Goa vs Baroda Ranji Trophy Elite Match Prediction GOA 47 % Chance of Winning BAR 53 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.81 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The Ranji Trophy is all set to commence, as the first match of the tournament will feature Goa going against Baroda in Group A clash. This match will be played from 11 October at 9:30 AM IST at Panjim Gymkhana Grounds in Panaji. Goa didn't have a good time last season, as the team aims to get a winning start in the new season. On the other hand, Baroda also finished in the group stages last season, as they now aim to get a winning start this season.

Who will win? Goa Baroda Vote 0 votes

Facts: Goa and Baroda will be facing each other for the first time in the history of Ranji Trophy.

Mahesh Pithiya, from Baroda, has taken 40 wickets in his last 9 games at an economy of 2.81.

Abhinav Tejrana, from Goa, has scored 788 runs in 12 innings at an average of 71.63.

Goa vs Baroda Chances of Winning

Baroda will enter the upcoming match against Goa with a higher chance of winning. The team has shown better form than Goa in this format lately, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Shivalik Sharma, who has scored 1496 runs in 38 innings at an average of 44, and Mahesh Pithiya, who holds 94 wickets in 42 innings at an average of 25.88. On the other hand, Goa will be keen to secure a win in this game. For this, they will have to rely on their player performances, which could help them to turn the tables. They have players such as Abhinav Tejrana, who has scored 788 runs in 12 innings at an average of 71.63, and Darshan Misal, who has taken 197 wickets in 130 innings at an average of 32.14.

Goa Chances of Winning: 47%

Baroda Chances of Winning: 53%

Goa vs Baroda Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Goa did not have a good time in the previous season of the Ranji Trophy. The team finished in the group stages but they ended the campaign with four consecutive losses, affecting their momentum to a great extent. As they face Baroda for the first time in the upcoming match, the team will be aiming to give its best and start off with a win. They have batsmen such as Darshan Misal, who has scored 3657 runs in 131 innings at an average of 30.47, and Suyash Prabhudessai, who has scored 3062 runs in 74 innings at an average of 44.37. Lalit Yadav has been able to take 32 wickets in 39 innings at an average of 53.21.

On the other hand, Baroda also finished in the group stages last season. The team ended up grabbing two wins and one loss in the seven games they played last season, showcasing better performances. As they face Goa in the season opener, the team will be using its better form which could help them to come out victorious. They have batsmen such as Atit Sheth, who has scored 2014 runs in 74 innings at an average of 33.01, and Priyanshu Moliya, who has scored 534 runs in 13 innings at an average of 44.50. Rasikh Salam has managed to take 19 wickets for the team in 13 innings at an average of 27.68.

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Goa vs Baroda Match Toss Prediction

The match between Goa and Baroda will be played at Panjim Gymkhana Ground in Panaji, which gives the home-ground advantage to Goa. This venue is yet to host any Test match but it is expected to offer a balanced surface. Pace bowlers will be able to take advantage of the early seam conditions, while the batsmen will be able to do well once they settle. Spinners will receive a lot of advantage on the final two days, as the pitch wears off. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the next game is likely to bat first.

Weather Report

The match between Goa and Baroda might not be affected due to the weather conditions, but there is at least a 5% chance of rain on day one.

Sunny 50 - 58% Humidity 25° - 37° C Temperature 11 - 14 kmph Wind Speed

Sunny 50 - 58% Humidity 25° - 37° C Temperature 11 - 14 kmph Wind Speed

Goa and Baroda Player List

Team Form

Goa Team Form

Goa has been on a losing streak in this format of the game lately. The team holds four consecutive losses and no wins in its last five games, as they now aim to regain their winning momentum in the next match. They have players such as Lalit Yadav, who has scored 1463 runs in 38 innings at an average of 41.80, and Arjun Tendulkar, who holds 52 wickets in 38 innings at an average of 38.03.

Baroda Team Form

Baroda has shown mixed performances in this format of the game lately. The team holds one win and one loss in its last five games, as they now aim to continue the winning momentum in the next game. They have players such as Atit Sheth, who has taken 153 wickets in 84 innings at an average of 24.33, and Deepak Hooda, who has scored 4267 runs in 101 innings at an average of 45.39.

Goa vs Baroda Head to Head This block compares the historical results and recent match data between the two teams to help you understand their competitive balance. No info

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Goa vs Baroda Top Batters

Abhinav Tejrana will be a key batsman for Goa in the upcoming match. He has managed to score 788 runs for the team in 12 innings at an average of 71.63.

Shivalik Sharma will be a key batsman for Baroda in the upcoming match. He has managed to score 557 runs for the team in his last 10 games at an average of 39.79.

Goa vs Baroda Top Bowlers

Darshan Misal will be a key bowler for Goa in the upcoming match. He has managed to take 197 wickets for the team in 130 innings at an average of 32.14.

Mahesh Pithiya will be a key bowler for Baroda in the upcoming match. He has managed to take 40 wickets for the team in his last 9 games at an economy of 2.81.