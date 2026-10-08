Bihar vs Uttar Pradesh Ranji Trophy Elite Match Prediction BIH 45 % Chance of Winning UTP 55 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.81 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The Ranji Trophy is all set to commence this week, as the Group A is set for an exciting game with Bihar going against Uttar Pradesh. This match will be played from 11 October at 9:30 AM IST at Rajgir International Cricket Stadium. Bihar finished as the winners of the previous season in the Ranji Trophy Plate League, as they now aim to get a strong start this season. On the other hand, Uttar Pradesh finished in the group stages last season, as they aim to get a winning start this time.

Who will win? Bihar Uttar Pradesh Vote 0 votes

Facts: Bihar has won two out of its last five head-to-head matches against Uttar Pradesh, losing just one.

Ayush Loharuka, from Bihar, has scored 852 runs in his last 10 games at an average of 60.86.

Kunal Tyagi, from Uttar Pradesh, has taken 7 wickets in his last 4 games at an economy of 3.21.

Bihar vs Uttar Pradesh Chances of Winning

Uttar Pradesh will enter the upcoming match against Bihar with a higher chance of winning. The team has shown strong performances in this format, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Aryan Juyal, who has scored 2237 runs in 52 innings at an average of 46.60, and Kunal Tyagi, who holds 7 wickets in 7 innings at an average of 43.14. On the other hand, Bihar will be keen to secure a win in the next game. Their record against Uttar Pradesh has been strong and the team also takes the home-ground advantage, which could help them to turn the tables. They have players such as Sakibul Gani, who has scored 2143 runs in 47 innings at an average of 48.70, and Himanshu Singh, who has taken 42 wickets in 19 innings at an average of 32.78.

Bihar Chances of Winning: 45%

Uttar Pradesh Chances of Winning: 55%

Bihar vs Uttar Pradesh Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Bihar will be making their comeback to the Elite edition of the Ranji Trophy. After winning the Plate Trophy last season, the team now aims to get off to a strong start with its opening game against Uttar Pradesh. Their record against Uttar Pradesh has been strong in recent games and the team also takes the home-ground advantage, which could help them to turn the tables. They have batsmen such as Ayush Loharuka, who has scored 855 runs in 18 innings at an average of 53.43, and Bipin Saurabh, who has scored 1613 runs in 43 innings at an average of 40.32. Sakib Hussain has managed to take 16 wickets in 8 innings at an average of 30.75.

On the other hand, Uttar Pradesh will be keen to perform well in this tournament. The team finished in the group stages last season, as they managed to secure just one win and two losses in the seven games they had played. With the opening game against Bihar, it seems to be an opportunity for the team to get off to a winning start this season. They have batsmen such as Madhav Kaushik, who has scored 1441 runs in 41 innings at an average of 37.92, and Rinku Singh, who has scored 3757 runs in 76 innings at an average of 58.70. Yash Dayal has managed to take 84 wickets in 50 innings at an average of 28.78.

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Bihar vs Uttar Pradesh Match Toss Prediction

The match between Bihar and Uttar Pradesh will be played at Rajgir International Cricket Stadium, which gives the home-ground advantage to Bihar. This venue is yet to host any international or first class match. It is expected that the venue will offer good pace and initial carry to the fast bowlers, and the last two days will be favourable to the spin bowlers, with the surface wearing out. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the next game is likely to bat first.

Weather Report

The match between Bihar and Uttar Pradesh could be affected due to the weather conditions, as there is a 15% chance of rain on the first two match days.

Sunny 66 - 71% Humidity 22° - 32° C Temperature 3 - 6 kmph Wind Speed

Sunny 66 - 71% Humidity 22° - 32° C Temperature 3 - 6 kmph Wind Speed

Bihar and Uttar Pradesh Player List

Team Form

Bihar Team Form

Bihar has been on a strong run in this format of the game lately. The team holds two consecutive wins and no losses in its last five games, as they now aim to continue the same form in the upcoming match. They have players such as Suraj Kashyap, who holds 11 wickets in 5 innings at an average of 27.18, and Khalid Alam, who has scored 177 runs in 3 innings at an average of 59.

Uttar Pradesh Team Form

Uttar Pradesh has not been able to perform well in this format of the game lately. The team holds one win and two losses in its last five games, as they now aim to regain their winning momentum in the next game. They have players such as Karan Sharma, who holds 30 wickets in 36 innings at an average of 51.40, and Priyam Garg, who has scored 2164 runs in 55 innings at an average of 44.16.

Bihar vs Uttar Pradesh Head to Head This block compares the historical results and recent match data between the two teams to help you understand their competitive balance. No info

Bihar vs Uttar Pradesh First class Rajgir International Cricket Stadium, null Bihar Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.99 Bet Now! Uttar Pradesh Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.81 Bet Now!

Bihar vs Uttar Pradesh Top Batters

Ayush Loharuka will be a key batsman for Bihar in the upcoming match. He has managed to score 852 runs for the team in his last 10 games at an average of 60.86.

Aryan Juyal will be a key batsman for Uttar Pradesh in the upcoming match. He has managed to score 807 runs for the team in his last 10 games at an average of 62.08.

Bihar vs Uttar Pradesh Top Bowlers

Himanshu Singh will be a key bowler for Bihar in the upcoming match. He has managed to take 26 wickets for the team in his last 9 games at an economy of 3.41.

Kunal Tyagi will be a key bowler for Uttar Pradesh in the upcoming match. He has managed to take 7 wickets for the team in his last 4 games at an economy of 3.21.