Railways vs Uttarakhand Ranji Trophy Elite Match Prediction RAI 49 % Chance of Winning UTT 51 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.81 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Cricket fans will be getting one of the most thrilling matches on the opening day of Ranji Trophy, as the next Group D clash will feature Railways going against Uttarakhand. This match will be played from 11 October at 9:30 AM IST at Brabourne Stadium. Railways finished the last season on a strong note in the group stages, as they aim to continue the same streak this season. On the other hand, Uttarakhand finished last season in the semi-final stages, as they aim to get a strong start this time.

Who will win? Railways Uttarakhand Vote 0 votes

Facts: The only head-to-head match between Railways and Uttarakhand has ended in a draw.

Bhargav Merai, from Railways, has scored 698 runs in his last 10 games at an average of 53.69.

Mayank Mishra, from Uttarakhand, has taken 61 wickets in his last 9 games at an economy of 2.85.

Railways vs Uttarakhand Chances of Winning

Uttarakhand will enter the upcoming match against Railways with a higher chance of winning. The team has shown better performances than Railways, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Kunal Chandela, who has scored 2797 runs in 80 innings at an average of 36.32, and Mayank Mishra, who holds 175 wickets in 72 innings at an average of 23.25. On the other hand, Railways will be keen to secure a win in this game. For this, they will be having the home-ground advantage, which could help them to turn the tables. They have players such as Bhargav Merai, who has scored 4781 runs in 129 innings at an average of 40.51, and Kunal Yadav, who holds 45 wickets in 21 innings at an average of 26.62.

Railways Chances of Winning: 49%

Uttarakhand Chances of Winning: 51%

Railways vs Uttarakhand Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Railways were able to script a positive ending to the previous season. The team finished at the 4th spot in Group C standings with three wins and two losses in the seven games they had played. With the opening game against Uttarakhand, the team takes the home-ground advantage, which could help them to come out victorious. They have batsmen such as Vivek Singh, who has scored 1993 runs in 63 innings at an average of 32.67, and Suraj Ahuja, who has scored 695 runs in 24 innings at an average of 33.09. Himanshu Sangwan has managed to take 95 wickets in 49 innings at an average of 20.37.

On the other hand, Uttarakhand will be a key contender for the title this season. The team finished at the 2nd spot in Group C standings with four wins and two losses in the seven games they had played. Further they went well in the knockout stages, before losing the semi-final match. Now with the opening game against Railways, the team will be looking at it as an opportunity to start with a win. They have batsmen such as Jagadeesha Suchith, who has scored 938 runs in 46 innings at an average of 26.05, and Lakshay Raichandani, who has scored 223 runs in 5 innings at an average of 44.60. Deepak Dhapola has managed to take 140 wickets in 55 innings at an average of 18.62.

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Railways vs Uttarakhand Match Toss Prediction

The match between Railways and Uttarakhand will be played at Brabourne Stadium, which gives the home-ground advantage to Railways. This venue has hosted a total of 18 Test matches, out of which 2 games have been won by the team batting first, and 5 games have been won by the team bowling first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 339, but it increases to 351 in the second innings, falling to 254 in the third and 150 in the fourth innings. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the next game is likely to bowl first.

Weather Report

The match between Railways and Uttarakhand won't be affected due to the weather conditions.

Sunny 46 - 49% Humidity 26° - 37° C Temperature 16 - 18 kmph Wind Speed

Sunny 46 - 49% Humidity 26° - 37° C Temperature 16 - 18 kmph Wind Speed

Railways and Uttarakhand Player List

Team Form

Railways Team Form

Railways have been on a winning streak in this format of the game lately. The team holds three consecutive wins and one loss in its last five games, as they now aim to continue the same form in the next game. They have players such as Kush Marathe, who has scored 136 runs in 5 innings at an average of 34, and Mohammad Saif, who has scored 3518 runs in 87 innings at an average of 45.68.

Uttarakhand Team Form

Uttarakhand has also shown strong performances in this format of the game lately. The team holds three wins and two losses in its last five games, as they now aim to regain their winning momentum in the next game. They have players such as Jagadeesha Suchith, who holds 120 wickets in 59 innings at an average of 23.42, and Avneesh Sudha, who has scored 1185 runs in 47 innings at an average of 26.33.

Railways vs Uttarakhand Head to Head This block compares the historical results and recent match data between the two teams to help you understand their competitive balance. No info

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Railways vs Uttarakhand Top Batters

Bhargav Merai will be a key batsman for Railways in the upcoming match. He has managed to score 698 runs for the team in his last 10 games at an average of 53.69.

Kunal Chandela will be a key batsman for Uttarakhand in the upcoming match. He has managed to score 746 runs in his last 10 games at an average of 53.29.

Railways vs Uttarakhand Top Bowlers

Kunal Yadav will be a key bowler for Railways in the upcoming match. He has managed to take 35 wickets for the team in his last 10 games at an economy of 3.32.

Mayank Mishra will be a key bowler for Uttarakhand in the upcoming match. He has managed to take 61 wickets for the team in his last 9 games at an economy of 2.85.