India vs West Indies 2nd T20I Match Prediction IND 60 % Chance of Winning WI 40 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.20 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR After an interesting start in the first T20I, cricket fans are now waiting for the second game between India and West Indies. This match will be played on 9 October at 7:00 PM IST at JSCA International Stadium Complex. India has started the series with a win by 8 wickets, as they now aim to win the next game and take the lead further. On the other hand, West Indies will be eager to win the next match and level the series to make the series intense.

Who will win? India West Indies Vote 0 votes

Facts: India has won four out of its last five head-to-head matches against West Indies.

Shreyas Iyer has scored 17 runs off 8 balls against Shamar Joseph, while Joseph is yet to take his wicket.

Shai Hope has scored 43 runs off 32 balls against Axar Patel, while Axar is yet to take his wicket.

India vs West Indies Chances of Winning

India will enter the upcoming match against West Indies with a higher chance of winning. The team has been strong against the West Indies and also takes the home-ground advantage, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Shreyas Iyer, who has scored 102 runs off 43 balls, and Naman Dhir, who holds 3 wickets at an average of 10.33. On the other hand, West Indies will be keen to secure a win in this game. For this, they will have to rely on their player performances, which could help them to turn the tables. They have players such as Sherfane Rutherford, who has scored 56 runs off 34 balls, and Roston Chase, who holds a wicket at an economy of 10.09.

India Chances of Winning: 60%

West Indies Chances of Winning: 40%

India vs West Indies Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

India has received a dominant start to the T20I series against the West Indies. With a massive eight wicket victory in the first T20I, the team will now be looking forward to another win to extend their lead in this series. Holding a strong record against them, India also takes the home-ground advantage, which could help them to come out victorious. They have batsmen such as Sanju Samson, who has scored 11 runs off 9 balls, and Ishan Kishan, who has scored 37 runs off 27 balls. Axar Patel was also able to take 2 wickets for the team at an average of 13.

On the other hand, West Indies have suffered a setback at the start of the series. As the team now aims to regain its winning momentum, it will be quite challenging for them to make a comeback against India. Their record against the world champions has not been good lately, with their last win over them coming back in 2023. They have batsmen such as Shai Hope, who has scored 52 runs off 37 balls, and Akeal Hosein, who has scored 15 runs off 9 balls. Shamar Joseph went wicketless but he held an economy of 11.50.

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India vs West Indies Match Toss Prediction

The match between India and West Indies will be played at the JSCA International Stadium Complex, which gives the home-ground advantage to India. This venue has hosted a total of 7 T20Is, out of which 3 games have been won by the team batting first, and the remaining 4 games have been won by the team bowling first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 138, but it falls to 111 in the second innings. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the next game is likely to bowl first.

Weather Report

The second T20I between India and West Indies could be affected due to the weather conditions, as there is a 15% chance of rain.

Sunny 71% Humidity 19° - 27° C Temperature 10 kmph Wind Speed

Sunny 71% Humidity 19° - 27° C Temperature 10 kmph Wind Speed

India and West Indies Player List

Team Form

India Team Form

India has been on a winning streak in the shortest format of the game lately. The team still holds four wins and no losses in its last five games, as they now aim to continue the same form in the next game. They have players such as Kuldeep Yadav, who holds 2 wickets at an average of 16.50, and Abhishek Sharma, who has scored 21 runs off 10 balls.

West Indies Team Form

West Indies have lost their winning momentum in this format of the game lately. The team holds two wins and three losses in its last five games, as they now aim to regain their winning momentum in the upcoming match. They have players such as Akeal Hosein, who holds a wicket at an economy of 9.25, and Kamil Pooran, who has scored 12 runs off 11 balls.

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India vs West Indies Top Batters

Ishan Kishan will be a key batsman for India in the upcoming match. He has managed to score 375 runs for the team in his last 10 games at an average of 53.57.

Shai Hope will be a key batsman for West Indies in the upcoming match. He has managed to score 321 runs for the team in his last 10 games at an average of 40.13.

India vs West Indies Top Bowlers

Axar Patel will be a key bowler for India in the upcoming match. He has managed to take 10 wickets for the team in his last 7 games at an economy of 5.78.

Shamar Joseph will be a key bowler for West Indies in the upcoming match. He has managed to take 19 wickets for the team in his last 10 games at an economy of 9.03.