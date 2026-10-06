Victoria vs South Australia Sheffield Shield Match Prediction VIC 52 % Chance of Winning RED 48 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.78 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The Sheffield Shield is now set to commence as the teams prepare for a new season, with Victoria going against South Australia in the first game. This match will be played from 7 October at 5:00 AM IST at Junction Oval in Melbourne. Victoria finished as the runner-up of the tournament in the previous season, as they aim to get a winning start. On the other hand, South Australia will be heading to this tournament as the defending champions, as they now aim to get a strong start.

Who will win? Victoria South Australia Vote 0 votes

Facts: South Australia have defeated Victoria three times in their last five head-to-head matches.

Jordan Buckingham, from South Australia, has taken 122 wickets in 65 innings at an average of 29.40.

Peter Handscomb, from Victoria, has scored 13274 runs in 364 innings at an average of 39.38.

Victoria vs South Australia Chances of Winning

Victoria will enter the upcoming match against South Australia with a higher chance of winning. The team takes the home-ground advantage in the next game, which could help them to secure the win. They have players such as Peter Handscomb, who has scored 13274 runs in 364 innings at an average of 39.38, and Sam Elliott, who has taken 61 wickets in 30 innings at an average of 23.45. On the other hand, South Australia will also be eager to secure a win in the opening match. The team has been strong against Victoria in recent games, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Jake Fraser-McGurk, who has scored 630 runs in 33 innings at an average of 19.68, and Spencer Johnson, who holds 26 wickets in 11 innings at an average of 27.46.

Victoria Chances of Winning: 52%

South Australia Chances of Winning: 48%

Victoria vs South Australia Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Victoria finished as the runner-up of the previous season, as they aim to get a strong start in the new one. In their opening match, the team faces a challenge as they will be having a rematch for the final match. It will be quite challenging, as their record against South Australia has not been strong in recent games. But at the same time, they will also be taking the home-ground advantage. They have batsmen such as Campbell Kellaway, who has scored 2335 runs in 82 innings at an average of 30.72, and Marcus Harris, who has scored 13751 runs in 374 innings at an average of 39.17. Fergus O'Neill has managed to take 201 wickets in 95 innings at an average of 19.67.

On the other hand, South Australia are the defending champions in the current season. Eager to start off the tournament with a win, the opening match against Victoria gives them the required opportunity. Their record over Victoria has been strong in recent games, which could help them to start the new campaign also with a win. They have batsmen such as Ben Manenti, who has scored 1790 runs in 66 innings at an average of 34.42, and Jake Lehmann, who has scored 6795 runs in 208 innings at an average of 35.76. Jordan Buckingham has managed to take 122 wickets in this format in 65 innings at an average of 29.40.

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Victoria vs South Australia Match Toss Prediction

The match between Victoria and South Australia will be played at Junction Oval in Melbourne, which gives the home-ground advantage to Victoria. This venue has hosted 2 test matches till now, out of which one has been won by the team batting first and none has been won by the team bowling first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 63, but it increases to 82 in the second innings, to 268 in the third innings, and 114 in the fourth innings respectively. Therefore, the team winning the toss in this game is likely to bat first.

Weather Report

The match between Victoria and South Australia could be affected due to the weather conditions, as there is a more than 10% chance of rain on the final two days.

Partly Sunny 44 - 65% Humidity 7° - 26° C Temperature 16 - 26 kmph Wind Speed

Partly Sunny 44 - 65% Humidity 7° - 26° C Temperature 16 - 26 kmph Wind Speed

Victoria and South Australia Player List

Team Form

Victoria Team Form

Victoria has shown mixed performances in the longest format of the game lately. The team holds two wins and two losses in its last five games, as they now aim to regain their winning momentum in the next match. They have players such as Sam Harper, who has scored 2930 runs in 116 innings at an average of 28.17, and Will Sutherland, who holds 184 wickets in 104 innings at an average of 24.47.

South Australia Team Form

South Australia has been on a winning streak in the longest format of the game. The team holds three wins and no losses in its last five games, as they now aim to continue the same form in the new edition. They have players such as Wes Agar, who holds 155 wickets in 86 innings at an average of 32.60, and Henry Thornton, who holds 48 wickets in 23 innings at an average of 22.41.

Victoria vs South Australia Head to Head This block compares the historical results and recent match data between the two teams to help you understand their competitive balance. No info

Victoria vs South Australia Sheffield Shield Junction Oval, Melbourne Victoria Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.78 Bet Now! South Australia Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.92 Bet Now!

Victoria vs South Australia Top Batters

Peter Handscomb will be a key batsman for Victoria in the upcoming match. He has been able to score 13274 runs in 364 innings at an average of 39.38.

Jake Lehmann will be a key batsman for South Australia in the upcoming match. He has managed to score 6795 runs in 208 innings in this format at an average of 35.76.

Victoria vs South Australia Top Bowlers

Will Sutherland will be a key bowler for Victoria in the upcoming match. He has managed to take 184 wickets in 108 innings in this format of the game at an average of 24.47.

Jordan Buckingham will be a key bowler for South Australia in the upcoming match. He has been able to take 122 wickets in 65 innings in this format at an average of 29.40.