Malaysia vs Oman Asian Games 2026 Match Prediction
MAL
56%
Chance of Winning
OMA
44%
Parimatch
T20i
Korogi Sports Park
Who will win?
Facts:
- Malaysia and Oman have defeated each other once in head-to-head matches.
- Syed Aziz, from Malaysia, has scored 301 runs in his last 10 games at an average of 43.
- Nawed Al Balushi, from Oman, has taken 7 wickets in his last 4 games at an economy of 9.71.
Malaysia vs Oman Chances of Winning
Malaysia will enter the upcoming match against Oman with a higher chance of winning. The team has shown stronger performances, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Muhamad Syahadat, who has scored 36 runs off 32 balls, and Pavandeep Singh, who holds 3 wickets at an average of 3.66. On the other hand, Oman will be keen to secure a win in this game. For this, they will have to rely on their player performances, which might help them to turn the tables. They have players such as Sufyan Mehmood, who has scored 26 runs off 35 balls, and Mohammed Al Balushi, who took 3 wicketa at an average of 5.66.
- Malaysia Chances of Winning: 56%
- Oman Chances of Winning: 44%
Malaysia vs Oman Prediction & Betting Tips 2026
Malaysia has received a dominant start to the Asian Games 2026. After securing a win over Hong Kong in their opening game, the team will now be looking at the game against Oman as an opportunity to secure another win. Their record has been strong against Oman lately, which could help them to come out victorious. They have batsmen such as Syed Aziz, who has scored 6 runs off 7 balls, and Virandeep Singh, who has scored 32 runs off 32 balls. Muhammad Amir has managed to take 3 wickets for the team at an average of 4.
On the other hand, Oman has not been able to do well at the start of the tournament. Starting its campaign with a loss against Hong Kong has already affected its momentum to some extent. Moreover, their record against Malaysia has not been strong lately, which makes the next game a challenge for them. They have batsmen such as Abdul Jalil, who has scored 15 runs off 28 balls, and Shuain Al Balushi, who has scored 20 runs off 26 balls. Sameer Othman has managed to take a wicket at an economy of 5.75.
Best Bookmakers for Sports Betting in India
Malaysia vs Oman Match Toss Prediction
The match between Malaysia and Oman will be played at the Korogi Sports Park, which is a neutral venue for both teams. This venue has hosted a total of 15 T20Is, out of which 9 games have been won by the team batting first, and the remaining 6 games have been won by the team bowling first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 137, but it falls to 87 in the second innings. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the next game is likely to bat first.
Weather Report
The match between Malaysia and Oman could be affected due to the weather conditions, as there is a 80% chance of rain.
Malaysia and Oman Player List
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Abd malek Muhammad akram
no information yet
Al Balushi Mohammed
no information yet
Al Balushi Nawed
no information yet
Aiman Hafiz Mohammad Haziq
all rounder
Al Balushi Qais
no information yet
Amaluz zaman Muhammad azri azhar
no information yet
Al Balushi Shuaib
no information yet
Aziz Syed
wicket keeper
Balushi Faris Al
bowler
Hafizs Ainool
wicket keeper
Balushi Issa Al
no information yet
Malik Amir Khan
all rounder
Balushi Wasim Al
no information yet
Malik Aslam Khan Bin
all rounder
Balushi Zubair Al
no information yet
Malik Rahim Khan
bowler
Jalil Abdul
no information yet
Muniandy Sharvin
all rounder
Mehmood Sufyan
bowler
Singh Pavandeep
bowler
Othman Mohammed
no information yet
Singh Virandeep
all rounder
Othman Sameer
no information yet
Syahadat Muhamad
all rounder
Shiralkar Muzaffar
wicket keeper
Unni Suresh Vijay
bowler
Zadjali Ahmed Al
batsman
Wafiq Muhammad
bowler
Team Form
Malaysia Team Form
Malaysia has managed to regain its winning momentum in the shortest format of the game. The team holds two wins and three consecutive losses in its last five games, as they now aim to continue the same form in the next game. They have players such as Muhammad Wafiq, who holds a wicket at an economy of 10, and Muhammad Haziq Aiman, who has scored 6 runs off 4 balls.
Oman Team Form
Oman has been on a losing streak in this format of the game lately. The team has secured four consecutive losses and just one win in its last five games, as they now aim to regain its winning momentum in the next game. They have players such as Shuaib Al Balushi, who took a wicket at an economy of 6, and Issa Al Balushi, who has scored 7 runs off 13 balls.
Malaysia vs Oman Head to Head
|Team Name
|M
|W
|L
|D
|NR
|PTS
|Series Form
MalaysiaMAL
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|W
OmanOMA
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|D
Malaysia vs Oman
T20i
Korogi Sports Park, null
Malaysia
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Oman
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Malaysia vs Oman Top Batters
Syed Aziz will be a key batsman for Malaysia in the upcoming match. He has managed to score 301 runs for the team in his last 10 games at an average of 43.
Mohammed Al Balushi will be a key batsman for Oman in the next game. He has managed to score 173 runs in his last 5 matches at an average of 28.83.
Malaysia vs Oman Top Bowlers
Virandeep Singh will be a key bowler for Malaysia in the upcoming match. He has managed to take 14 wickets for the team in his last 10 games at an economy of 5.
Nawed Al Balushi will be a key bowler for Oman in the upcoming match. He has managed to take 7 wickets for the team in his last 4 games at an economy of 9.71.
Comments
Sign up or log in to your account to leave comments and reactions
0 Comments