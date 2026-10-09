Services vs Maharashtra Ranji Trophy Match Prediction SER 53 % Chance of Winning MAH 47 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.81 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The upcoming match in Group C of the Ranji Trophy is about to get intense, as it will be Services going against Maharashtra. This match will be played from 11 October at 9:30 AM IST at Palam A Ground in Delhi. Services finished in the group stages last season, as the team aims to get a strong start in this tournament. On the other hand, Maharashtra also finished in the group stages as they are now willing to defeat Services in the opening match.

Who will win? Services Maharashtra Vote 0 votes

Facts: Services have won two of their last five head-to-head matches against Maharashtra.

Ravi Chauhan, from Services, has scored 489 runs in his last 9 games at an average of 34.93.

Vicky Ostwal, from Maharashtra, has taken 23 wickets in his last 7 games at an economy of 2.44.

Services vs Maharashtra Chances of Winning

Services will enter the upcoming match against Maharashtra with a higher chance of winning. Their record against Maharashtra has been strong and they also take the home-ground advantage, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Ravi Chauhan, who has scored 3545 runs in 115 innings at an average of 33.13, and Arjun Sharma, who holds 84 wickets in 49 innings at an average of 24.84. On the other hand, Maharashtra will be keen to secure a win in this game. For this, they will have to rely on their player performances, which could help them to turn the tables. They have players such as Saurabh Nawale, who has scored 1003 runs in 26 innings at an average of 41.79, and Vicky Ostwal, who holds 32 wickets in 21 innings at an average of 34.25.

Services Chances of Winning: 53%

Maharashtra Chances of Winning: 47%

Services vs Maharashtra Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Services were among the key performing teams in the previous season. As their form trembled, the team finished in the group stages with three wins and four losses in the seven games they had played. In the opening match against Maharashtra, they will enter as the favourites to win, as Services take the home-ground advantage and have also been strong against them. They have batsmen such as Mohit Ahlawat, who has scored 674 runs in 33 innings at an average of 21.06, and Rajat Paliwal, who has scored 6923 runs in 172 innings at an average of 43.54. Pulkit Narang has managed to take 143 wickets in 81 innings at an average of 27.19.

On the other hand, Maharashtra showcased strong performances in the previous season. The team finished 4th in Group B standings with three wins and one loss in the seven games they had played, narrowly missing out on the knockout stages. However, their opening match against Services has been a challenge, since their record over them has not been good lately. They have batsmen such as Prithvi Shaw, who has scored 5121 runs in 115 innings at an average of 45.72, and Ankit Bawne, who has scored 8361 runs in 203 innings at an average of 49.76. Mukesh Choudhary has managed to take 82 wickets in 40 innings at an average of 28.46.

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Services vs Maharashtra Match Toss Prediction

The match between Services and Maharashtra will be played at Palam A Ground, which gives the home-ground advantage to Services. This venue is yet to host any Test match, as it is expected to offer a balanced Test surface. Seam bowlers will be able to do well in the initial stages of the game while the batsmen will be able to do well when they settle. Spinners will be able to do well on the last two days of the game, as the pitch slows down. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the next game is likely to bat first.

Weather Report

The match between Services and Maharashtra could be affected due to the weather conditions, as there is at least a 5% chance of rain on the first and last day.

Sunny 58 - 67% Humidity 21° - 32° C Temperature 6 - 10 kmph Wind Speed

Sunny 58 - 67% Humidity 21° - 32° C Temperature 6 - 10 kmph Wind Speed

Services and Maharashtra Player List

Team Form

Services Team Form

Services have not been able to perform well in this format of the game lately. The team holds four losses and just one win in its last five games, as they now aim to regain their winning momentum in the next game. They have players such as Pulkit Narang, who has scored 1114 runs in 71 innings at an average of 17.40, and Vineet Dhankhar, who has scored 168 runs in 8 innings at an average of 24.

Maharashtra Team Form

Maharashtra has shown some good performances in this format of the game lately. The team holds two wins and one loss in its last five games, as they now aim to regain their winning momentum in the next match. They have players such as Sachin Dhas, who has scored 290 runs in 12 innings at an average of 24.16, and Pradeep Dadhe, who holds 71 wickets in 47 innings at an average of 32.57.

Services vs Maharashtra Head to Head This block compares the historical results and recent match data between the two teams to help you understand their competitive balance. No info

Services vs Maharashtra Ranji Trophy Palam A Ground, Delhi Services Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.81 Bet Now! Maharashtra Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.99 Bet Now!

Services vs Maharashtra Top Batters

Ravi Chauhan will be a key batsman for Services in the upcoming match. He has managed to score 489 runs for the team in his last 9 games at an average of 34.93.

Saurabh Nawale will be a key batsman for Maharashtra in the upcoming match. He has managed to score 589 runs in his last 10 games at an average of 53.55.

Services vs Maharashtra Top Bowlers

Arjun Sharma will be a key bowler for Services in the upcoming match. He has managed to take 39 wickets for the team in his last 9 games at an economy of 3.09.

Vicky Ostwal will be a key bowler for Maharashtra in the upcoming match. He has managed to take 23 wickets for the team in his last 7 games at an economy of 2.44.