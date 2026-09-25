Malaysia vs Oman Asian Games 2026 Match Prediction MAL 56 % Chance of Winning OMA 44 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.81 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The upcoming match in the Group B of the Asian Games has kept the cricket fans waiting, as it will be Malaysia going against Oman. This match will be played on 26 September at 10:30 AM IST at Korogi Sports Park in Nisshin. Malaysia is heading to this game after winning its previous match against Hong Kong by 8 wickets. On the other hand, Oman is heading to this game after losing its previous match against Hong Kong by 41 runs. Can Malaysia finish the group stages as the table toppers?

Who will win? Malaysia Oman Vote 0 votes

Facts: Malaysia and Oman have defeated each other once in head-to-head matches.

Syed Aziz, from Malaysia, has scored 301 runs in his last 10 games at an average of 43.

Nawed Al Balushi, from Oman, has taken 7 wickets in his last 4 games at an economy of 9.71.

Malaysia vs Oman Chances of Winning

Malaysia will enter the upcoming match against Oman with a higher chance of winning. The team has shown stronger performances, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Muhamad Syahadat, who has scored 36 runs off 32 balls, and Pavandeep Singh, who holds 3 wickets at an average of 3.66. On the other hand, Oman will be keen to secure a win in this game. For this, they will have to rely on their player performances, which might help them to turn the tables. They have players such as Sufyan Mehmood, who has scored 26 runs off 35 balls, and Mohammed Al Balushi, who took 3 wicketa at an average of 5.66.

Malaysia Chances of Winning: 56%

Oman Chances of Winning: 44%

Malaysia vs Oman Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Malaysia has received a dominant start to the Asian Games 2026. After securing a win over Hong Kong in their opening game, the team will now be looking at the game against Oman as an opportunity to secure another win. Their record has been strong against Oman lately, which could help them to come out victorious. They have batsmen such as Syed Aziz, who has scored 6 runs off 7 balls, and Virandeep Singh, who has scored 32 runs off 32 balls. Muhammad Amir has managed to take 3 wickets for the team at an average of 4.

On the other hand, Oman has not been able to do well at the start of the tournament. Starting its campaign with a loss against Hong Kong has already affected its momentum to some extent. Moreover, their record against Malaysia has not been strong lately, which makes the next game a challenge for them. They have batsmen such as Abdul Jalil, who has scored 15 runs off 28 balls, and Shuain Al Balushi, who has scored 20 runs off 26 balls. Sameer Othman has managed to take a wicket at an economy of 5.75.

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Malaysia vs Oman Match Toss Prediction

The match between Malaysia and Oman will be played at the Korogi Sports Park, which is a neutral venue for both teams. This venue has hosted a total of 15 T20Is, out of which 9 games have been won by the team batting first, and the remaining 6 games have been won by the team bowling first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 137, but it falls to 87 in the second innings. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the next game is likely to bat first.

Weather Report

The match between Malaysia and Oman could be affected due to the weather conditions, as there is a 80% chance of rain.

Rain that periodically stops 84% Humidity 20° - 22° C Temperature 11 kmph Wind Speed

Rain that periodically stops 84% Humidity 20° - 22° C Temperature 11 kmph Wind Speed

Malaysia and Oman Player List

Team Form

Malaysia Team Form

Malaysia has managed to regain its winning momentum in the shortest format of the game. The team holds two wins and three consecutive losses in its last five games, as they now aim to continue the same form in the next game. They have players such as Muhammad Wafiq, who holds a wicket at an economy of 10, and Muhammad Haziq Aiman, who has scored 6 runs off 4 balls.

Oman Team Form

Oman has been on a losing streak in this format of the game lately. The team has secured four consecutive losses and just one win in its last five games, as they now aim to regain its winning momentum in the next game. They have players such as Shuaib Al Balushi, who took a wicket at an economy of 6, and Issa Al Balushi, who has scored 7 runs off 13 balls.

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Malaysia vs Oman Top Batters

Syed Aziz will be a key batsman for Malaysia in the upcoming match. He has managed to score 301 runs for the team in his last 10 games at an average of 43.

Mohammed Al Balushi will be a key batsman for Oman in the next game. He has managed to score 173 runs in his last 5 matches at an average of 28.83.

Malaysia vs Oman Top Bowlers

Virandeep Singh will be a key bowler for Malaysia in the upcoming match. He has managed to take 14 wickets for the team in his last 10 games at an economy of 5.

Nawed Al Balushi will be a key bowler for Oman in the upcoming match. He has managed to take 7 wickets for the team in his last 4 games at an economy of 9.71.