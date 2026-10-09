Rajasthan vs Tamil Nadu Ranji Trophy Elite Match Prediction RAJ 52 % Chance of Winning TAMI 48 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.81 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The Ranji Trophy is about to offer some blockbuster matches in Group D on the opening day, as it will be Rajasthan going against Tamil Nadu. This match will be played from 11 October at 9:30 AM IST at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. Rajasthan finished in the group stages last season, as they aim to take a winning start in the new edition. On the other hand, Tamil Nadu also finished in the group stages last season, as the team now aims to get a strong start in the new campaign.

Who will win? Rajasthan Tamil Nadu Vote 0 votes

Facts: Rajasthan has won two out of its last five head-to-head games against Tamil Nadu, losing just one.

Mahipal Lomror, from Rajasthan, has scored 825 runs in his last 10 games at an average of 63.46.

Sai Kishore, from Tamil Nadu, has taken 40 wickets in his last 9 games at an economy of 2.68.

Rajasthan vs Tamil Nadu Chances of Winning

Rajasthan will enter the upcoming match against Tamil Nadu with a higher chance of winning. The team has been strong against Tamil Nadu and also takes the home-ground advantage, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Mahipal Lomror, who has scored 3954 runs in 107 innings at an average of 41.18, and Kukna Ajay Singh, who holds 84 wickets in 44 innings at an average of 34.21. On the other hand, Tamil Nadu will also be keen to secure a win in this game. For this, they will have to rely on their player performances, which might help them to turn the tables. They have players such as Pradosh Ranjan Paul, who has scored 2482 runs in 53 innings at an average of 53.95, and Sai Kishore, who holds 245 wickets in 106 innings at an average of 24.28.

Rajasthan Chances of Winning: 52%

Tamil Nadu Chances of Winning: 48%

Rajasthan vs Tamil Nadu Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Rajasthan had a tough time in the previous season of the tournament. The team finished fifth in the Group D standings with a win and two losses in the seven games they had played. Against Tamil Nadu, their record has been strong and the team also takes the home-ground advantage, which could help them to start off the new season with a win. They have batsmen such as Kartik Sharma, who has scored 479 runs in 11 innings at an average of 43.54, and Mukul Choudhary, who has scored 103 runs in 6 innings at an average of 17.16. Manav Suthar has been able to take 179 wickets in 72 innings at an average of 23.98.

On the other hand, Tamil Nadu didn't have a good time in the previous season. The team finished 6th in the group stages with just one win and two losses in the seven games they had played. Now with the opening game being against Rajasthan, the team aims to secure a win over them, which could be slightly challenging. They have batsmen such as C Andre Siddarth, who has scored 1117 runs in 25 innings at an average of 53.19, and Narayan Jagadeesan, who has scored 3977 runs in 95 innings at an average of 46.24. Ajith Ram has been able to take 94 wickets in 32 innings at an average of 17.52.

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Rajasthan vs Tamil Nadu Match Toss Prediction

The match between Rajasthan and Tamil Nadu will be played at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, which gives the home-ground advantage to Rajasthan. This venue has hosted just one Test match, which was also won by the team batting first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 465, but it falls to 341 in the second innings, to 114 in the third innings. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in this match is likely to bat first.

Weather Report

The match between Rajasthan and Tamil Nadu won't be affected due to the weather conditions.

Sunny 42 - 47% Humidity 22° - 34° C Temperature 6 - 10 kmph Wind Speed

Sunny 42 - 47% Humidity 22° - 34° C Temperature 6 - 10 kmph Wind Speed

Rajasthan and Tamil Nadu Player List

Team Form

Rajasthan Team Form

Rajasthan has not been able to do well in this format of the game lately. The team holds no wins and one loss in its last five games, as they now aim to regain their winning momentum in the next match. They have players such as Akash Singh, who has taken 27 wickets in 24 innings at an average of 42.55, and Karan Lamba, who has scored 415 runs in 12 innings at an average of 41.50.

Tamil Nadu Team Form

Tamil Nadu has shown mixed performances in this format of the game lately. The team holds one win and one loss in its last five games, as they now aim to continue their winning momentum in the next match. They have players such as Guruswamy Ajitesh, who has scored 150 runs in 4 innings at an average of 37.50, and Saravana Kumar, who has taken 2 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 76.

Rajasthan vs Tamil Nadu Head to Head This block compares the historical results and recent match data between the two teams to help you understand their competitive balance. No info

Rajasthan vs Tamil Nadu First class Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur, null Rajasthan Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.81 Bet Now! Tamil Nadu Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.99 Bet Now!

Rajasthan vs Tamil Nadu Top Batters

Mahipal Lomror will be a key batsman for Rajasthan in the upcoming match. He has managed to score 825 runs in his last 10 games at an average of 63.46.

Pradosh Ranjan Paul will be a key batsman for Tamil Nadu in the next game. He has managed to score 702 runs in his last 10 games at an average of 43.88.

Rajasthan vs Tamil Nadu Top Bowlers

Kukna Ajay Singh will be a key bowler for Rajasthan in the next game. He has been able to take 29 wickets for the team in his last 9 games at an economy of 3.14.

Sai Kishore will be a key bowler for Tamil Nadu in the upcoming match. He has managed to take 40 wickets for the team in his last 9 games at an economy of 2.68.