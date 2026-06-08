MSC Maratha Royals vs Triumphs Knights MNE T20 Mumbai 2026 Match Prediction MSC 54 % Chance of Winning TRI 46 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.81 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The T20 Blast is about to get even more intense, as MSC Maratha Royals will be going against Triumphs Knights MNE. This match will take place on 8 June at 2:00 PM IST at the Wankhede Stadium. MSC Maratha Royals are heading to this game after winning their previous one against Bandra Blasters by 25 runs. On the other hand, Triumphs Knights MNE are heading to this game after losing their previous one to SoBo Mumbai Falcons by 5 wickets.

Who will win? MSC Maratha Royals Triumphs Knights MNE Vote 0 votes

Facts: Triumphs Knights MNE defeated MSC Maratha Royals in their previous head-to-head match by 5 wickets.

Tushar Deshpande, from MSC Maratha Royals, has scored 89 runs in 3 innings at an average of 44.50.

Minad Manjrekar, from Triumphs Knights MNE, has taken 3 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 21.67.

MSC Maratha Royals vs Triumphs Knights MNE Chances of Winning

MSC Maratha Royals will enter the next game with a higher chance of winning. The team has been in strong form this season, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Tushar Deshpande, who has scored 89 runs in 3 innings at an average of 44.50, and Maxwell Swaminathan, who holds 5 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 19.40. On the other hand, Triumphs Knights MNE will be eager to secure a win in the next game. The team will take advantage of their previous record against MSC Maratha Royals, which could help them to turn the tables. They have players such as Nutan Goel, who has scored 167 runs in 3 innings at an average of 55.67, and Minad Manjrekar, who holds 3 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 21.67.

MSC Maratha Royals Chances of Winning: 54%

Triumphs Knights MNE Chances of Winning: 46%

MSC Maratha Royals vs Triumphs Knights MNE Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

MSC Maratha Royals have started to showcase some great performances this season. The team has secured two wins and a loss in the three games it has played, as it now aims to grab yet another win in the next game. While their record against Triumphs Knights MNE has not been good, they will be taking the advantage of the next game to take revenge of the previous loss. They have batsmen such as Sahil Jadhav, who has scored 74 runs in 3 innings at an average of 24.67, and Sachin Yadav, who has scored 62 runs in 3 innings at an average of 20.77. Irfan Umair has taken 4 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 26.50.

On the other hand, Triumphs Knights MNE have not been able to perform well in this season. The team has played three games till now and they have lost all three of them. But the next game against MSC Maratha Royals could help them to finally get a win, as they have been strong over them in head-to-head matches. They have batsmen such as Suryakumar Yadav, who has scored 71 runs in 3 innings at an average of 23.67, and Pratik Valsangkar, who has scored 42 runs in 3 innings at a strike rate of 161.54. Sagar Mishra has grabbed 3 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 32.67.

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MSC Maratha Royals vs Triumphs Knights MNE Match Toss Prediction

The match between MSC Maratha Royals and Triumphs Knights MNE will be played at the Wankhede Stadium. This venue has hosted a total of 21 T20Is, out of which 11 were won by the team batting first, and the remaining 10 were won by the team bowling first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 180, but it falls down to 158 in the second innings. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the next game is likely to bat first.

Weather Report

The match between MSC Maratha Royals and Triumphs Knights MNE could be affected due to the weather conditions, as there is a 10% chance of rain.

Partly Sunny 66% Humidity 29° - 34° C Temperature 19 kmph Wind Speed

Partly Sunny 66% Humidity 29° - 34° C Temperature 19 kmph Wind Speed

MSC Maratha Royals and Triumphs Knights MNE Player List

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Team Form

MSC Maratha Royals Team Form

MSC Maratha Royals have regained their winning momentum in the tournament. The team is now holding two wins and a loss in its last three games, as it aims to secure another win in the next game. They have players such as Tushar Deshpande, who holds 4 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 19.50, and Chinmay Sutar, who has scored 57 runs in 3 innings at an average of 19.

Triumphs Knights MNE Team Form

Triumphs Knights MNE are yet to find their rhythm in this season. The team has lost all of its last three games this season, as it aims to regain its winning momentum in the upcoming match. They have players such as Sylvester D'Souza, who holds 3 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 10.33, and Akhil Herwadkar, who has scored 40 runs in 3 innings at an average of 13.33.

MSC Maratha Royals vs Triumphs Knights MNE T20 Wankhede Stadium, null Msc Maratha Royals Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.81 Bet Now! Triumph Knights MNE Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.99 Bet Now!

MSC Maratha Royals vs Triumphs Knights MNE Top Batters

Tushar Deshpande is the highest run-scorer for MSC Maratha Royals this season. He has managed to score 89 runs in 3 innings at an average of 44.50.

Nutan Goel is the highest run-scorer for Triumphs Knights MNE in this tournament. He has managed to score 167 runs for the team in 3 innings at an average of 55.67.

MSC Maratha Royals vs Triumphs Knights MNE Top Bowlers

Maxwell Swaminathan is the leading wicket-taker for MSC Maratha Royals this season. He has taken a total of 5 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 19.40 and an economy of 8.82.

Minad Manjrekar is the leading wicket-taker for Triumphs Knights MNE this season. He has been able to take 3 wickets in 3 innings for the team at an average of 21.67.