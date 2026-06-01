North Mumbai Panthers vs Triumphs Knights MNE T20 Mumbai 2026 Match Prediction NOR 45 % Chance of Winning TRI 55 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.69 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The third match in the T20 Mumbai 2026 is all set to be played between North Mumbai Panthers and Triumphs Knights MNE. This match will be played on 2 June at 2:00 PM IST at the Wankhede Stadium. North Mumbai Panthers finished in the group stages in the previous season, as the team would aim to start this edition with a win. On the other hand, Triumphs Knights MNE also didn't have a good edition last time, as the team aims to come back stronger in this season.

Who will win? North Mumbai Panthers Triumphs Knights MNE Vote 0 votes

Facts: North Mumbai Panthers defeated Triumphs Knights MNE in the previous head-to-head match by 38 runs.

Ajinkya Rahane, from North Mumbai Panthers, has scored 7968 runs in 291 innings at an average of 30.29.

Minad Manjrekar, from Triumphs Knights MNE, was able to take 8 wickets in 5 innings at an economy of 9.71.

North Mumbai Panthers vs Triumphs Knights MNE Chances of Winning

Triumphs Knights MNE will enter the match against North Mumbai Panthers with a higher chance of winning. Their squad looks strong and the majority of their players have shown good form lately. They have players such as Suryakumar Yadav, who has scored 9729 runs in 347 innings at an average of 34.50, and Minad Manjrekar, who took 8 wickets in 5 innings at an economy of 9.71. On the other hand, North Mumbai Panthers will also be eager to start off with a win. For this, they might take advantage of their previous win over Triumphs Knights MNE. They have players such as Ajinkya Rahane, who has scored 7968 runs in 291 innings at an average of 30.29, and Tanush Kotian, who has taken 33 wickets in 34 innings at an average of 22.84.

North Mumbai Panthers Chances of Winning: 45%

Triumphs Knights MNE Chances of Winning: 55%

North Mumbai Panthers vs Triumphs Knights MNE Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

North Mumbai Panthers was able to display mixed performances in the last season. The team just made it to the playoffs, as they finished 5th in the standings with 2 wins and 3 losses in 5 matches. Now with their first game against Triumphs Knights MNE, they will be eager to start off with a win. Moreover, their previous match against this team came out in their favour. They have batsmen such as Kevin Almeida, who has scored 46 runs in 3 innings at an average of 15.33, and Hardik Tamore, who has scored 168 runs in 12 innings at an average of 21. With the ball, the team has Mohit Avasthi, who took 44 wickets in 28 innings at an average of 19.56.

On the other hand, Triumphs Knights MNE also missed out on the playoffs last season. The team finished with just a win and three losses in five games. But their opening game against North Mumbai Panthers brings an opportunity to start off with a win. They have batsmen such as Ayush Mhatre, who has scored 766 runs in 19 innings at an average of 47.87, and Suryansh Shedge, who has scored 356 runs in 23 innings at an average of 25.42. With the ball, the team has Vedant Gurav, who has been good with his line and length.

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North Mumbai Panthers vs Triumphs Knights MNE Match Toss Prediction

The clash between North Mumbai Panthers and Triumphs Knights MNE will be played at the Wankhede Stadium. This venue has hosted a total of 21 T20Is, out of which 11 were won by the team batting first and the remaining 10 were won by the team bowling first. On an average, the first innings score at this venue stands at 180, but it falls down to 158 in the second innings. Looking at this, it is likely that the team which wins the toss would choose to bat first.

Weather Report

The match between North Mumbai Panthers and Triumphs Knights MNE could be affected due to the weather conditions, as there is a 20% chance of rain.

Partly Sunny 68% 30° - 33° C 18 kmph

Partly Sunny 68% 30° - 33° C 18 kmph

North Mumbai Panthers and Triumphs Knights MNE Player List

Playing NOR TRI First Team Second Team no information yet

Team Form

North Mumbai Panthers Team Form

North Mumbai Panthers had shown mixed form in the previous season. The team was able to secure two wins and three losses in its last five games, as they aim to begin the new season with a win. They have players such as Harsh Tanna, who took a wicket at an economy of 10.03 in 5 innings, and Rahul Sawant, who has scored 31 runs in 3 innings at an average of 15.50.

Triumphs Knights MNE Team Form

Triumphs Knights MNE was not able to do well in the previous edition. The team secured just one win and three losses in its last five games, as they will aim to make a strong comeback this season. They have players such as Hitesh Kadam, who took 4 wickets in 4 innings at an economy of 7.56, and Jigar Rana, who has scored 86 runs in 4 innings at an average of 28.67.

North Mumbai Panthers vs Triumphs Knights MNE T20 Wankhede Stadium, null North Mumbai Panthers Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.05 Bet Now! Triumph Knights MNE Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.69 Bet Now!

North Mumbai Panthers vs Triumphs Knights MNE Top Batters

Ajinkya Rahane will be a key batsman for North Mumbai Panthers in this season. He has been able to score 7968 runs in 291 innings in his T20 career at an average of 30.29.

Suryakumar Yadav has been a key batsman for Triumphs Knights MNE. In his T20 career, he has scored 9729 runs in 347 innings at an average of 34.50, with 6 centuries and 65 half-centuries.

North Mumbai Panthers vs Triumphs Knights MNE Top Bowlers

Tanush Kotian holds the talent of doing wonders with the ball for North Mumbai Panthers. He has grabbed 33 wickets in 34 innings at an average of 22.84.

Minad Manjrekar will be playing a key role with the ball for Triumphs Knights MNE. He was able to take 8 wickets in 5 innings in the last season at an economy of 9.71.