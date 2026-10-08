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Bihar vs Uttar Pradesh Ranji Trophy Elite Match Prediction

BIH

45%

Chance of Winning

UTP

55%

Parimatch

1.81
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR

First class

Rajgir International Cricket Stadium

The Ranji Trophy is all set to commence this week, as the Group A is set for an exciting game with Bihar going against Uttar Pradesh. This match will be played from 11 October at 9:30 AM IST at Rajgir International Cricket Stadium. Bihar finished as the winners of the previous season in the Ranji Trophy Plate League, as they now aim to get a strong start this season. On the other hand, Uttar Pradesh finished in the group stages last season, as they aim to get a winning start this time.

Who will win?

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Facts:

  • Bihar has won two out of its last five head-to-head matches against Uttar Pradesh, losing just one.
  • Ayush Loharuka, from Bihar, has scored 852 runs in his last 10 games at an average of 60.86.
  • Kunal Tyagi, from Uttar Pradesh, has taken 7 wickets in his last 4 games at an economy of 3.21.

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Bihar vs Uttar Pradesh Chances of Winning 

Uttar Pradesh will enter the upcoming match against Bihar with a higher chance of winning. The team has shown strong performances in this format, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Aryan Juyal, who has scored 2237 runs in 52 innings at an average of 46.60, and Kunal Tyagi, who holds 7 wickets in 7 innings at an average of 43.14. On the other hand, Bihar will be keen to secure a win in the next game. Their record against Uttar Pradesh has been strong and the team also takes the home-ground advantage, which could help them to turn the tables. They have players such as Sakibul Gani, who has scored 2143 runs in 47 innings at an average of 48.70, and Himanshu Singh, who has taken 42 wickets in 19 innings at an average of 32.78. 

  • Bihar Chances of Winning: 45%
  • Uttar Pradesh Chances of Winning: 55%

Bihar vs Uttar Pradesh Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Bihar will be making their comeback to the Elite edition of the Ranji Trophy. After winning the Plate Trophy last season, the team now aims to get off to a strong start with its opening game against Uttar Pradesh. Their record against Uttar Pradesh has been strong in recent games and the team also takes the home-ground advantage, which could help them to turn the tables. They have batsmen such as Ayush Loharuka, who has scored 855 runs in 18 innings at an average of 53.43, and Bipin Saurabh, who has scored 1613 runs in 43 innings at an average of 40.32. Sakib Hussain has managed to take 16 wickets in 8 innings at an average of 30.75.

On the other hand, Uttar Pradesh will be keen to perform well in this tournament. The team finished in the group stages last season, as they managed to secure just one win and two losses in the seven games they had played. With the opening game against Bihar, it seems to be an opportunity for the team to get off to a winning start this season. They have batsmen such as Madhav Kaushik, who has scored 1441 runs in 41 innings at an average of 37.92, and Rinku Singh, who has scored 3757 runs in 76 innings at an average of 58.70. Yash Dayal has managed to take 84 wickets in 50 innings at an average of 28.78. 

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Bihar vs Uttar Pradesh Match Toss Prediction 

The match between Bihar and Uttar Pradesh will be played at Rajgir International Cricket Stadium, which gives the home-ground advantage to Bihar. This venue is yet to host any international or first class match. It is expected that the venue will offer good pace and initial carry to the fast bowlers, and the last two days will be favourable to the spin bowlers, with the surface wearing out. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the next game is likely to bat first. 

Weather Report 

The match between Bihar and Uttar Pradesh could be affected due to the weather conditions, as there is a 15% chance of rain on the first two match days. 

Sunny
66 - 71% Humidity
22° - 32° C Temperature
3 - 6 kmph Wind Speed
Sunny
66 - 71% Humidity
22° - 32° C Temperature
3 - 6 kmph Wind Speed

Bihar and Uttar Pradesh Player List 

Playing

BIH
BIH
UTP
UTP
First TeamSecond Team
Alam Khalid

no information yet

Dubey Bhaskar

all rounder

Gani Sakibul

no information yet

Juyal Aryan

wicket keeper

Khan Nawaz

no information yet

Kishor Arnav

no information yet

Kumar Sachin

all rounder

Kumar Suman

all rounder

Nigam Vipraj

all rounder

Loharuka Ayush

no information yet

Sharma Karan

all rounder

Roy Shubham

no information yet

Sharma Shivam

all rounder

Saurabh Bipin

wicket keeper

Veer Prashant

all rounder

Suryavanshi Vaibhav

no information yet

Yadav Aaradhya

wicket keeper

Vachaspati -

no information yet

Team Form 

Bihar Team Form 

Bihar has been on a strong run in this format of the game lately. The team holds two consecutive wins and no losses in its last five games, as they now aim to continue the same form in the upcoming match. They have players such as Suraj Kashyap, who holds 11 wickets in 5 innings at an average of 27.18, and Khalid Alam, who has scored 177 runs in 3 innings at an average of 59. 

Uttar Pradesh Team Form 

Uttar Pradesh has not been able to perform well in this format of the game lately. The team holds one win and two losses in its last five games, as they now aim to regain their winning momentum in the next game. They have players such as Karan Sharma, who holds 30 wickets in 36 innings at an average of 51.40, and Priyam Garg, who has scored 2164 runs in 55 innings at an average of 44.16. 

Bihar vs Uttar Pradesh Head to Head

This block compares the historical results and recent match data between the two teams to help you understand their competitive balance.
No info

Bihar vs Uttar Pradesh

First class

Rajgir International Cricket Stadium, null

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Bihar

Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR

1.99
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Uttar Pradesh

Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR

1.81

Bihar vs Uttar Pradesh Top Batters 

Ayush Loharuka will be a key batsman for Bihar in the upcoming match. He has managed to score 852 runs for the team in his last 10 games at an average of 60.86.

Aryan Juyal will be a key batsman for Uttar Pradesh in the upcoming match. He has managed to score 807 runs for the team in his last 10 games at an average of 62.08.

Bihar vs Uttar Pradesh Top Bowlers 

Himanshu Singh will be a key bowler for Bihar in the upcoming match. He has managed to take 26 wickets for the team in his last 9 games at an economy of 3.41.

Kunal Tyagi will be a key bowler for Uttar Pradesh in the upcoming match. He has managed to take 7 wickets for the team in his last 4 games at an economy of 3.21.

Expert Prediction & Best Odds

Our last 5 predictions
WWDLL
Our Pick to Win:Uttar Pradesh will win.Uttar Pradesh has shown stronger performances than Bihar in this format of the game.
Compare Odds:Bihar to Win - 1.99
Uttar Pradesh to Win - 1.81
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