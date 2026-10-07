South Africa vs Australia 1st Test Match Prediction SA 49 % Chance of Winning AUS 51 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.78 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The much awaited Test series in the current World Test Championship cycle is officially here, as it will be South Africa going against Australia. The first test of the series will be taking place from 9 October at 1:00 PM IST at Kingsmead in Durban. South Africa is heading to this series after winning its previous series against India by 2-0. On the other hand, Australia is heading to this series after drawing its previous series against Bangladesh by 1-1.

Who will win? South Africa Australia Vote 0 votes

Facts: Australia and South Africa have defeated each other twice in their last five head-to-head matches.

Temba Bavuma has scored 116 runs off 199 balls against Mitchell Starc, while Starc has dismissed him twice.

Steven Smith has scored 141 runs off 301 balls against Keshav Maharaj, while Keshav has dismissed him four times.

South Africa vs Australia Chances of Winning

Australia will be heading to the first test match against South Africa with a higher chance of winning. The team has been strong against the Proteas in head-to-head encounters, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Travis Head, who has scored 4653 runs in 114 innings at an average of 43.08, and Mitchell Starc, who holds 445 wickets in 206 innings at an average of 26.12. On the other hand, South Africa will be keen to secure a win in this game. The team takes the home-ground advantage and has shown some competition in recent games, which might help them to turn the tables. They have players such as Ryan Rickelton, who has scored 897 runs in 27 innings at an average of 37.37, and Keshav Maharaj, who holds 218 wickets in 106 innings at an average of 29.22.

South Africa Chances of Winning: 49%

Australia Chances of Winning: 51%

South Africa vs Australia Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

South Africa continues its World Test Championship campaign after almost a year. The team stands at the second spot in the WTC standings with 3 wins and just one loss in the 4 games they have played so far. In the upcoming series against Australia, they will be taking the home-ground advantage, which could help them to turn the tables on the Number 1 Test Team. They have batsmen such as Wiaan Mulder, who has scored 1253 runs in 40 innings at an average of 35.80, and Temba Bavuma, who has scored 3810 runs in 114 innings at an average of 38.10. Simon Harmer has managed to take 69 wickets in 24 innings at an average of 21.79.

On the other hand, Australia is looking to capture the World Test Championship title yet again. Already the team is dominating in the WTC standings with 8 wins and 2 losses in 10 games they have played so far. And with their record against South Africa being dominant, it could help them to strengthen their chances to win the first match and take a lead in the series. They have batsmen such as Steven Smith, who has scored 10920 runs in 223 innings at an average of 56, and Marnus Labuschagne, who has scored 4730 runs in 117 innings at an average of 43.79. Scott Boland has been able to take 82 wickets in 37 innings at an average of 18.58.

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South Africa vs Australia Match Toss Prediction

The first Test between South Africa and Australia will be played at Kingsmead in Durban, which gives the home-ground advantage to South Africa. This venue has hosted a total of 47 Tests, out of which 20 games have been won by the team batting first, and 13 games have been won by the team bowling first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 295, falling to 255 in the second innings, increasing to 260 in the third innings, and falling down to 199 in the fourth innings. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the next game is likely to bat first.

Weather Report

The first Test match between South Africa and Australia could be affected due to the weather conditions, as there is at least 5% chance of rain on all match days.

Partly Sunny 77 - 82% Humidity 21° - 27° C Temperature 16 - 29 kmph Wind Speed

Partly Sunny 77 - 82% Humidity 21° - 27° C Temperature 16 - 29 kmph Wind Speed

South Africa and Australia Player List

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Team Form

South Africa Team Form

South Africa has been on a winning streak in this format of the game lately. The team holds four wins and just one loss in its last five games, as they now aim to continue the same form in the upcoming match. They have players such as Aiden Markram, who has scored 3192 runs in 92 innings at an average of 35.46, and Kagiso Rabada, who has taken 340 wickets in 134 innings at an average of 22.03.

Australia Team Form

Australia has also regained its winning momentum ahead of this series. Now the team holds three wins and two losses in its last five games, as they now aim to continue the winning momentum in the next game. They have players such as Pat Cummins, who holds 322 wickets in 137 innings at an average of 21.91, and Alex Carey, who has scored 2387 runs in 76 innings at an average of 35.10.

South Africa vs Australia Test Kingsmead Cricket Ground, Durban South Africa Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.92 Bet Now! Australia Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.78 Bet Now!

South Africa vs Australia Top Batters

Ryan Rickelton will be a key batsman for South Africa in the upcoming match. He has managed to score 673 runs for the team in his last 8 games at an average of 48.07.

Travis Head will be a key batsman for Australia in the upcoming match. He has managed to score 914 runs for the team in his last 10 games at an average of 48.11.

South Africa vs Australia Top Bowlers

Keshav Maharaj will be a key bowler for South Africa in the upcoming match. He has managed to take 32 wickets for the team in his last 7 games at an economy of 2.99.

Mitchell Starc will be a key bowler for Australia in the upcoming match. He has managed to take 58 wickets for the team in his last 10 games at an economy of 3.67.