India A Women vs Australia A Women unofficial ODI series Match Prediction 48 % Chance of Winning 52 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.99 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The unofficial ODI series between India A Women and Australia A Women has reached a series decider, as both teams prepare for the final showdown. This match will be played on 25 September at 2:00 PM IST at IS Bindra Punjab Cricket Association Stadium. Australia A Women won the previous match by 2 wickets, which has allowed them to level the series by 1-1. Now they will aim to secure a win in the next game and seal the series. On the other hand, India A Women will aim to secure a win, taking the home-ground advantage.

Who will win? India A Women Australia A Women Vote 0 votes

Facts: India A Women have won three out of their last five head-to-head matches against Australia A Women.

Tejal Hasabnis, from India A Women, has scored 346 runs in her last 10 games at an average of 38.44.

Sianna Ginger, from Australia A Women, has taken 10 wickets in her last 5 games at an economy of 4.50.

India A Women vs Australia A Women Chances of Winning

Australia A Women will enter the upcoming match against India A Women with a higher chance of winning. The team has shown stronger performances in this tour, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Tahlia Wilson, who has scored 127 runs in 2 innings at an average of 63.50, and Darcie Brown, who holds 3 wickets at an average of 13 in one game. On the other hand, India A Women will be keen to secure a win in this game. Their record against Australia A Women has been strong lately, as the team also takes the home-ground advantage, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Tejal Hasabnis, who has scored 141 runs in 2 innings at an average of 70.50, and Niki Prasad, who has taken 5 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 14.20.

India A Women Chances of Winning: 48%

Australia A Women Chances of Winning: 52%

India A Women vs Australia A Women Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

India A Women have not been able to continue their strong start in this series. The team started the series with a win but suffered a loss in the very next game, which makes the third match a lot crucial for them. Their record against Australia A Women has been strong lately, and the team also takes the home-ground advantage, which could help them to come out victorious. They have batters such as Anushka Sharma, who has scored 115 runs in 2 innings at a strike rate of 107.47, and Yastika Bhatia, who has scored 121 runs in 2 innings at an average of 60.50. Vaishnavi Sharma has managed to take 4 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 28.25.

On the other hand, Australia A Women are looking as the strong favourites to win this series. Their record against India A Women may not have been strong lately, the team was able to show some good performances in the last game to secure a win. They have batters such as Charli Knott, who has scored 102 runs in 2 innings at an average of 51, and Anika Learoyd, who has scored 65 runs in 2 innings at an average of 32.50. Milly Illingworth has managed to take 3 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 28.66.

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India A Women vs Australia A Women Match Toss Prediction

The match between India A Women and Australia A Women will be played at IS Bindra Punjab Cricket Association Stadium, which gives the home-ground advantage to India A Women. This venue has hosted a total of 27 ODIs, out of which 15 games have been won by the team batting first, and the remaining 12 games have been won by the team bowling first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 265, but it falls to 230 in the second innings. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the next game is likely to bat first.

Weather Report

The match between India A Women and Australia A Women won't be affected due to the weather conditions.

Sunny 62% Humidity 23° - 32° C Temperature 10 kmph Wind Speed

Sunny 62% Humidity 23° - 32° C Temperature 10 kmph Wind Speed

India A Women and Australia A Women Player List

Team Form

India A Women Team Form

India A Women have shown some good performances in this format of the game lately. The team holds three wins and two losses in its last five games, as they now aim to regain their winning momentum in the next game. They have players such as Sayali Satghare, who holds 3 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 36.33, and Tanisha Singh, who has scored 60 runs in 2 innings at an average of 30.

Australia A Women Team Form

Australia A Women have managed to regain their winning momentum in this format. The team is now having three losses and two wins in its last five games, as they now aim to continue the same form in the next game. They have players such as Tess Flintoff, who holds 2 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 41, and Milly Illingworth, who has scored 39 runs in 2 innings at a strike rate of 130.

India A Women vs Australia A Women National teams IS Bindra Punjab Cricket Association Stadium, null India A (w) Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.99 Bet Now! Australia A (w) Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.81 Bet Now!

India A Women vs Australia A Women Top Batters

Tejal Hasabnis will be a key batter for India A Women in the upcoming match. She has managed to score 141 runs for the team in 2 innings at an average of 70.50.

Tahlia Wilson is the highest run-scorer for Australia A Women in this series. She has managed to score 127 runs for the team in 2 innings at an average of 63.50.

India A Women vs Australia A Women Top Bowlers

Niki Prasad will be a key bowler for India A Women in the upcoming match. She has managed to take 5 wickets for the team in just 2 innings at an average of 14.20.

Darcie Brown is the leading wicket-taker for Australia A Women in this series. She has managed to take 3 wickets for the team in the last game at an average of 13.