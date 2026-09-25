India vs West Indies ODI Match Prediction
IND
65%
Chance of Winning
WI
35%
Parimatch
Odi
Greenfield International Stadium
Who will win?
Facts:
- India has won four out of its last five head-to-head matches against West Indies.
- Virat Kohli has scored 78 runs off 68 balls against Alzarri Joseph, while Joseph has dismissed him three times.
- Shai Hope has scored 57 runs off 85 balls against Mohammed Siraj, while Siraj has dismissed him three times.
India vs West Indies Chances of Winning
India will enter the first ODI against the West Indies with a higher chance of winning. The team has been strong against the West Indies and also takes the home-ground advantage, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Virat Kohli, who has scored 14941 runs in 302 innings at an average of 58.59, and Prasidh Krishna, who holds 50 wickets in 28 innings at an average of 26.62. On the other hand, West Indies will be keen to secure a win in this game. For this, they will have to rely on their player performances, which might help them to turn the tables. They have players such as Shai Hope, who has scored 6312 runs in 149 innings at an average of 50.09, and Matthew Forde, who holds 27 wickets in 19 innings at an average of 31.25.
- India Chances of Winning: 65%
- West Indies Chances of Winning: 35%
India vs West Indies Prediction & Betting Tips 2026
India is entering the ODI series against West Indies being the favourites to win. The team's previous series against England didn't come in their favour, this series is a chance for them to regain their form. Their record against West Indies has been strong, which could help them to start off the series with a win. They have batsmen such as Shubman Gill, who has scored 3379 runs in 66 innings at an average of 60.33, and Rohit Sharma, who has scored 11895 runs in 280 innings at an average of 48.95. Mohammed Siraj has managed to take 76 wickets in 49 innings at an average of 25.32.
On the other hand, West Indies will be keen to cause some upsets in this series. While their record against India has not been strong in recent games, the Caribbean will be eager to take advantage of their player performances and secure a win. They have batsmen such as Keacy Carry, who has scored 1814 runs in 49 innings at an average of 41.22, and Amir Jangoo, who has scored 228 runs in 7 innings at an average of 38. Jayden Seales has managed to take 44 wickets for the team in 31 innings at an average of 31.11.
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India vs West Indies Match Toss Prediction
The match between India and West Indies will be played at the Greenfield International Stadium, which gives the home-ground advantage to India. This venue has hosted a total of 2 ODIs, out of which one game has been won by the team batting first, and the remaining one match has been won by the team bowling first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 247, but it falls to 89 in the second innings. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the upcoming match is likely to bat first.
Weather Report
The match between India and West Indies could be affected due to the weather conditions, as there is a 10% chance of rain.
India and West Indies Player List
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Brar Gurnoor
bowler
Andrew Jewel
wicket keeper
Dhir Naman
bowler
Campbell John
batsman
Gaikwad Ruturaj
batsman
Carty Keacy
batsman
Gill Shubman
batsman
Chase Roston
all rounder
Jadeja Ravindra
all rounder
Forde Matthew
bowler
Jaiswal Yashasvi
batsman
Greaves Justin
all rounder
Jurel Dhruv
wicket keeper
Hope Shai
wicket keeper
Kohli Virat
batsman
Jangoo Amir
wicket keeper
Krishna Prasidh
bowler
Joseph Alzarri
bowler
Nabi Aquib
bowler
Joseph Shamar
bowler
Rahul KL
batsman
Lawes Vitel
no information yet
Reddy Nithish
batsman
Motie Gudakesh
bowler
Sharma Rohit
batsman
Paul Keemo
all rounder
Siraj Mohammed
bowler
Rutherford Sherfane
batsman
Yadav Kuldeep Singh
bowler
Seales Jayden
bowler
Team Form
India Team Form
India has not been able to do much well in this format of the game lately. The team holds three consecutive wins followed by two losses in its last five games, as they now aim to regain their form in the upcoming match. They have players such as KL Rahul, who has scored KL Rahul, who has scored 3412 runs in 90 innings at an average of 49.44, and Kuldeep Yadav, who holds 194 wickets in 118 innings at an average of 27.04.
West Indies Team Form
West Indies have also shown mixed performances in this format of the game lately. The team holds two wins and three consecutive losses in its last five games, as they now aim to continue the same form in the next game. They have players such as Roston Chase, who has scored 1191 runs in 55 innings at an average of 25.89, and Alzarri Joseph, who has taken 141 wickets in 85 innings at an average of 27.79.
India vs West Indies
Odi
Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram
India
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
West Indies
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
India vs West Indies Top Batters
Shubman Gill will be a key batsman for the Indian team in the upcoming match. He has managed to score 561 runs for the team in his last 9 games at an average of 93.50.
Shai Hope will be a key batsman for the West Indies in the upcoming match. He has managed to score 361 runs for the team in his last 10 games at an average of 51.57.
India vs West Indies Top Bowlers
Prasidh Krishna will be a key bowler for the Indian team in the upcoming match. He has managed to take 17 wickets for the team in his last 8 games at an economy of 5.74.
Matthew Forde will be a key bowler for the West Indies in the upcoming match. He has managed to take 10 wickets for the team in his last 7 games at an economy of 5.14.
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