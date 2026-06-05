Gloucestershire vs Worcestershire T20 Blast Match Prediction GLO 56 % Chance of Winning WOR 44 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.81 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The upcoming match in the T20 Blast will feature two powerhouse teams, as Gloucestershire go against Worcestershire in the Central & West Group. This match will be played on 7 June at 7:00 PM IST at the County Ground in Bristol. Gloucestershire will be eager to win this game and gain their spot at the top of the table. On the other hand, Worcestershire will also be eager to secure a win and dethrone Gloucestershire among the top teams.

Who will win? Gloucestershire Worcestershire Vote 0 votes

Facts: Gloucestershire has defeated Worcestershire three times in their last five head-to-head matches.

D’Arcy Short, from Gloucestershire, has scored 5514 runs in 184 innings at an average of 33.01.

Adam Finch, from Worcestershire, has taken 38 wickets in 35 innings at an average of 29.76.

Gloucestershire vs Worcestershire Chances of Winning

Gloucestershire will enter the next game with a higher chance of winning. The team has been strong against Worcestershire and also takes the home-ground advantage, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as D’Arcy Short, who has scored 5514 runs in 184 innings at an average of 33.01, and Duan Jansen, who holds 58 wickets in 53 innings at an average of 24.48. On the other hand, Worcestershire will be keen to continue its winning momentum. The team will take advantage of its recent wins this season, which could help them to get a turnaround. They have players such as Kashif Ali, who has scored 929 runs in 40 innings at an average of 25.80, and Adam Finch, who holds 38 wickets in 35 innings at an average of 29.76.

Gloucestershire Chances of Winning: 56%

Worcestershire Chances of Winning: 44%

Gloucestershire vs Worcestershire Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Gloucestershire has given some of the best performances in this tournament. Now the match against Worcestershire brings them another opportunity to continue their winning streak and maintain their position among the top teams. Gloucestershire will be taking the home-ground advantage, and they have also been strong against Worcestershire in recent games. They have batsmen such as Ben Charlesworth, who has scored 862 runs in 43 innings at an average of 24.62, and Miles Hammond, who has scored 2599 runs in 122 innings at an average of 22.40. Craig Miles has taken 77 wickets in 69 innings at an average of 23.55.

On the other hand, Worcestershire has also shown some brilliant performances this season. But their upcoming match against Gloucestershire will be bringing down some challenges, as the team's record over them has not been strong in recent games. Still, Worcestershire will rely on its winning momentum to turn the tables. They have batsmen such as Sikandar Raza, who has scored 7326 runs in 337 innings at an average of 25.70, and Isaac Mohammed, who has scored 224 runs in 11 innings at an average of 20.36. Usama Mir has taken 207 wickets in 173 innings at an average of 22.53.

Best Bookmakers for Sports Betting in India

Our team of experts has prepared a list of the cricket betting sites you can place bets on this match in the cricket sections. Also you can get betting apps for cricket for live streaming, checking odds on the go.

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Gloucestershire vs Worcestershire Match Toss Prediction

The match between Gloucestershire and Worcestershire will be played at the County Ground in Bristol, which means Gloucestershire takes the home-ground advantage. This venue has hosted a total of 15 T20Is, out of which 8 were won by the team batting first and the remaining 7 were won by the chasing team. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 167, but it falls down to 151 in the second innings. Therefore, the team which would be winning the toss is likely to bat first.

Weather Report

The match between Gloucestershire and Worcestershire could be affected due to the weather conditions, as there is a 10% chance of rain.

Cloudy 77% 13° - 18° C 19 kmph

Cloudy 77% 13° - 18° C 19 kmph

Gloucestershire and Worcestershire Player List

Team Form

Gloucestershire Team Form

Gloucestershire has regained its winning momentum before this game. The team is now having more wins than losses in its last five games, as it aims to continue the same form. They have players such as Oliver Price, who holds 29 wickets in 31 innings at an average of 19.79, and Jack Taylor, who has scored 2369 runs in 136 innings at an average of 22.56.

Worcestershire Team Form

Worcestershire has shown better form, as they have maintained their previous season's winning momentum. The team holds more wins than losses in its recent games, as it aims to grab another win. They have players such as Tom Taylor, who holds 84 wickets in 73 innings at an average of 24.42, and Brett D’Oliveira, who has scored 2674 runs in 135 innings at an average of 23.66.

Gloucestershire vs Worcestershire T20 County Ground, null Gloucestershire Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.81 Bet Now! Worcestershire Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.99 Bet Now!

Gloucestershire vs Worcestershire Top Batters

D’Arcy Short is the top run-scorer for Gloucestershire in this season. Overall in his career, he has scored 5514 runs in 184 innings at an average of 33.01.

Kashif Ali is the highest run scorer for Worcestershire in this tournament. Overall in his T20 career, he has scored 929 runs in 40 innings at an average of 25.80.

Gloucestershire vs Worcestershire Top Bowlers

Duan Jansen has been the star with the ball for Gloucestershire this season. He has grabbed 58 wickets in 53 innings at an average of 24.48.

Adam Finch has been a key wicket-taking asset for Worcestershire this season. He holds 38 wickets in 35 innings at an average of 29.76.