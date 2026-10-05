India A vs Australia A 1st unofficial ODI Match Prediction 54 % Chance of Winning 46 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.39 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The Australia A tour of India is about to enter its last leg, as both teams have started to prepare for the unofficial ODI series. The series will start with the first match being played on 6 October at 9:30 AM IST at Cricket Association Pondicherry Siechem Ground. India A is heading to this series after winning their previous tri-series against Sri Lanka A and Afghanistan A. On the other hand, Australia A is heading to this series after losing its previous one against India A by 2-1.

Who will win? India A Australia A Vote 0 votes

Facts: India A has won three out of its last five head-to-head matches against Australia A, losing just one.

Ruturaj Gaikwad, from India A, has scored 484 runs in his last 8 games at an average of 69.14.

Tanveer Sangha, from Australia A, has taken 9 wickets in his last 4 games at an economy of 7.36.

India A vs Australia A Chances of Winning

India A will enter the upcoming match against Australia A with a higher chance of winning. The team has been strong against Australia A, and also takes the home-ground advantage, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Ruturaj Gaikwad, who has scored 5435 runs in 103 innings at an average of 59.07, and Nishant Sindhu, who holds 57 wickets in 45 innings at an average of 25.82. On the other hand, Australia A will be keen to secure a win in the next game. For this, they will have to rely on their player performances, which could help them to turn the tables. They have players such as Liam Scott, who has scored 467 runs in 16 innings at an average of 42.45, and Tanveer Sangha, who holds 47 wickets in 30 innings at an average of 29.80.

India A Chances of Winning: 54%

Australia A Chances of Winning: 46%

India A vs Australia A Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

India A have given some strong performances in this series. The team is heading to the ODI series after winning in the Tests, as they now aim to continue the same form in the next game as well. Since their record against Australia A has been strong in recent games and the team also takes the home-ground advantage, which could help them to come out victorious. They have batsmen such as Prabhsimran Singh, who has scored 2237 runs in 57 innings at an average of 44.74, and Devdutt Padikkal, who has scored 2796 runs in 41 innings at an average of 82.23. Vipraj Nigam has managed to take 26 wickets in 21 innings at an average of 35.80.

On the other hand, Australia A have not been able to do well in this tour so far. The team was close to ending the Test series with a draw, but they ended up losing the same. However in the ODI series against India A, they will be relying on their player performances, which could help them to turn the tables. They have batsmen such as Josh Philippe, who has scored 2001 runs in 58 innings at an average of 35.10, and Sam Konstas, who has scored 277 runs in 9 innings at an average of 30.77. Liam Scott has managed to take 16 wickets in 17 innings at an average of 33.06.

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India A vs Australia A Match Toss Prediction

The match between India A and Australia A will be played at the Cricket Association Pondicherry Siechem Ground, which gives the home-ground advantage to India A. This venue is expected to offer a balanced ODI surface, as the true bounce benefits the batters while seamers will be able to do well with the early movement. Later the pitch slows down and starts to favour the spinners, as chasing gets difficult with uneven bounce. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the next game is likely to bat first.

Weather Report

The match between India A and Australia A could be affected due to the weather conditions, as there is a 15% chance of rain.

Partly Sunny 69% Humidity 27° - 33° C Temperature 16 kmph Wind Speed

Partly Sunny 69% Humidity 27° - 33° C Temperature 16 kmph Wind Speed

India A and Australia A Player List

Team Form

India A Team Form

India A has been on a winning momentum in this format of the game lately. The team holds three wins and two losses in its last five games, as they now aim to continue the same form in the next game. They have players such as Rajat Patidar, who has scored 2278 runs in 65 innings at an average of 37.34, and Arshad Khan, who holds 15 wickets in 11 innings at an average of 24.46.

Australia A Team Form

Australia A has shown mixed performances in this format of the game lately. The team holds two wins and three losses in its last five games, as they now aim to regain their winning momentum in the upcoming match. They have players such as Nathan McSweeney, who has scored 1596 runs in 40 innings at an average of 44.33, and Todd Murphy, who holds 41 wickets in 35 innings at an average of 35.51.

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India A vs Australia A Top Batters

Ruturaj Gaikwad will be a key batsman for India A in the upcoming match. He has managed to score 484 runs for the team in his last 8 games at an average of 69.14.

Liam Scott will be a key batsman for Australia A in the upcoming match. He has managed to score 126 runs for the team in his last 6 games at an average of 42.

India A vs Australia A Top Bowlers

Nishant Sindhu will be a key bowler for India A in the upcoming match. He has been able to take 12 wickets for the team in his last 8 games at an economy of 5.74.

Tanveer Sangha will be a key bowler for Australia A in the upcoming match. He has managed to take 9 wickets for the team in his last 4 games at an economy of 7.36.