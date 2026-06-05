ARCS Andheri vs Aakash Tigers MWS T20 Mumbai 2026 Match Prediction ARC 54 % Chance of Winning AAK 46 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.81 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The 13th match of the T20 Mumbai is about to get even more exciting, as ARCS Andheri will be going against Aakash Tigers MWS. This match will be played on 7 June at 2:00 PM IST at the Wankhede Stadium. ARCS Andheri will be eager to continue its winning momentum in the upcoming match of the tournament. On the other hand, Aakash Tigers MWS will also be eager to maintain their form and rank up in the standings.

Who will win? ARCS Andheri Aakash Tigers MWS Vote 0 votes

Facts: ARCS Andheri have won their previous head-to-head match against Aakash Tigers MWS by 12 runs.

Divyaansh Saxena, from ARCS Andheri, has scored 114 runs in 5 innings at an average of 22.80.

Shashank Attarde, from Aakash Tigers MWS, has taken 11 wickets in 6 innings at an economy of 6.13.

ARCS Andheri vs Aakash Tigers MWS Chances of Winning

ARCS Andheri will enter the next game against Aakash Tigers MWS with a higher chance of winning. The team has been strong against Aakash Tigers MWS, which could help them to secure another win. They have players such as Divyaansh Saxena, who has scored 114 runs in 5 innings at an average of 22.80, and Ajay Mishra, who holds 3 wickets in 4 innings at an economy of 7.73. On the other hand, Aakash Tigers MWS will be eager to turn the tables. The team will look at this game as a chance to take revenge for the previous season loss. They have players such as Jay Bista, who has scored 1001 runs in 34 innings at an average of 33.36, and Shashank Attarde, who holds 11 wickets in 6 innings at an economy of 6.13.

ARCS Andheri Chances of Winning: 54%

Aakash Tigers MWS Chances of Winning: 46%

ARCS Andheri vs Aakash Tigers MWS Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

ARCS Andheri have received a strong start to the tournament, as they look for ways to push themselves at the top of the table. Fortunately, the next game against Aakash Tigers MWS brings one such opportunity for the team. Their record over Aakash Tigers MWS has been strong lately, which could help them to grab another win. They have batsmen such as Pragnesh Kanpillewar, who scored 49 runs in 3 innings at an average of 16.33, and Prasad Pawar, who has scored 140 runs in 4 innings at an average of 70. Shivam Dube has done well with the ball, as he holds 78 wickets in 112 innings at an average of 29.42.

On the other hand, Aakash Tigers MWS have shown mixed performances in this season. While the team has won games by a close margin, they have lost them with the same margin too. Now the team will be eager to defeat ARCS Andheri in the next game and take revenge for the loss which they suffered in the previous season. They have batsmen such as Saksham Parashar, who has scored 50 runs in 3 innings at a strike rate of 161.29, and Ajit Yadav, who has scored 116 runs in 6 innings at an average of 23.20. Jamshed Alam was a key bowler, as he has done well in his debut season.

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ARCS Andheri vs Aakash Tigers MWS Match Toss Prediction

The match between ARCS Andheri and Aakash Tigers MWS will be played at the Wankhede Stadium. This venue has hosted a total of 21 T20Is, out of which 11 were won by the team batting first and the remaining 10 were won by the team bowling first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 180, but it falls down to 158 in the second innings. Therefore, the team which wins the toss is likely to bat first.

Weather Report

The match between ARCS Andheri and Aakash Tigers MWS won't be affected due to the weather conditions.

Partly Sunny 66% 29° - 34° C 18 kmph

Partly Sunny 66% 29° - 34° C 18 kmph

ARCS Andheri and Aakash Tigers MWS Player List

Playing ARC AAK First Team Second Team no information yet

Team Form

ARCS Andheri Team Form

ARCS Andheri have maintained a winning momentum as they enter this game. The team will be eager to continue the same form even in the next game and rank up in the standings. They have players such as Arjun Tendulkar, who holds 36 wickets in 30 innings at an average of 23.33, and Shivam Dube, who has scored 4218 runs in 215 innings at an average of 31.71.

Aakash Tigers MWS Team Form

Aakash Tigers MWS have shown mixed performances in this season. The team will remain eager to maintain a winning run, and prevent the close losses like they faced in the initial phases of the tournament. They have players such as Shams Mulani, who holds 62 wickets in 58 innings at an average of 23.69, and Sourabh Singh.

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ARCS Andheri vs Aakash Tigers MWS Top Batters

Divyaansh Saxena will be a key batsman for ARCS Andheri in the next game. In the last season, he was able to score 114 runs in 5 matches at an average of 22.80 and a strike rate of 104.59.

Jay Bista will be a key batsman for Aakash Tigers MWS in the next game. In his T20 career, he has managed to score 1001 runs in 34 innings at an average of 33.36.

ARCS Andheri vs Aakash Tigers MWS Top Bowlers

Ajay Mishra will be a key bowler for ARCS Andheri in the next game. In the previous season, he was able to take 3 wickets in 4 innings at an economy of 7.73.

Shashank Attarde will be a key asset to the bowling line-up of Aakash Tigers MWS. In the last season, he was able to take 11 wickets in 6 innings at an economy of 6.13.