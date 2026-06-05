Eagle Thane Strikers vs North Mumbai Panthers T20 Mumbai 2026 Match Prediction EAG 46 % Chance of Winning NOR 54 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.81 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR One of the most anticipated games in the T20 Mumbai is all set to take place, as Eagle Thane Strikers will be going against North Mumbai Panthers. This match will take place on 7 June at 7:00 PM IST at the Wankhede Stadium. Eagle Thane Strikers will be eager to regain its winning momentum in the upcoming match. On the other hand, North Mumbai Panthers will be eager to maintain its position at the top of the table.

Who will win? Eagle Thane Strikers North Mumbai Panthers Vote 0 votes

Facts: Eagle Thane Strikers and North Mumbai Panthers didn't face each other in the last season.

Sumeir Zaveri, from Eagle Thane Strikers, has scored 117 runs in 3 innings at an average of 39.

Harsh Tanna, from North Mumbai Panthers, has improved his bowling skills this season.

Eagle Thane Strikers vs North Mumbai Panthers Chances of Winning

North Mumbai Panthers will enter the next game against Eagle Thane Strikers with a higher chance of winning. The team has been on a winning streak, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Hardik Tamore, who has scored 168 runs in 12 innings at an average of 21, and Harsh Tanna, who has taken 3 wickets in his first two games this season at an average of 31. On the other hand, Eagle Thane Strikers will also be eager to secure a win in this game. The team aims to regain its winning momentum and rank up in the standings. They have players such as Sumeir Zaveri, who has scored 117 runs in 3 innings at an average of 39, and Onkar Tarmale, who has been the star with the ball this season.

Eagle Thane Strikers Chances of Winning: 46%

North Mumbai Panthers Chances of Winning: 54%

Eagle Thane Strikers vs North Mumbai Panthers Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Eagle Thane Strikers have received a mixed start to this tournament. Even after grabbing a massive win in the first game, the team has suffered a setback in its recent games. This also makes their upcoming match against North Mumbai Panthers a bit challenging, as the team aims to secure a win and get back on track. They have batsmen such as Shashwat Jagtap, who has scored 155 runs in 8 innings at an average of 22.14 in the recent edition of Navi Mumbai T20, and Sairaj Patil, who has scored 114 runs in 9 innings at an average of 22.80. Atharva Ankolekar will be a key bowler, who holds 19 wickets in 23 innings at an average of 30.47.

On the other hand, North Mumbai Panthers have already established their dominance in this tournament. With the team starting the season on a winning spree, they will be eager to continue the same even in the next game. Looking at Eagle Thane Strikers recent form, it could help North Mumbai Panthers to grab a win. They have batsmen such as Tanush Kotian, who scored 170 runs in 7 innings at an average of 28.33 in the recent edition of Navi Mumbai T20, and Abhigyan Kundu. Mohit Avasthi has been a crucial asset to the bowling line-up, as he holds 44 wickets in 28 innings at an average of 19.56.

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Eagle Thane Strikers vs North Mumbai Panthers Match Toss Prediction

The match between Eagle Thane Strikers and North Mumbai Panthers will be played at the Wankhede Stadium. This venue has hosted a total of 21 T20Is, out of which 11 were won by the team batting first and the remaining 10 were won by the team bowling first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 180, but it falls down to 158 in the second innings. Therefore, the team which wins the toss is likely to bat first.

Weather Report

The match between Eagle Thane Strikers and North Mumbai Panthers won't be affected due to the weather conditions.

Partly Sunny 66% 29° - 34° C 18 kmph

Partly Sunny 66% 29° - 34° C 18 kmph

Eagle Thane Strikers and North Mumbai Panthers Player List

Playing EAG NOR First Team Second Team no information yet

Team Form

Eagle Thane Strikers Team Form

Eagle Thane Strikers have shown mixed performances in this tournament. The team has recorded almost equal wins and losses this season, as it aims to regain its winning momentum. They have players such as Shardul Thakur, who has taken 227 wickets in 191 innings at an average of 26.25, and Siddhant Singh, who scored 91 runs in 5 innings in the recent edition of Navi Mumbai T20.

North Mumbai Panthers Team Form

North Mumbai Panthers have been on an impressive run in this tournament. Having more wins in its recent games, the team will look at the next game as a chance to get another win. They have players such as Ajinkya Rahane, who has scored 7968 runs in 291 innings at an average of 30.29, and Pratik Mishra, who took 10 wickets in 3 innings at an economy of 8.14.

Eagle Thane Strikers vs North Mumbai Panthers T20 Wankhede Stadium, null Eagle Thane Strikers Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.99 Bet Now! North Mumbai Panthers Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.81 Bet Now!

Eagle Thane Strikers vs North Mumbai Panthers Top Batters

Sumeir Zaveri will be a key batsman for Eagle Thane Strikers in the next game. He has managed to score 117 runs in just 3 innings at an average of 39.

Hardik Tamore will be a key batsman for North Mumbai Panthers in the next game. In his T20 career, he has managed to score 168 runs in 12 innings at an average of 21.

Eagle Thane Strikers vs North Mumbai Panthers Top Bowlers

Onkar Tarmale will be a key asset to the bowling line-up of Eagle Thane Strikers. While he went wicketless in the last season, he was able to take 6 wickets for the team in the first two games.

Harsh Tanna has dominated with the ball for North Mumbai Panthers. He took just a wicket in the last season but has grabbed three already in the first two innings this season.