWS vs North Mumbai Panthers Chances of Winning

North Mumbai Panthers will enter the next game against Aakash Tigers MWS with a higher chance of winning. The team has been undefeated in this tournament, as they aim to continue their winning momentum. They have players such as Hardik Tamore, who has scored 150 runs in 2 innings at an average of 75, and Pratik Mishra, who holds 3 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 22. On the other hand, Aakash Tigers MWS will be eager to turn the tables and grab a win. The team has been strong against North Mumbai Panthers in the previous match, which could help them to some extent. They have players such as Jay Bista, who has scored 81 runs in 2 innings at an average of 40.50, and Shashank Attarde, who holds 5 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 7.80.

Aakash Tigers MWS Chances of Winning: 48%

North Mumbai Panthers Chances of Winning: 52%

Aakash Tigers MWS vs North Mumbai Panthers Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Aakash Tigers MWS did not have a good start to the new season. But now the team has managed to regain its form by grabbing a win in its previous match, as it holds a win and a loss in two games. With the next game being against North Mumbai Panthers, Aakash Tigers MWS will be keen to continue their winning momentum. They have batsmen such as Saksham Parashar, who has scored 56 runs in 2 innings at a strike rate of 116.67, and Ajit Yadav, who has scored 37 runs in 2 innings at a strike rate of 205.56. Jamshed Alam has taken 4 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 20.75.

On the other hand, North Mumbai Panthers have established their dominance early in this tournament. The team has played two games and managed to win both of them, holding their place at the top of the table. Now with the upcoming match against Aakash Tigers MWS, they will be eager to maintain their winning momentum. They have batsmen such as Ajinkya Rahane, who has scored 39 runs in 2 innings at an average of 19.50, and Ayush Vartak, who has scored 42 runs in 2 innings at an average of 21. Mohit Avasthi has also taken 3 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 25.66.

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Aakash Tigers MWS vs North Mumbai Panthers Match Toss Prediction

The clash between Aakash Tigers MWS and North Mumbai Panthers will be played at the Wankhede Stadium. This venue has hosted a total of 21 T20Is, out of which 11 were won by the team batting first and the remaining 10 were won by the team bowling first. The first innings average score at this venue stands high at 180, but it falls down to 158 in the second innings. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the next game is likely to bat first.

Weather Report

The match between Aakash Tigers MWS and North Mumbai Panthers could be affected due to the weather conditions, as there is a 40% chance of rain.

Sunny 71% 30° - 33° C 23 kmph

Sunny 71% 30° - 33° C 23 kmph

Aakash Tigers MWS and North Mumbai Panthers Player List

Playing AAK NOR First Team Second Team no information yet

Team Form

Aakash Tigers MWS Team Form

Aakash Tigers MWS have regained their winning momentum ahead of this game. The team is now having a win and a loss in two games, as it aims to continue its winning momentum in the next match. They have players such as Shams Mulani, who holds 2 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 21, and Sourabh Singh, who has scored 37 runs in 2 innings at an average of 18.50.

North Mumbai Panthers Team Form

North Mumbai Panthers have shown strong performances in this tournament. The team has won both of its initial games, as they now aim to extend their winning streak in the next game against Aakash Tigers MWS. They have players such as Harsh Tanna, who holds 3 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 31, and Tanush Kotian, who has scored 62 runs in 2 innings at a strike rate of 213.79.

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Aakash Tigers MWS vs North Mumbai Panthers Top Batters

Jay Bista is still holding the top spot in the run-scoring charts for Aakash Tigers MWS. He has scored 81 runs for the team in 2 innings at an average of 40.50.

Hardik Tamore is the highest run-scorer for North Mumbai Panthers in this season. He has managed to score 150 runs in 2 innings at an average of 75 and a strike rate of 182.93.

Aakash Tigers MWS vs North Mumbai Panthers Top Bowlers

Shashank Attarde is leading the wicket-taking charts for Aakash Tigers MWS this season. He has managed to take 5 wickets in just 2 innings at an average of 7.80.

Pratik Mishra is the leading wicket-taker for North Mumbai Panthers in this tournament. He has managed to take 3 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 22 and an economy of 8.25.