India A vs Australia A 3rd unofficial ODI Match Prediction INA 54 % Chance of Winning AUS 46 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.81 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The unofficial ODI series between India A and Australia A is coming to an end, as both teams now prepare for a thriller. The third and last ODI match of the series will be played on 11 October at 9:30 AM IST at Cricket Association Pondicherry Siechem Ground. India A will be looking forward to this game as a chance to end the series with a win. On the other hand, Australia A will be eager to end the series with a win, as they have already won the previous match also by 69 runs. Can India A end the series with a win, or will it be Australia A getting a clean sweep?

Who will win? India A Australia A Vote 0 votes

Facts: Australia A has won three of their last five head-to-head encounters against India A.

Ruturaj Gaikwad, from India A, has scored 5450 runs in 104 innings at an average of 58.60.

Tanveer Sangha, from Australia A, has taken 47 wickets in 30 innings at an average of 29.80.

India A vs Australia A Chances of Winning

India A will enter the upcoming match against Australia A with a higher chance of winning. The team takes the home-ground advantage in the next game, which could help them to win. They have players such as Ruturaj Gaikwad, who has scored 5450 runs in 104 innings at an average of 58.60, and Nishant Sindhu, who has taken 58 wickets in 46 innings at an average of 25.93. On the other hand, Australia A will be eager to end the series with a win. Their record against India A has been strong in recent games, which could help them to turn the tables. They have players such as Nathan McSweeney, who has scored 1719 runs in 41 innings at an average of 46.45, and Tanveer Sangha, who holds 47 wickets in 30 innings at an average of 29.80.

India A Chances of Winning: 54%

Australia A Chances of Winning: 46%

India A vs Australia A Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

India A has not been able to do well in the current series against Australia A. Now that the team aims to end the series with a win, the next game could give them the required opportunity. Their record against Australia A might not have been strong in recent games, they still take the home-ground advantage, which could help them to secure a win. They have batsmen such as Rajat Patidar, who has scored 2331 runs in 66 innings at an average of 37.59, and Devdutt Padikkal, who has scored 2796 runs in 42 innings at an average of 79.88. Yash Thakur has been able to take 93 wickets in 58 innings at an average of 26.64.

On the other hand, Australia A have also shown some good performances in this format. The team started the series with an impressive win, and they now aim to end it in the same form. It should be noted that their record against India A has been good in recent games. They have batsmen such as Sam Konstas, who has scored 291 runs in 10 innings at an average of 29.10, and Josh Philippe, who has scored 2003 runs in 59 innings at an average of 34.53. Spencer Johnson has been able to take 19 wickets in 16 innings at an average of 38.94.

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India A vs Australia A Match Toss Prediction

The match between India A and Australia A will be played at the Cricket Association Pondicherry Siechem Ground, which gives the home-ground advantage to India A. This venue is expected to offer a balanced ODI surface, as the true bounce benefits the batters while seamers will be able to do well with the early movement. Later the pitch slows down and starts to favour the spinners, as chasing gets difficult with uneven bounce. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the next game is likely to bat first.

Weather Report

The third unofficial ODI between India A and Australia A could be affected due to the weather conditions, as there is a 10% chance of rain.

Partly Sunny 63% Humidity 26° - 33° C Temperature 19 kmph Wind Speed

Partly Sunny 63% Humidity 26° - 33° C Temperature 19 kmph Wind Speed

India A and Australia A Player List

Team Form

India A Team Form

India A has shown mixed performances in this format of the game lately. The team holds almost equal wins and losses in its recent games, as they now aim to regain their winning momentum in the next match. They have players such as Sai Sudharsan, who has scored 1496 runs in 30 innings at an average of 57.53, and Arshad Khan, who holds 17 wickets in 11 innings at an average of 24.41.

Australia A Team Form

Australia A has shown some good performances in this format of the game lately. The team holds more wins than losses in its recent games, as they now aim to continue the same form in the upcoming match. They have players such as Mitchell Owen, who has scored 568 runs in 27 innings at an average of 22.72, and Riley Meredith, who holds 65 wickets in 46 innings at an average of 31.09.

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India A vs Australia A Top Batters

Ruturaj Gaikwad will be a key batsman for India A in the upcoming match. He has managed to score 5450 runs for the team in a total of 104 innings at an average of 58.60.

Nathan McSweeney will be a key batsman for Australia A in the upcoming match. He has been able to score 1719 runs for the team in 41 innings at an average of 46.45.

India A vs Australia A Top Bowlers

Nishant Sindhu will be a key bowler for India A in the upcoming match. He has managed to take a total of 58 wickets for the team in 46 innings at an average of 25.93.

Tanveer Sangha will be a key bowler for Australia A in the upcoming match. He has managed to take 47 wickets for the team in 30 innings at an average of 29.80.