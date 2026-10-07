New South Wales vs Tasmania Sheffield Shield Match Prediction BLU 46 % Chance of Winning TIG 54 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.67 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The second match of the Sheffield Shield has kept the cricket fans excited, as it will feature New South Wales going against Tasmania. This match will be played from 8 October at 5:00 AM IST at Cricket Central in Sydney. New South Wales were not able to perform well in the previous season, as they now aim to get a strong start in the new edition. On the other hand, Tasmania had shown good performances in the previous season, as they now aim to continue it in the upcoming season.

Who will win? New South Wales Tasmania Vote 0 votes

Facts: Tasmania has won three out of its last five head-to-head matches against New South Wales.

Jackson Bird, from Tasmania, has taken 535 wickets in 251 innings at an average of 24.96.

Kurtis Patterson, from New South Wales, has scored 7406 runs in 210 innings at an average of 38.77.

New South Wales vs Tasmania Chances of Winning

Tasmania will enter the upcoming match against New South Wales with a higher chance of winning. The team has been strong against New South Wales in the recent head-to-head encounters, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Jackson Bird, who has taken 535 wickets in 251 innings at an average of 24.96, and Caleb Jewell, who has scored 4579 runs in 147 innings at an average of 32.24. On the other hand, New South Wales will be keen to secure a win in the next game. For this, they will be taking the home-ground advantage, which might help them to turn the tables. They have players such as Sean Abbott, who holds 288 wickets in 180 innings at an average of 31.46, and Kurtis Patterson, who has scored 7406 runs in 210 innings at an average of 38.77.

New South Wales Chances of Winning: 46%

Tasmania Chances of Winning: 54%

New South Wales vs Tasmania Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

New South Wales did not have a good performance in the previous season. The team secured two wins and four losses in the ten games they played last season, as they now aim to get a strong start in the new season. For this, they will be taking the home-ground advantage in the opening match against Tasmania, which could help them to come out victorious. They have batsmen such as Joel Davies, who has scored 217 runs in 9 innings at an average of 31, and Josh Philippe, who has scored 3409 runs in 119 innings at an average of 30.71. Ben Dwarshuis will be a key bowler, as he holds 27 wickets in 19 innings at an average of 39.14.

On the other hand, Tasmania showed some key performances in the previous season. The team finished in the league stages with four wins and four losses in the ten games they had played in the previous season. Their opening match against New South Wales gives them an opportunity to secure a win, as their record over them has been strong lately. They have batsmen such as Nikhil Chaudhary, who has scored 393 runs in 13 innings at an average of 32.75, and Jake Doran, who has scored 4778 runs in 161 innings at an average of 30.43. Gabe Bell has also been a key bowler for the team, as he holds 229 wickets in 114 innings at an average of 25.49.

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New South Wales vs Tasmania Match Toss Prediction

The match between New South Wales and Tasmania will be played at Cricket Central in Sydney, which gives the home-ground advantage to New South Wales. This venue is yet to host any Test match, but it is expected to favour the batsmen. It will be able to provide players with true bounce and give less assistance to the pacers on opening days. The surface wears down as the game progresses, which brings the spinners into play. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the next game is likely to bat first.

Weather Report

The match between New South Wales and Tasmania could be affected due to the weather conditions, as there is a more than 10% chance of rain on three days.

Sunny (Rain on Day 3) 67 - 76% Humidity 12° - 24° C Temperature 16 - 19 kmph Wind Speed

Sunny (Rain on Day 3) 67 - 76% Humidity 12° - 24° C Temperature 16 - 19 kmph Wind Speed

New South Wales and Tasmania Player List

Team Form

New South Wales Team Form

New South Wales have shown mixed performances in this format of the game lately. The team holds a win and a loss in its last five games, as they now aim to regain their winning momentum in the next match. They have players such as Joel Davies, who holds 9 wickets in 7 innings at an average of 31.22, and Will Salzmann, who has scored 418 runs in 14 innings at an average of 32.15.

Tasmania Team Form

Tasmania has shown some good performances in this format of the game lately. The team holds two wins and two losses in its last five games, as they now aim to continue their winning momentum in the next game. They have players such as Iain Carlisle, who holds 21 wickets in 10 innings at an average of 24.80, and Ben McDermott, who has scored 3614 runs in 125 innings at an average of 32.26.

New South Wales vs Tasmania Head to Head This block compares the historical results and recent match data between the two teams to help you understand their competitive balance. No info

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New South Wales vs Tasmania Top Batters

Kurtis Patterson will be a key batsman for New South Wales in the upcoming match. He has scored a massive total of 7406 runs in 210 innings at an average of 38.77.

Caleb Jewell will be a key batsman for Tasmania in the upcoming match. He has been able to score 4579 runs in just 147 innings at an average of 32.24.

New South Wales vs Tasmania Top Bowlers

Sean Abbott will be a key bowler for New South Wales in the upcoming match. He has been able to take 288 wickets in 180 innings at an average of 31.46.

Jackson Bird will be a key bowler for Tasmania in the upcoming match. He has been able to take 535 wickets in the longest format in 251 innings at an average of 24.96.