Rajasthan vs Tamil Nadu Ranji Trophy Elite Match Prediction
RAJ
52%
Chance of Winning
TAMI
48%
Parimatch
First class
Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur
Who will win?
Facts:
- Rajasthan has won two out of its last five head-to-head games against Tamil Nadu, losing just one.
- Mahipal Lomror, from Rajasthan, has scored 825 runs in his last 10 games at an average of 63.46.
- Sai Kishore, from Tamil Nadu, has taken 40 wickets in his last 9 games at an economy of 2.68.
Rajasthan vs Tamil Nadu Chances of Winning
Rajasthan will enter the upcoming match against Tamil Nadu with a higher chance of winning. The team has been strong against Tamil Nadu and also takes the home-ground advantage, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Mahipal Lomror, who has scored 3954 runs in 107 innings at an average of 41.18, and Kukna Ajay Singh, who holds 84 wickets in 44 innings at an average of 34.21. On the other hand, Tamil Nadu will also be keen to secure a win in this game. For this, they will have to rely on their player performances, which might help them to turn the tables. They have players such as Pradosh Ranjan Paul, who has scored 2482 runs in 53 innings at an average of 53.95, and Sai Kishore, who holds 245 wickets in 106 innings at an average of 24.28.
- Rajasthan Chances of Winning: 52%
- Tamil Nadu Chances of Winning: 48%
Rajasthan vs Tamil Nadu Prediction & Betting Tips 2026
Rajasthan had a tough time in the previous season of the tournament. The team finished fifth in the Group D standings with a win and two losses in the seven games they had played. Against Tamil Nadu, their record has been strong and the team also takes the home-ground advantage, which could help them to start off the new season with a win. They have batsmen such as Kartik Sharma, who has scored 479 runs in 11 innings at an average of 43.54, and Mukul Choudhary, who has scored 103 runs in 6 innings at an average of 17.16. Manav Suthar has been able to take 179 wickets in 72 innings at an average of 23.98.
On the other hand, Tamil Nadu didn't have a good time in the previous season. The team finished 6th in the group stages with just one win and two losses in the seven games they had played. Now with the opening game being against Rajasthan, the team aims to secure a win over them, which could be slightly challenging. They have batsmen such as C Andre Siddarth, who has scored 1117 runs in 25 innings at an average of 53.19, and Narayan Jagadeesan, who has scored 3977 runs in 95 innings at an average of 46.24. Ajith Ram has been able to take 94 wickets in 32 innings at an average of 17.52.
Rajasthan vs Tamil Nadu Match Toss Prediction
The match between Rajasthan and Tamil Nadu will be played at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, which gives the home-ground advantage to Rajasthan. This venue has hosted just one Test match, which was also won by the team batting first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 465, but it falls to 341 in the second innings, to 114 in the third innings. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in this match is likely to bat first.
Weather Report
The match between Rajasthan and Tamil Nadu won't be affected due to the weather conditions.
Rajasthan and Tamil Nadu Player List
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Ahmed Khaleel
bowler
Achyuth CV
no information yet
Chahar Deepak
bowler
Ambrish RS
no information yet
Chahar Rahul
bowler
Chandrasekar DT
bowler
Changra Mohit
no information yet
G Ajitesh
wicket keeper
Chauhan Shiva
all rounder
Hemchudeshan Jeganathan
no information yet
Chelani Amol Sanjay
no information yet
Indrajith Baba
batsman
Choudhary Deepak
bowler
Jagadeesan Narayan
wicket keeper
Choudhary M
wicket keeper
Khan Shahrukh
batsman
Godara Sumit
batsman
Khumar R Vimal
all rounder
Hooda Deepak
all rounder
Nag H Trilok
bowler
Lomror Mahipal
all rounder
Paul Pradosh Ranjan
wicket keeper
Rathore Kunal Singh Ajay
wicket keeper
Sachin B
batsman
Roy Hrituraj
no information yet
Siddarth Andre
no information yet
Sharma Ashok
bowler
Singh Gurjapneet
all rounder
Sharma Kartik
no information yet
SR Athish
no information yet
Singh Jaideep
bowler
Vidyuth P
bowler
Singh Kukna Ajay
all rounder
Warrier Sandeep
bowler
Suthar Manav
bowler
Tomar Abhijeet
batsman
Team Form
Rajasthan Team Form
Rajasthan has not been able to do well in this format of the game lately. The team holds no wins and one loss in its last five games, as they now aim to regain their winning momentum in the next match. They have players such as Akash Singh, who has taken 27 wickets in 24 innings at an average of 42.55, and Karan Lamba, who has scored 415 runs in 12 innings at an average of 41.50.
Tamil Nadu Team Form
Tamil Nadu has shown mixed performances in this format of the game lately. The team holds one win and one loss in its last five games, as they now aim to continue their winning momentum in the next match. They have players such as Guruswamy Ajitesh, who has scored 150 runs in 4 innings at an average of 37.50, and Saravana Kumar, who has taken 2 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 76.
Rajasthan vs Tamil Nadu Head to Head
Rajasthan vs Tamil Nadu
First class
Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur, null
Rajasthan
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Tamil Nadu
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Rajasthan vs Tamil Nadu Top Batters
Mahipal Lomror will be a key batsman for Rajasthan in the upcoming match. He has managed to score 825 runs in his last 10 games at an average of 63.46.
Pradosh Ranjan Paul will be a key batsman for Tamil Nadu in the next game. He has managed to score 702 runs in his last 10 games at an average of 43.88.
Rajasthan vs Tamil Nadu Top Bowlers
Kukna Ajay Singh will be a key bowler for Rajasthan in the next game. He has been able to take 29 wickets for the team in his last 9 games at an economy of 3.14.
Sai Kishore will be a key bowler for Tamil Nadu in the upcoming match. He has managed to take 40 wickets for the team in his last 9 games at an economy of 2.68.
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