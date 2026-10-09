Railways vs Uttarakhand Ranji Trophy Elite Match Prediction
RAI
49%
Chance of Winning
UTT
51%
Parimatch
First class
Brabourne Stadium
Who will win?
Facts:
- The only head-to-head match between Railways and Uttarakhand has ended in a draw.
- Bhargav Merai, from Railways, has scored 698 runs in his last 10 games at an average of 53.69.
- Mayank Mishra, from Uttarakhand, has taken 61 wickets in his last 9 games at an economy of 2.85.
Railways vs Uttarakhand Chances of Winning
Uttarakhand will enter the upcoming match against Railways with a higher chance of winning. The team has shown better performances than Railways, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Kunal Chandela, who has scored 2797 runs in 80 innings at an average of 36.32, and Mayank Mishra, who holds 175 wickets in 72 innings at an average of 23.25. On the other hand, Railways will be keen to secure a win in this game. For this, they will be having the home-ground advantage, which could help them to turn the tables. They have players such as Bhargav Merai, who has scored 4781 runs in 129 innings at an average of 40.51, and Kunal Yadav, who holds 45 wickets in 21 innings at an average of 26.62.
- Railways Chances of Winning: 49%
- Uttarakhand Chances of Winning: 51%
Railways vs Uttarakhand Prediction & Betting Tips 2026
Railways were able to script a positive ending to the previous season. The team finished at the 4th spot in Group C standings with three wins and two losses in the seven games they had played. With the opening game against Uttarakhand, the team takes the home-ground advantage, which could help them to come out victorious. They have batsmen such as Vivek Singh, who has scored 1993 runs in 63 innings at an average of 32.67, and Suraj Ahuja, who has scored 695 runs in 24 innings at an average of 33.09. Himanshu Sangwan has managed to take 95 wickets in 49 innings at an average of 20.37.
On the other hand, Uttarakhand will be a key contender for the title this season. The team finished at the 2nd spot in Group C standings with four wins and two losses in the seven games they had played. Further they went well in the knockout stages, before losing the semi-final match. Now with the opening game against Railways, the team will be looking at it as an opportunity to start with a win. They have batsmen such as Jagadeesha Suchith, who has scored 938 runs in 46 innings at an average of 26.05, and Lakshay Raichandani, who has scored 223 runs in 5 innings at an average of 44.60. Deepak Dhapola has managed to take 140 wickets in 55 innings at an average of 18.62.
Railways vs Uttarakhand Match Toss Prediction
The match between Railways and Uttarakhand will be played at Brabourne Stadium, which gives the home-ground advantage to Railways. This venue has hosted a total of 18 Test matches, out of which 2 games have been won by the team batting first, and 5 games have been won by the team bowling first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 339, but it increases to 351 in the second innings, falling to 254 in the third and 150 in the fourth innings. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the next game is likely to bowl first.
Weather Report
The match between Railways and Uttarakhand won't be affected due to the weather conditions.
Railways and Uttarakhand Player List
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Ahuja Suraj
wicket keeper
Chandela Kunal
batsman
Chaudhari Ayan B
no information yet
Chaudhary Yuvraj
bowler
Chaudhary Shivam
batsman
Chopra Prashant
batsman
Harsh Vishal
all rounder
Dangwal Shashwat Keshav
batsman
khan Zubair Ali
all rounder
Joshi Janmejay
bowler
Merai Bhargav
batsman
Kumar Rajan
bowler
Pandey Akash
bowler
Lalwani Bhupen
batsman
Saif Mohammad
batsman
Mahajan Aarav
no information yet
Sangwan Himanshu
bowler
Mishra Mayank
all rounder
Sharma Karn
bowler
Nagarkoti Jagmohan
all rounder
Sharma Rahul
all rounder
Negi Abhay
bowler
Singh Adarsh Pushpendra
all rounder
Patwal Harsh Dhirendar
no information yet
Singh Ashish
no information yet
Raichandani Lakshya
no information yet
Singh Pratham
batsman
Rawat Sagar
batsman
Singh Vivek
all rounder
Rawat Saurabh
wicket keeper
Yadav Ansh
no information yet
Suchith Jagadeesha
bowler
Yadav Kunal
no information yet
Sudha Avneesh
batsman
Yadav Upendra
wicket keeper
Suryavanshi Aanjaneya Dhirendra
all rounder
Team Form
Railways Team Form
Railways have been on a winning streak in this format of the game lately. The team holds three consecutive wins and one loss in its last five games, as they now aim to continue the same form in the next game. They have players such as Kush Marathe, who has scored 136 runs in 5 innings at an average of 34, and Mohammad Saif, who has scored 3518 runs in 87 innings at an average of 45.68.
Uttarakhand Team Form
Uttarakhand has also shown strong performances in this format of the game lately. The team holds three wins and two losses in its last five games, as they now aim to regain their winning momentum in the next game. They have players such as Jagadeesha Suchith, who holds 120 wickets in 59 innings at an average of 23.42, and Avneesh Sudha, who has scored 1185 runs in 47 innings at an average of 26.33.
Railways vs Uttarakhand Head to Head
Railways vs Uttarakhand
First class
Brabourne Stadium, null
Railways
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Uttarakhand
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Railways vs Uttarakhand Top Batters
Bhargav Merai will be a key batsman for Railways in the upcoming match. He has managed to score 698 runs for the team in his last 10 games at an average of 53.69.
Kunal Chandela will be a key batsman for Uttarakhand in the upcoming match. He has managed to score 746 runs in his last 10 games at an average of 53.29.
Railways vs Uttarakhand Top Bowlers
Kunal Yadav will be a key bowler for Railways in the upcoming match. He has managed to take 35 wickets for the team in his last 10 games at an economy of 3.32.
Mayank Mishra will be a key bowler for Uttarakhand in the upcoming match. He has managed to take 61 wickets for the team in his last 9 games at an economy of 2.85.
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