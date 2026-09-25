Japan vs Nepal Asian Games 2026 Match Prediction JAP 42 % Chance of Winning NEP 58 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.81 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The Asian Games are about to get even more exciting for the cricket fans, as the upcoming Group A clash will feature Japan going against Nepal. This match will be played on 26 September at 5:30 AM IST at Korogi Sports Park in Nisshin. Japan is heading to this game after losing its opening match against Afghanistan by 48 runs. On the other hand, Nepal is heading to this game after winning its previous match against Afghanistan by 5 wickets. Can Nepal take the spot in the knockout stages?

Who will win? Japan Nepal Vote 0 votes

Facts: Nepal has won its only head-to-head match against Japan by 5 wickets.

Kendel Kadowaki-Fleming, from Japan, has scored 151 runs in his last 10 games at an average of 18.88.

Sandeep Lamichhane, from Nepal, has taken 12 wickets in his last 10 games at an economy of 6.80.

Japan vs Nepal Chances of Winning

Nepal will enter the upcoming match against Japan with a higher chance of winning. The team has been strong against Japan in recent games, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Sundeep Jora, who has scored 34 runs off 35 balls, and Kushal Bhurtel, who holds 4 wickets at an average of 5.25. On the other hand, Japan will be keen to secure a win in this game. For this, they will be taking the home-ground advantage, which might help them to turn the tables. They have players such as Reo Sakurano-Thomas, who has scored 23 runs off 24 balls, and Shoma Sugaya-Slater, who took 2 wickets at an average of 9.

Japan Chances of Winning: 42%

Nepal Chances of Winning: 58%

Japan vs Nepal Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Japan has not been able to receive a good start in this tournament. The team started its campaign with a loss against Afghanistan, as they now aim to regain their winning momentum in the next game. But against Nepal, their record has not been strong, which could make the next game challenging. Still, it should be noted that Japan has the home-ground advantage. They have batsmen such as Benjamin Ito-Davis, who has scored 17 runs off 8 balls, and Kendel Kadowaki-Fleming, who has scored 14 runs off 17 balls. Ibrahim Takahashi has managed to take 2 wickets at an average of 9.50.

On the other hand, Nepal has received a strong start in this tournament. Even though the match against Afghanistan seemed challenging, the team went on to fight the battle and secured a win, clearing their way. Against Japan, their record has been strong which could help them to come out victorious and take up a spot in the next stage. They have batsmen such as Rohit Paudel, who has scored 33 runs off 32 balls, and Dipendra Singh Airee, who has scored 15 runs off 18 balls. Lalit Rajbanshi has managed to take 3 wickets for the team at an average of 4.33.

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Japan vs Nepal Match Toss Prediction

The match between Japan and Nepal will be played at the Korogi Sports Park, which gives the home-ground advantage to Japan. This venue has hosted a total of 15 T20Is, out of which 9 games have been won by the team batting first, and the remaining 6 games have been won by the team bowling first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 137, but it falls to 87 in the second innings. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the next game is likely to bat first.

Weather Report

The match between Japan and Nepal could be affected due to the weather conditions, as there is a 80% chance of rain.

Rain that periodically stops 84% Humidity 20° - 22° C Temperature 11 kmph Wind Speed

Rain that periodically stops 84% Humidity 20° - 22° C Temperature 11 kmph Wind Speed

Japan and Nepal Player List

Team Form

Japan Team Form

Japan has now been on a losing streak in the shortest format of the game lately. The team holds three losses and just one win in its last five games, as they now aim to regain their form in the next match. They have players such as Reo Sakurano-Thomas, who took a wicket at an economy of 3, and Wataru Miyauchi, who has scored 8 runs off 14 balls.

Nepal Team Form

Nepal has been on a winning streak in the shortest format of the game lately. The team holds wins in all of its last five games, as they now aim to continue the same form in the upcoming match. They have players such as Kushal Malla, who went at an economy of 2, and Aasif Sheikh, who has scored 2 runs off 4 balls.

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Japan vs Nepal Top Batters

Kendel Kadowaki-Fleming will be a key batsman for Japan in the upcoming match. He has managed to score 151 runs for the team in his last 10 games at an average of 18.88.

Kushal Bhurtel will be a key batsman for Nepal in the upcoming match. He has managed to score 489 runs for the team in his last 10 games at an average of 54.33.

Japan vs Nepal Top Bowlers

Ibrahim Takahashi will be a key bowler for Japan in the upcoming match. He has managed to take 14 wickets for the team in his last 10 games at an economy of 4.44.

Sandeep Lamichhane will be a key bowler for Nepal in the upcoming match. He has managed to take 12 wickets for the team in his last 10 games at an economy of 6.80.