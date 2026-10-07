Western Australia vs Queensland Sheffield Shield Match Prediction WEA 48 % Chance of Winning BUL 52 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.76 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The Sheffield Shield is set for another exciting game for the cricket fans to witness, as it will be Western Australia going against Queensland. This match will be played from 8 October at 8:00 AM IST at Western Australia Cricket Association Ground in Perth. Western Australia will be eager to take the home-ground advantage and start off the new season with an impressive victory. On the other hand, Queensland will be keen to secure a win in this game and get a strong start to the new season.

Who will win? Western Australia Queensland Vote 0 votes

Facts: Western Australia has won three out of its last five head-to-head matches against Queensland, losing none.

Xavier Bartlett, from Queensland, has taken 111 wickets in 62 innings at an average of 22.83.

Cameron Bancroft, from Western Australia, has scored 12995 runs in 366 innings at an average of 38.10.

Western Australia vs Queensland Chances of Winning

Queensland will enter the upcoming match against Western Australia with a higher chance of winning. The team has shown stronger performances, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Xavier Bartlett, who holds 111 wickets in 62 innings at an average of 22.83, and Hugo Burdon, who has scored 208 runs in 12 innings at an average of 17.33. On the other hand, Western Australia will be keen to secure a win in this game. Their record against Queensland has been strong in recent games, which could help them to turn the tables in the upcoming match. They have players such as Cameron Bancroft, who has scored 12995 runs in 366 innings at an average of 38.10, and Brody Couch, who holds 43 wickets in 25 innings at an average of 28.02.

Western Australia Chances of Winning: 48%

Queensland Chances of Winning: 52%

Western Australia vs Queensland Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Western Australia will be eager to have a good time in this tournament. Last season the team finished at the bottom of the standings with just one win and five losses in the ten games they had played. In the opening match against Queensland, the team takes the home-ground advantage and has also been strong against them, which could help them to come out victorious. They have batsmen such as Hilton Cartwright, who has scored 6080 runs in 186 innings at an average of 35.97, and Cooper Connolly, who has scored 800 runs in 21 innings at an average of 42.10. Aaron Hardie has managed to take 74 wickets in 70 innings at an average of 30.75.

On the other hand, Queensland was among the key performers in the previous season. The team finished at the third spot in the standings with three wins and four losses in the ten games they had played in the previous season. As their recent form has been strong in this format, it could help the team to come out victorious and start the new season with a win. They have batsmen such as Jack Clayton, who has scored 2283 runs in 69 innings at an average of 36.82, and Hayden Kerr, who has scored 526 runs in 23 innings at an average of 26.30. Cameron Gannon has managed to take 239 wickets in 130 innings at an average of 26.34.

Best Bookmakers for Sports Betting in India

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Western Australia vs Queensland Match Toss Prediction

The match between Western Australia and Queensland will be played at the Western Australia Cricket Association Ground, which gives the home-ground advantage to Western Australia. This venue has hosted a total of 49 Test matches, out of which 19 have been won by the team batting first, and 20 have been won by the team bowling first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 316, but it increases to 325 in the second, falling 283 in the third and 193 in the fourth innings. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the next game is likely to bowl first.

Weather Report

The match between Western Australia and Queensland could be affected due to the weather conditions, as there is a 15% chance of rain on all match days.

Cloudy 54 - 74% Humidity 8° - 18° C Temperature 18 - 31 kmph Wind Speed

Cloudy 54 - 74% Humidity 8° - 18° C Temperature 18 - 31 kmph Wind Speed

Western Australia and Queensland Player List

Team Form

Western Australia Team Form

Western Australia has not been able to do well in this format of the game lately. The team holds three losses and no wins in its last five games, as they now aim to regain their winning momentum in the next game. They have players such as Liam Haskett, who holds 30 wickets in 19 innings at an average of 29.46, and Mitchell Marsh, who has scored 6415 runs in 212 innings at an average of 33.06.

Queensland Team Form

Queensland has also not been able to do well in this format of the game lately. The team holds one win and three losses in its last five games, as they now aim to regain their winning momentum in the next match. They have players such as Hayden Kerr, who has taken 25 wickets in 24 innings at an average of 29.76, and Angus Lovell, who has scored 645 runs in 29 innings at an average of 23.88.

Western Australia vs Queensland Head to Head This block compares the historical results and recent match data between the two teams to help you understand their competitive balance. No info

Western Australia vs Queensland Sheffield Shield Western Australia Cricket Association Ground, Perth Western Australia Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.92 Bet Now! Queensland Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.76 Bet Now!

Western Australia vs Queensland Top Batters

Cameron Bancroft will be a key batsman for Western Australia in the next game. He has managed to score a massive total of 12995 runs in 366 innings at an average of 38.10.

Jack Clayton will be a key batsman for Queensland in the upcoming match. He has managed to score 2283 runs in 69 innings in this format of the game at an average of 36.82.

Western Australia vs Queensland Top Bowlers

Aaron Hardie will be a key bowler for Western Australia in the upcoming match. He has been able to take 74 wickets in this format in 70 innings at an average of 30.75.

Xavier Bartlett will be a key bowler for Queensland in the upcoming match. He has managed to take a total of 111 wickets in 62 innings in this format at an average of 22.83.