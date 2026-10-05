India vs West Indies Match Prediction IND 62 % Chance of Winning WI 38 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.16 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR With the ODI series coming to an end, teams have now started to prepare for the five match T20I series between India and West Indies. The first match of the series will be played on 6 October at 7:00 PM IST at Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. India is heading to this series after winning the Asian Games final against Pakistan by 19 runs. On the other hand, West Indies is heading to this series after winning its previous series against Sri Lanka by 2-1.

Who will win? India West Indies Vote 0 votes

Facts: India has won three out of its last five head-to-head matches against West Indies, losing the other two.

Ishan Kishan has scored 20 runs off 10 balls against Romario Shepherd, while Romario has dismissed him once.

Shai Hope has scored 36 runs off 25 balls against Axar Patel, while Axar is yet to take his wicket.

India vs West Indies Chances of Winning

India will enter the first T20I against West Indies with a higher chance of winning. The team has been strong against West Indies and also takes the home-ground advantage, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Ishan Kishan, who has scored 1801 runs in 61 innings at an average of 31.05, and Axar Patel, who holds 109 wickets in 100 innings at an average of 22.04. On the other hand, West Indies will be keen to secure a win in this game. For this, they will have to rely on their player performances, which could help them to turn the tables. They have players such as Shimron Hetmyer, who has scored 1678 runs in 75 innings at an average of 24.67, and Shamar Joseph, who holds 37 wickets in 25 innings at an average of 21.54.

India Chances of Winning: 62%

West Indies Chances of Winning: 38%

India vs West Indies Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

India was able to show its dominance over the West Indies in the ODI series. Winning the same by 2-1, the World champions will now prepare to dominate in the shortest format of the game once again. Their record against West Indies has been strong in recent games, and the team also takes the home-ground advantage, which could help them to win. They have batsmen such as Abhishek Sharma, who has scored 1926 runs in 61 innings at an average of 32.64, and Sanju Samson, who has scored 1567 runs in 64 innings at an average of 26.55. Ravi Bishnoi has managed to take 71 wickets for the team in 53 innings at an average of 21.02.

On the other hand, West Indies managed to get a comeback in the last ODI. Now the team remains eager to continue the same form even when they enter the T20I series against the Indian team. However, it will be quite challenging for them to do so, as their record against India has not been good in recent games. They have batsmen such as Shai Hope, who has scored 1743 runs in 68 innings at an average of 30.05, and Sherfane Rutherford, who has scored 902 runs in 48 innings at an average of 24.37. Gudakesh Motie has managed to take 49 wickets in 49 innings at an average of 25.85.

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India vs West Indies Match Toss Prediction

The first T20I between India and West Indies will be played at Ekana Cricket Stadium, which gives the home-ground advantage to India. This venue has hosted a total of 9 T20Is, out of which 5 games have been won by the team batting first, and the remaining 4 games have been won by the team bowling first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 151, but it falls to 126 in the second innings. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the next game is likely to bat first.

Weather Report

The first T20I between India and West Indies could be affected due to the weather conditions, as there is a 15% chance of rain.

Partly Sunny 73% Humidity 22° - 31° C Temperature 11 kmph Wind Speed

Partly Sunny 73% Humidity 22° - 31° C Temperature 11 kmph Wind Speed

India and West Indies Player List

Playing IND WI First Team Second Team no information yet

Team Form

India Team Form

India has been on a winning streak in the shortest format of the game lately. The team holds four wins and no losses in its last five games, as they now aim to continue the same form in the next game. They have players such as Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who has scored 246 runs in 8 innings at an average of 30.75, and Arshdeep Singh, who holds 140 wickets in 91 innings at an average of 19.77.

West Indies Team Form

West Indies have shown mixed performances in this format of the game lately. The team holds three losses and two wins in its last five games, as they now aim to continue their winning momentum in the next game. They have players such as Jewel Andrew, who has scored 78 runs in 5 innings at an average of 15.60, and Akeal Hosein, who holds 94 wickets in 95 innings at an average of 26.59.

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India vs West Indies Top Batters

Ishan Kishan will be a key batsman for India in the upcoming match. He has managed to score 394 runs for the team in his last 10 games at an average of 49.25.

Shimron Hetmyer will be a key batsman for West Indies in the upcoming match. He has been able to score 333 runs in his last 10 games for the team at an average of 37.

India vs West Indies Top Bowlers

Axar Patel will be a key bowler for India in the upcoming match. He has managed to take 8 wickets for the team in his last 7 games at an economy of 7.13.

Shamar Joseph will be a key bowler for West Indies in the next game. He has managed to take 20 wickets for the team in his last 10 games at an economy of 8.62.