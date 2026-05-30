Gujarat Titans vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Indian Premier League Match Prediction RCB 53 % Chance of Winning GT 47 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.81 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR After 73 matches, the Indian Premier League is set for the final clash between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans. This match will be played on 31 May at 7:30 PM IST at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Royal Challengers Bengaluru are heading to this game after winning the Qualifier 1 game against Gujarat Titans by 92 runs. On the other hand, Gujarat Titans are heading to this game after winning the Qualifier 2 match against Rajasthan Royals by 7 wickets. Which team gets to become the two time IPL champions?

Who will win? Gujarat Titans Royal Challengers Bengaluru Vote 0 votes

Facts: Royal Challengers Bengaluru have won three out of their last five head-to-head matches against Gujarat Titans.

Virat Kohli has scored 41 runs off 27 balls against Jason Holder, while Holder has dismissed him 4 times.

Shubman Gill has scored 80 runs off 79 balls against Bhuvneshwar Kumar, while Bhuvi has dismissed him 6 times.

Gujarat Titans vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Chances of Winning

Royal Challengers Bengaluru will enter the final clash with a higher chance of winning. The team has been strong against Gujarat Titans in its recent games, which could help them to become two time IPL champions. They have players such as Virat Kohli, who has scored 600 runs in 15 innings at an average of 50, and Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who holds 26 wickets in 15 innings at an average of 18.15. On the other hand, Gujarat Titans will be eager to take revenge for the Qualifier 1 loss. For this, it should be noted that the team also takes the home-ground advantage. They have players such as Shubman Gill, who has scored 722 runs in 15 innings at an average of 48.13, and Kagiso Rabada, who holds 28 wickets in 16 innings at an average of 20.78.

Gujarat Titans Chances of Winning: 47%

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Chances of Winning: 53%

Gujarat Titans vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Gujarat Titans have displayed their absolute best performance in the IPL 2026 season. Even though the team had a bad time in the Qualifier 1 against RCB, they were able to bounce back pretty well in the Qualifier 2. Now with the final match being at their home ground, Gujarat Titans will take advantage of their record at this venue to grab the win. They have players such as Sai Sudharsan, who has scored 710 runs in 16 innings at an average of 47.33, and Jos Buttler, who has scored 507 runs in 16 innings at an average of 39. Jason Holder has been a key bowler with 17 wickets in 10 innings at an average of 16.11.

On the other hand, Royal Challengers Bengaluru are definitely not the defending champions, they are the attacking champions. For two consecutive seasons, the team became the first one to reach the finals of the tournament. With the ultimate clash being against GT, RCB will be aiming to utilise its strong record over them to win. They have batsmen such as Venkatesh Iyer, who has scored 177 runs in 5 innings at an average of 59, and Rajat Patidar, who has scored 486 runs in 13 innings at an average of 44.18. Rasikh Salam Dar has taken 16 wickets in 11 innings at an average of 23.62.

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Gujarat Titans vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Match Toss Prediction

The final clash between Gujarat Titans and Royal Challengers Bengaluru will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium, which means GT takes the home-ground advantage. This venue has hosted 18 T20Is, out of which 12 games were won by the team batting first and the remaining 6 were won by the team chasing. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 178, but it falls down to 151 in the second innings. The team which wins the toss in the final game is likely to bat first.

Weather Report

The final clash between Gujarat Titans and Royal Challengers Bengaluru won't be affected due to the weather conditions.

Sunny 44% Humidity 29° - 40° C Temperature 14 kmph Wind Speed

Sunny 44% Humidity 29° - 40° C Temperature 14 kmph Wind Speed

Gujarat Titans and Royal Challengers Bengaluru Player List

Team Form

Gujarat Titans Team Form

Gujarat Titans have shown mixed form in the Indian Premier League lately. The team holds three wins and two losses in its last five games, as they aim to end the tournament with a win. They have players such as Rashid Khan, who holds 19 wickets in 16 innings at an average of 25.84, and Washington Sundar, who has scored 327 runs in 15 innings at an average of 32.70.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Team Form

Royal Challengers Bengaluru have regained their winning momentum before entering the finals. The team is now having four wins and just one loss in its last five games, as they aim to win the titles once again. They have players such as Krunal Pandya, who has taken 13 wickets in 14 innings at an average of 30.92, and Devdutt Padikkal, who has scored 463 runs in 14 innings at an average of 35.61.

Gujarat Titans vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru T20 M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore Royal Challengers Bengaluru Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.00 Bet Now! Gujarat Titans Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.81 Bet Now!

Gujarat Titans vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Top Batters

Sai Sudharsan is leading the run scoring charts for Gujarat Titans in this season. He has managed to score a massive total of 575 runs in his last 10 games at an average of 63.89.

Virat Kohli has shown his experience once again for Royal Challengers Bengaluru. He has managed to score 372 runs in his last 10 games at an average of 46.50.

Gujarat Titans vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Top Bowlers

Kagiso Rabada continues to deliver his best with the ball for Gujarat Titans. He has been able to take 18 wickets in his last 10 games at an economy of 9.26.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar has done well for Royal Challengers Bengaluru in this season. He has taken an impressive total of 19 wickets in his last 10 games at an economy of 7.64.