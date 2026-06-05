Surrey vs Hampshire T20 Blast Match Prediction SUR 56 % Chance of Winning HAM 44 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.81 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The T20 Blast is about to have one of the most anticipated games in the South Group, as Surrey prepares to go against Hampshire. This match will be played on 5 June at 11:00 PM IST at the Kennington Oval. Hampshire is heading to this game after winning its previous one against Sussex by 29 runs. On the other hand, Surrey is heading to this game after winning its previous one against Middlesex by 8 wickets. Which one of these two teams could cement its spot at the top?

Who will win? Surrey Hampshire Vote 0 votes

Facts: Surrey has won three out of its last five head-to-head matches against Hampshire, and lost the other two.

Liam Dawson, from Hampshire, has scored 136 runs in 3 innings at an average of 68.

Reece Topley, from Surrey, has taken 8 wickets in 5 innings at an average of 18.

Surrey vs Hampshire Chances of Winning

Surrey will enter the next game against Hampshire with a higher chance of winning. The team has been strong against Hampshire in recent games and also takes the home-ground advantage, which could help them to win. They have players such as Reece Topley, who holds 8 wickets in 5 matches at an average of 18, and Sam Curran, who has scored 162 runs in 5 innings at an average of 54. On the other hand, Hampshire will be eager to turn the tables and grab a win. The team would rely on its winning streak to come out victorious. They have players such as Liam Dawson, who has scored 136 runs in 3 innings at an average of 68, and Scott Currie, who holds 10 wickets in 5 innings at an average of 12.20.

Surrey Chances of Winning: 56%

Hampshire Chances of Winning: 44%

Surrey vs Hampshire Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Surrey has shown some brilliant performances in this season, even after suffering with a few setbacks. The team holds three wins and two losses in the five games it has played, as it now remains eager to secure another win. In the upcoming match against Hampshire, Surrey will take the home-ground advantage and they also hold a good record over them in recent games. They have batsmen such as Jason Roy, who has scored 143 runs in 5 innings at an average of 28.60, and Ollie Pope, who has scored 109 runs in 5 innings at an average of 27.25. Tom Curran has taken 6 wickets in 5 innings at an average of 22.50.

On the other hand, Hampshire did not have a good start to the tournament but the team has been dominant now. Hampshire holds one loss and four wins this season in the five games they have played, as the team now aims to grab another win. With its strong winning streak, they will be eager to hand a defeat to Surrey. They have batsmen such as Hilton Cartwright, who has scored 121 runs in 5 innings at a strike rate of 195.16, and Tristan Stubbs, who has scored 136 runs in 3 innings at an average of 68. Chris Wood has taken 7 wickets for the team in 5 innings at an average of 23.28.

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Surrey vs Hampshire Match Toss Prediction

The match between Surrey and Hampshire will be played at the Kennington Oval, which means Surrey takes the home-ground advantage. This venue has hosted a total of 21 T20Is, out of which 11 were won by the team batting first and 9 were won by the chasing team. The average first innings score at this venue stands at 152, but it falls down to 138 in the second innings. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the next game is likely to bat first.

Weather Report

The match between Surrey and Hampshire could be affected due to the weather conditions, as there is a 20% chance of rain on the match day.

Cloudy 58% 13° - 18° C 14 kmph

Cloudy 58% 13° - 18° C 14 kmph

Surrey and Hampshire Player List

Team Form

Surrey Team Form

Surrey has managed to regain its winning momentum ahead of the next game. The team is now holding three wins and two losses in its last five matches, as they aim to continue the same in the next game. They have players such as Jordan Clark, who holds 5 wickets in 5 innings at an average of 22.40, and Tom Curran, who has scored 88 runs in 3 innings at an average of 44.

Hampshire Team Form

Hampshire has maintained a winning streak in this tournament. The team is holding one loss and four consecutive wins in its last five games, as they now aim to secure another win. They have players such as Liam Dawson, who holds 6 wickets in 5 innings at an average of 21.50, and Joe Weatherley, who has scored 113 runs in 5 innings at an average of 28.25.

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Surrey vs Hampshire Top Batters

Sam Curran is the highest run-scorer for Surrey in this tournament. He has been able to score 162 runs in 5 matches at an average of 54 and a strike rate of 142.10.

Liam Dawson stands as the highest run scorer for Hampshire in this tournament. He has been able to score 136 runs in just 3 innings at an average of 68 and a strike rate of 156.32.

Surrey vs Hampshire Top Bowlers

Reece Topley is the leading wicket-taker for Surrey in this tournament. He has managed to take an impressive total of 8 wickets in 5 innings at an average of 18.

Scott Currie is still holding the top spot as the highest wicket-taker for Hampshire. He has grabbed 10 wickets in 5 matches at an average of 12.20.