Gloucestershire vs Worcestershire T20 Blast Match Prediction
GLO
56%
Chance of Winning
WOR
44%
Parimatch
T20
County Ground
Who will win?
Facts:
- Gloucestershire has defeated Worcestershire three times in their last five head-to-head matches.
- D’Arcy Short, from Gloucestershire, has scored 5514 runs in 184 innings at an average of 33.01.
- Adam Finch, from Worcestershire, has taken 38 wickets in 35 innings at an average of 29.76.
Gloucestershire vs Worcestershire Chances of Winning
Gloucestershire will enter the next game with a higher chance of winning. The team has been strong against Worcestershire and also takes the home-ground advantage, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as D’Arcy Short, who has scored 5514 runs in 184 innings at an average of 33.01, and Duan Jansen, who holds 58 wickets in 53 innings at an average of 24.48. On the other hand, Worcestershire will be keen to continue its winning momentum. The team will take advantage of its recent wins this season, which could help them to get a turnaround. They have players such as Kashif Ali, who has scored 929 runs in 40 innings at an average of 25.80, and Adam Finch, who holds 38 wickets in 35 innings at an average of 29.76.
- Gloucestershire Chances of Winning: 56%
- Worcestershire Chances of Winning: 44%
Gloucestershire vs Worcestershire Prediction & Betting Tips 2026
Gloucestershire has given some of the best performances in this tournament. Now the match against Worcestershire brings them another opportunity to continue their winning streak and maintain their position among the top teams. Gloucestershire will be taking the home-ground advantage, and they have also been strong against Worcestershire in recent games. They have batsmen such as Ben Charlesworth, who has scored 862 runs in 43 innings at an average of 24.62, and Miles Hammond, who has scored 2599 runs in 122 innings at an average of 22.40. Craig Miles has taken 77 wickets in 69 innings at an average of 23.55.
On the other hand, Worcestershire has also shown some brilliant performances this season. But their upcoming match against Gloucestershire will be bringing down some challenges, as the team's record over them has not been strong in recent games. Still, Worcestershire will rely on its winning momentum to turn the tables. They have batsmen such as Sikandar Raza, who has scored 7326 runs in 337 innings at an average of 25.70, and Isaac Mohammed, who has scored 224 runs in 11 innings at an average of 20.36. Usama Mir has taken 207 wickets in 173 innings at an average of 22.53.
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Gloucestershire vs Worcestershire Match Toss Prediction
The match between Gloucestershire and Worcestershire will be played at the County Ground in Bristol, which means Gloucestershire takes the home-ground advantage. This venue has hosted a total of 15 T20Is, out of which 8 were won by the team batting first and the remaining 7 were won by the chasing team. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 167, but it falls down to 151 in the second innings. Therefore, the team which would be winning the toss is likely to bat first.
Weather Report
The match between Gloucestershire and Worcestershire could be affected due to the weather conditions, as there is a 10% chance of rain.
Gloucestershire and Worcestershire Player List
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Hammond Miles
batsman
Mohammed Isaac
no information yet
Short D'Arcy
all rounder
D Oliveira Brett
all rounder
Phillips Joseph Peter
batsman
Ali Kashif
all rounder
Taylor Jack
batsman
Hose Adam
batsman
Charlesworth Ben
all rounder
Brookes Ethan
all rounder
Price Oliver Joseph
all rounder
Raza Sikandar
all rounder
Dhariwal Kamran
no information yet
Roderick Gareth
wicket keeper
Jansen Duan
bowler
Waite Matthew
all rounder
Taylor Matt
bowler
Mir Usama
bowler
Bracey James
wicket keeper
Taylor Tom
all rounder
De Lange Marchant
bowler
Finch Adam
bowler
Team Form
Gloucestershire Team Form
Gloucestershire has regained its winning momentum before this game. The team is now having more wins than losses in its last five games, as it aims to continue the same form. They have players such as Oliver Price, who holds 29 wickets in 31 innings at an average of 19.79, and Jack Taylor, who has scored 2369 runs in 136 innings at an average of 22.56.
Worcestershire Team Form
Worcestershire has shown better form, as they have maintained their previous season's winning momentum. The team holds more wins than losses in its recent games, as it aims to grab another win. They have players such as Tom Taylor, who holds 84 wickets in 73 innings at an average of 24.42, and Brett D’Oliveira, who has scored 2674 runs in 135 innings at an average of 23.66.
Gloucestershire vs Worcestershire
T20
County Ground, null
Gloucestershire
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Worcestershire
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Gloucestershire vs Worcestershire Top Batters
D’Arcy Short is the top run-scorer for Gloucestershire in this season. Overall in his career, he has scored 5514 runs in 184 innings at an average of 33.01.
Kashif Ali is the highest run scorer for Worcestershire in this tournament. Overall in his T20 career, he has scored 929 runs in 40 innings at an average of 25.80.
Gloucestershire vs Worcestershire Top Bowlers
Duan Jansen has been the star with the ball for Gloucestershire this season. He has grabbed 58 wickets in 53 innings at an average of 24.48.
Adam Finch has been a key wicket-taking asset for Worcestershire this season. He holds 38 wickets in 35 innings at an average of 29.76.
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