Leicestershire vs Yorkshire T20 Blast Match Prediction LEI 46 % Chance of Winning YOR 54 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.81 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The North Group in the T20 Blast will witness another exciting game, as Leicestershire will be facing Yorkshire. This match will be played on 7 June at 7:00 PM IST at the Grace Road in Leicester. Leicestershire has not been able to secure wins in this tournament, as the team aims to regain its form. On the other hand, Yorkshire has shown some brilliant performances, as they aim to continue their winning momentum.

Who will win? Leicestershire Yorkshire Vote 0 votes

Facts: Yorkshire has defeated Leicestershire three times in their last five head-to-head matches.

Ashton Turner, from Leicestershire, has scored 4447 runs in 238 innings at an average of 25.85.

Moeen Ali, from Yorkshire, has taken 283 wickets in 357 innings at an average of 25.

Leicestershire vs Yorkshire Chances of Winning

Yorkshire will enter the upcoming match against Leicestershire with a higher chance of winning. The team has been strong against Leicestershire in recent games, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Jonny Bairstow, who has scored 6539 runs in 251 innings at an average of 30.69, and Moeen Ali, who holds 283 wickets in 357 innings at an average of 25. On the other hand, Leicestershire will be keen to secure a win in the next game. For this, the team also takes the home-ground advantage, which could help them to turn the tables. They have players such as Ashton Turner, who has scored 4447 runs in 238 innings at an average of 25.85, and Josh Davey, who holds 121 wickets in 90 innings at an average of 21.46.

Leicestershire Chances of Winning: 46%

Yorkshire Chances of Winning: 54%

Leicestershire vs Yorkshire Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Leicestershire has not been able to showcase its best performances this season. The team started the tournament with consecutive losses, and regained momentum for a short time. But with the next game against Yorkshire, Leicestershire will aim to turn the tables. Moreover, they will be taking the home-ground advantage. They have batsmen such as Nick Kelly, who has scored 2043 runs in 94 innings at an average of 24.61, and Ben Cox, who has scored 2983 runs in 166 innings at an average of 27.11. Liam Trevaskis holds 67 wickets in 74 innings at an average of 30.04.

On the other hand, Yorkshire has shown some of the finest performances by any team in this season. The team started the tournament with consecutive wins before suffering from a minor setback. Now the game against Leicestershire brings them another opportunity to secure a win, as their record over them has been strong lately. They have batsmen such as Adam Lyth, who has scored 5113 runs in 212 innings at an average of 24.82, and James Wharton, who has scored 751 runs in 32 innings at an average of 24.22. Dom Bess has taken 59 wickets in 71 innings at an average of 28.86.

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Leicestershire vs Yorkshire Match Toss Prediction

The match between Leicestershire and Yorkshire will be played at the Grace Road, which means Leicestershire takes the home-ground advantage. This venue is yet to host a T20I game, but it is expected to offer a balanced contest between bat and ball. Seamers will be able to extract some movement early in the game, before the pitch favours the batsmen. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the next game is likely to bat first.

Weather Report

The match between Leicestershire and Yorkshire won't be affected due to the weather conditions. Even though the sky will be covered with clouds, there is no chance of rain.

Cloudy 70% 13° - 19° C 21 kmph

Cloudy 70% 13° - 19° C 21 kmph

Leicestershire and Yorkshire Player List

Team Form

Leicestershire Team Form

Leicestershire has not been able to secure consistent wins this season. Due to this reason, the team holds more losses than wins in its last five games, as it aims to find its form back. They have players such as Ben Green, who holds 110 wickets in 86 innings at an average of 21.90, and Rishi Patel, who has scored 1502 runs in 72 innings at an average of 21.45.

Yorkshire Team Form

Yorkshire has maintained a strong form in the T20 Blast lately. The team had maintained a winning streak in its recent games, as it aims to restart the same by grabbing another win in the next game. They have players such as Andrew Tye, who holds 347 wickets in 249 innings at an average of 21.66, and Moeen Ali, who has scored 8065 runs in 388 innings at an average of 23.72.

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Leicestershire vs Yorkshire Top Batters

Ashton Turner will be a key batsman for Leicestershire in the next game. In his T20 career, he has scored 4447 runs in 238 innings at an average of 25.85.

Jonny Bairstow will be a key batsman for Yorkshire in the next game. In his T20 career, he has managed to score 6539 runs in 251 innings at an average of 30.69.

Leicestershire vs Yorkshire Top Bowlers

Josh Davey will be a key asset to the bowling line-up of Leicestershire in the next game. He has grabbed 121 wickets in 90 innings at an average of 21.46 and an economy of 8.76.

Moeen Ali will be a key bowler for Yorkshire in the upcoming match against Leicestershire. He has taken 283 wickets in 357 innings at an average of 25 and an economy of 7.57.