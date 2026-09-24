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Afghanistan vs Nepal Asian Games 2026 Match Prediction

AFG

60%

Chance of Winning

NEP

40%

Parimatch

1.58
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T20i

Korogi Sports Park in Nisshin

The upcoming match in the Group A of the Asian Games has kept the cricket fans excited, as it will be Afghanistan going against Nepal. This match will be played on 25 September at 10:30 AM IST at Korogi Sports Park in Nisshin. Afghanistan is heading to this game after winning its opening game against Japan by 48 runs. On the other hand, Nepal is heading to this tournament after winning the Asian Games Men's Qualifiers, defeating Hong Kong in the finals.

Who will win?

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Facts:

  • Nepal has won its only head-to-head match against Afghanistan by 9 runs.
  • Darwish Rasooli, from Afghanistan, has scored 201 runs in his last 10 games at an average of 22.33.
  • Sher Malla, from Nepal, has taken 8 wickets in his last 4 games at an economy of 6.77.

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Afghanistan vs Nepal Chances of Winning 

Afghanistan will enter the upcoming match against Nepal with a higher chance of winning. The team has shown stronger performances, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Mohammad Akram, who has scored 34 runs off 29 balls, and Arab Gul, who took 4 wickets at an average of 2. On the other hand, Nepal will be keen to secure a win in this game. For this, they will have to rely on their winning momentum, which might help them to turn the tables. They have players such as Kushal Bhurtel, who has scored 2325 runs in 78 innings at an average of 32.74, and Sandeep Lamichhane, who holds 142 wickets in 78 innings at an average of 12.76.

  • Afghanistan Chances of Winning: 60%
  • Nepal Chances of Winning: 40%

Afghanistan vs Nepal Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Afghanistan has received a strong start in this tournament. After winning its opening game against Japan, the team now aims to continue the same form even in the upcoming match against Nepal. While their record over them has not been good, Afghanistan will be relying on its experience and momentum to come out victorious. They have batsmen such as Darwish Rasooli, who has scored 29 runs off 27 balls, and Mohammad Ishaq, who has scored 25 runs off 17 balls. Nangeyalia Kharote has managed to take 3 wickets at an average of 6.33.

On the other hand, Nepal is also heading to this tournament with high expectations. The team finished as the champions of the Asian Games Men's qualifiers, which helped them to be a part of the tournament. Since their record against Afghanistan has been strong, they will aim to continue it even in their opening match in this tournament. But will be quite challenging, noting Afghanistan's form lately. They have batsmen such as Dipendra Singh Airee, who has scored 2220 runs in 86 innings at an average of 34.15, and Aarif Sheikh, who has scored 592 runs in 39 innings at an average of 18.50. Sher Malla has managed to take 8 wickets for the team in 4 innings at an average of 11.

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Afghanistan vs Nepal Match Toss Prediction 

The match between Afghanistan and Nepal will be played at Korogi Sports Park, which means both teams will be playing at a neutral venue. This venue has hosted a total of 13 T20Is, out of which 8 games have been won by the team batting first, and the remaining 5 games have been won by the team bowling first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 142, but it falls to 88 in the second innings. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the next game is likely to bat first.

Weather Report 

The match between Afghanistan and Nepal could be affected due to the weather conditions, as there is a 40% chance of rain. 

Cloudy, periodically clear
68% Humidity
20° - 27° C Temperature
11 kmph Wind Speed
Cloudy, periodically clear
68% Humidity
20° - 27° C Temperature
11 kmph Wind Speed

Afghanistan and Nepal Player List 

Playing

AFG
AFG
NEP
NEP
First TeamSecond Team
Airee Dipendra

all rounder

Ahmadzai Abdullah

no information yet

Bam Lokesh

batsman

Bhurtel Kushal

no information yet

Ali Noor

batsman

Kc Karan

all rounder

Malla Kushal

all rounder

Malla Sher

all rounder

Gul Arab

bowler

Imran

batsman

Ishaq Mohammad

no information yet

Sheikh Aasif

wicket keeper

Janat Karim

all rounder

Naib Gulbadin

all rounder

Shahidullah

all rounder

Shinozada Faisal

no information yet

Tarakhil Wafiullah

no information yet

Zazai Afsar

wicket keeper

Team Form 

Afghanistan Team Form 

Afghanistan regained its winning momentum as soon as the tournament started. The team is now having two wins and three consecutive losses in its last five games, as they now aim to continue the same form in the next match. They have players such as Abdollah Ahmadzai, who holds 2 wickets at an average of 6.50, and Karim Janat, who has scored 21 runs off 23 balls. 

Nepal Team Form 

Nepal has been on a winning streak in the shortest format of the game lately. The team has won all of its last five games in this format, as they now aim to continue the same form in the upcoming match. They have players such as Aasif Sheikh, who has scored 1790 runs in 75 innings at an average of 24.86, and Nandan Yadav, who holds 22 wickets in 19 innings at an average of 19.18. 

Afghanistan vs Nepal Head to Head

This block compares the historical results and recent match data between the two teams to help you understand their competitive balance.
Team NameMWLDNRPTSSeries Form
Afghanistan
AfghanistanAFG		110002W
OpponentDateResultMatch link
Japan
JapanJAP		24 SepWJAP vs AFG T20i T20 Asian Games Results Score 24.09.2026

Afghanistan vs Nepal

T20i

Korogi Sports Park in Nisshin, null

Icon

Afghanistan

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1.58
Icon

Nepal

Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR

2.30

Afghanistan vs Nepal Top Batters 

Darwish Rasooli will be a key batsman for Afghanistan in the upcoming match. He has managed to score 201 runs in his last 10 games at an average of 22.33.

Kushal Bhurtel will be a key batsman for Nepal in the upcoming match. He has managed to score 518 runs for the team in his last 10 games at an average of 57.56.

Afghanistan vs Nepal Top Bowlers 

Abdollah Ahmadzai will be a key bowler for Afghanistan in the upcoming match. He has managed to take 5 wickets in his last 4 games at an economy of 7.36. 

Sandeep Lamichhane will be a key bowler for Nepal in the upcoming match. He has managed to take 13 wickets for the team in his last 10 games at an economy of 6.77.

Expert Prediction & Best Odds

Our last 5 predictions
WWDLL
Our Pick to Win:Afghanistan will win. Afghanistan has shown stronger performances than Nepal.
Compare Odds:Nepal to Win - 2.30
Afghanistan to Win - 1.58
Best Bet
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