Jammu & Kashmir vs Madhya Pradesh Ranji Trophy Elite Match Prediction JAK 47 % Chance of Winning MAP 53 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.81 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The Ranji Trophy is about to have one of the most intense clashes on the opening day, as it will be Jammu and Kashmir going against Madhya Pradesh. This match will be played from 11 October at 9:30 AM IST at Sher-i-Kashmir Stadium in Srinagar. Jammu and Kashmir will be starting the tournament for the first time as the defending champions. On the other hand, Madhya Pradesh are heading to this tournament after finishing in the quarter final stages last season.

Who will win? Jammu & Kashmir Madhya Pradesh Vote 0 votes

Facts: Madhya Pradesh has won four out of its last five head-to-head matches against Jammu and Kashmir, losing one.

Abdul Samad, from Jammu and Kashmir, has scored 766 runs in his last 10 games at an average of 58.92.

Kumar Kartikeya, from Madhya Pradesh, has taken 39 wickets in his last 9 games at an economy of 2.77.

Jammu & Kashmir vs Madhya Pradesh Chances of Winning

Madhya Pradesh will enter the upcoming match against Jammu and Kashmir with a higher chance of winning. Their record against Jammu & Kashmir has been strong lately, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Shubham Sharma, who has scored 4785 runs in 128 innings at an average of 41.60, and Kumar Kartikeya, who holds 211 wickets in 87 innings at an average of 22. On the other hand, Jammu & Kashmir will be keen to secure a win in this game. The team takes the home-ground advantage, which could help them to turn the tables. They have players such as Abdul Samad, who has scored 2501 runs in 66 innings at an average of 42.38, and Auqib Nabi, who holds 160 wickets in 70 innings at an average of 18.88.

Jammu & Kashmir Chances of Winning: 47%

Madhya Pradesh Chances of Winning: 53%

Jammu & Kashmir vs Madhya Pradesh Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Jammu & Kashmir will be heading to the new edition of the Ranji Trophy being the defending champions. Even though the team won the Ranji Trophy last season, they fell a bit short of winning the Irani Cup. With the opening game against Madhya Pradesh, the team will be keen to repeat the last season's heroics, as they also take the home-ground advantage. They have batsmen such as Paras Dogra, who has scored 10678 runs in 248 innings at an average of 47.88, and Shubham Khajuria, who has scored 4695 runs in 147 innings at an average of 32.60. Abid Mushtaq has managed to take 147 wickets in 77 innings at an average of 21.91.

On the other hand, Madhya Pradesh will be one of the key contenders in this tournament. The team finished in the quarter final stages last season, as they got knocked out by Jammu and Kashmir. Now with the opening game of the new season being against them, it seems to be an opportunity for the team to get off to a winning start. They have batsmen such as Saransh Jain, who has scored 2273 runs in 90 innings at an average of 30.30, and Yash Dubey, who has scored 3216 runs in 92 innings at an average of 36.54. Avesh Khan has managed to take 180 wickets in 86 innings at an average of 22.87.

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Jammu & Kashmir vs Madhya Pradesh Match Toss Prediction

The match between Jammu & Kashmir and Madhya Pradesh will be played at Sher-i-Kashmir Stadium, which gives the home-ground advantage to Jammu & Kashmir. This venue is yet to host any international test, as the bouncy surface could benefit the batters. Bowlers will be able to get some assistance, but the batters will be able to capitalise later. Spinners will come into play during the final days of the game, when the pitch wears off. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the next game is likely to bat first.

Weather Report

The match between Jammu & Kashmir and Madhya Pradesh could be affected due to the weather conditions, as there is at least 5% chance of rain on all four days.

Partly Sunny (Rain on Day 3) 48 - 68% Humidity 9° - 23° C Temperature 2 - 3 kmph Wind Speed

Partly Sunny (Rain on Day 3) 48 - 68% Humidity 9° - 23° C Temperature 2 - 3 kmph Wind Speed

Jammu & Kashmir and Madhya Pradesh Player List

Team Form

Jammu & Kashmir Team Form

Jammu and Kashmir has shown some strong performances in this format of the game. The team holds three consecutive wins and one loss in its last five games, as they aim to regain their winning momentum in the next game. They have players such as Abid Mushtaq, who has scored 1513 runs in 70 innings at an average of 25.21, and Rohit Sharma, who holds 39 wickets in 34 innings at an average of 34.66.

Madhya Pradesh Team Form

Madhya Pradesh has also shown some strong performances in this format of the game. The team holds three wins and just one loss in its last five games, as they now aim to regain their winning momentum. They have players such as Saransh Jain, who holds 192 wickets in 102 innings at an average of 28.21, and Anubhav Agarwal, who has scored 259 runs in 33 innings at an average of 9.96.

Jammu & Kashmir vs Madhya Pradesh Head to Head This block compares the historical results and recent match data between the two teams to help you understand their competitive balance. No info

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Jammu & Kashmir vs Madhya Pradesh Top Batters

Abdul Samad will be a key batsman for Jammu and Kashmir in the next game. He has been able to score 766 runs for the team in his last 10 games at an average of 58.92.

Shubham Sharma will be a key batsman for Madhya Pradesh in the next game. He has been able to score 712 runs in his last 10 games at an average of 44.50.

Jammu & Kashmir vs Madhya Pradesh Top Bowlers

Auqib Nabi will be a key bowler for Jammu and Kashmir in the next game. He has managed to take 53 wickets for the team in his last 9 games at an economy of 2.67.

Kumar Kartikeya will be a key bowler for Madhya Pradesh in the next game. He has managed to take 39 wickets for the team in his last 9 games at an economy of 2.77.