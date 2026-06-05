Sussex vs Kent T20 Blast Match Prediction SUS 47 % Chance of Winning KEN 53 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.81 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The T20 Blast is all set for yet another exciting showdown in the South Group, as Sussex will be going against Kent. This match will take place on 7 June at 7:00 PM IST at the County Ground in Hove. Sussex will remain eager to take the home-ground advantage and come out victorious in this game. On the other hand, Kent is heading to this game after winning its previous one against Surrey by 8 wickets. Can Sussex take revenge for its previous loss, or will Kent get a double win?

Who will win? Sussex Kent Vote 0 votes

Facts: Sussex has defeated Kent three times in its last five head-to-head matches.

Sam Billings, from Kent, has scored 162 runs in 4 innings at an average of 81.

Tymal Mills, from Sussex, has taken 330 wickets in 260 innings at an average of 23.39.

Sussex vs Kent Chances of Winning

Kent will enter the next game against Sussex with a higher chance of winning. The team has been strong against Sussex this season, which could help them to get another win. They have players such as Jake Lintott, who has taken 5 wickets in 4 innings at an average of 18.60, and Sam Billings, who has scored 162 runs in 4 innings at an average of 81. On the other hand, Sussex will also be keen to regain its winning momentum. Since the match will be played at their home ground, the team will aim for a turnaround. They have players such as Tom Clark, who has scored 860 runs in 37 innings at an average of 26.06, and Tymal Mills, who holds 330 wickets in 260 innings at an average of 23.39.

Sussex Chances of Winning: 47%

Kent Chances of Winning: 53%

Sussex vs Kent Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Sussex has received a below par start to the new season of the T20 Blast. Even though the team started off with a win, they have not been able to carry on the momentum well as they head into the game against Kent. Sussex will be taking the home-ground advantage, and they have also been strong against Kent in the last five encounters. They have batsmen such as Daniel Hughes, who has scored 3626 runs in 142 innings at an average of 28.77, and James Coles, who has scored 1373 runs in 61 innings at an average of 28.60. Danny Briggs has taken 315 wickets in 266 innings at an average of 21.61.

On the other hand, Kent has given some strong performances in this season. The team has played four games out of which they have managed to secure wins in three and lost just one. With this strong form, the team will aim to defeat Sussex once again and solidify their position among the top teams. They have batsmen such as Zak Crawley, who has scored 120 runs in 4 innings at an average of 40, and Daniel Bell-Drummond, who has scored 75 runs in 4 innings at an average of 18.75. Matt Milnes has taken 4 wickets in 4 innings at an average of 29.75.

Best Bookmakers for Sports Betting in India

Our team of experts has prepared a list of the cricket betting sites you can place bets on this match in the cricket sections. Also you can get betting apps for cricket for live streaming, checking odds on the go.

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Sussex vs Kent Match Toss Prediction

The match between Sussex and Kent will be played at the County Ground in Hove, which means Sussex takes the home-ground advantage. This venue has hosted a total of 11 T20Is, out of which 7 were won by the team batting first and the remaining 4 were won by the chasing team. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 122, but it falls down to 94 in the second innings. Thus, the team which wins the toss in the next game is likely to bat first.

Weather Report

The match between Sussex and Kent won't be affected due to the weather conditions. While the skies will be covered in clouds, there is no chance of rain.

Cloudy 81% 13° - 16° C 26 kmph

Cloudy 81% 13° - 16° C 26 kmph

Sussex and Kent Player List

Team Form

Sussex Team Form

Sussex has not been able to find their winning momentum in this tournament. The team still holds more losses than wins in its recent games, as it aims to get back on the winning track. They have players such as Danny Lamb, who holds 60 wickets in 72 innings at an average of 33.08, and John Simpson, who has scored 3256 runs in 177 innings at an average of 21.56.

Kent Team Form

Kent has shown a strong form in its recent games in this format. The team holds three wins and two losses in its last five matches, as it aims to continue its winning momentum. They have players such as Keith Dudgeon, who took 2 wickets in the last game at an average of 11, and Harry Finch, who scored 64 runs off 42 balls.

Sussex vs Kent T20 County Ground, null Sussex Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.99 Bet Now! Kent Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.81 Bet Now!

Sussex vs Kent Top Batters

Tom Clark is the highest run-scorer for Sussex in this tournament. Throughout his T20 career, he has been able to score 860 runs in 37 innings at an average of 26.06.

Sam Billings is the highest run-scorer for Kent in this tournament. He has been able to score 162 runs in 4 innings at an average of 81 and a strike rate of 182.02.

Sussex vs Kent Top Bowlers

Tymal Mills is the leading wicket-taker for Sussex this season. In his T20 career, he has managed to take 330 wickets in 260 innings at an average of 23.39.

Jake Lintott is the leading wicket-taker for Kent in this tournament. He has managed to take 5 wickets in 4 innings at an average of 18.60.