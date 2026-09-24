Hong Kong vs Oman Asian Games 2026 Match Prediction HKG 55 % Chance of Winning OMA 45 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.53 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The upcoming match in Group B of the Asian Games has kept the cricket fans excited, as it will be Hong Kong going against Oman. This match will be played on 25 September at 5:30 AM IST at Korogi Sports Park in Nisshin. Hong Kong is heading to this game after losing its opening match against Malaysia by 8 wickets. On the other hand, Oman is heading to this tournament after finishing fourth in the Asian Games Men's qualifier.

Who will win? Hong Kong Oman Vote 0 votes

Facts: Oman has won four out of its last five head-to-head matches against Hong Kong.

Anshuman Rath, from Hong Kong, has scored 383 runs in his last 10 games at an average of 54.71.

Nawed Al Balushi, from Oman, has taken 6 wickets in his last 3 games at an economy of 10.60.

Hong Kong vs Oman Chances of Winning

Hong Kong will enter the upcoming match against Oman with a higher chance of winning. For this, they will have to rely on their player performances, which might help them to secure a win. They have players such as Shiv Mathur, who has scored 29 runs off 39 balls, and Nasrulla Rana, who holds 2 wickets at an average of 11.50. On the other hand, Oman will be eager to start off the tournament with a win. The team has been strong against Hong Kong in recent games, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Mohammed Al Balushi, who has scored 171 runs in 5 innings at an average of 34.20, and Nawed Al Balushi, who holds 6 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 17.66.

Hong Kong Chances of Winning: 55%

Oman Chances of Winning: 45%

Hong Kong vs Oman Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Hong Kong has started the campaign with a loss against Malaysia. The team secured an 8-wicket loss, which has affected their momentum in the start. Their record against Oman has not been strong lately, which could be a challenge for them in the next game. They have batsmen such as Nizakat Khan, who has scored 19 runs off 14 balls, and Hassan Khan Mohammad, who has scored 13 runs off 17 balls. Yasim Murtaza went wicketless in this game at an economy of 3.50.

On the other hand, Oman will also be eager to get a strong start in this tournament. With their opening match being against Hong Kong, it seems as an opportunity for the team to secure a win and rank up in the standings. Their record against Hong Kong in the recent games has been strong, which could help them to come out victorious. They have batsmen such as Sufyan Mehmood, who has scored 268 runs in 21 innings at an average of 16.75, and Muzaffar Shiralkar, who has scored 42 runs in 5 innings at an average of 8.40. Sameer Othman has managed to take 5 wickets for the team in 5 innings at an average of 34.80.

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Hong Kong vs Oman Match Toss Prediction

The match between Hong Kong and Oman will be played at Korogi Sports Park, which means both teams will be playing at a neutral venue. This venue has hosted a total of 13 T20Is, out of which 8 games have been won by the team batting first, and the remaining 5 games have been won by the team bowling first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 142, but it falls to 88 in the second innings. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the next game is likely to bat first.

Weather Report

The match between Hong Kong and Oman could be affected due to the weather conditions, as there is a 40% chance of rain.

Cloudy, periodically clear 68% Humidity 20° - 27° C Temperature 11 kmph Wind Speed

Cloudy, periodically clear 68% Humidity 20° - 27° C Temperature 11 kmph Wind Speed

Hong Kong and Oman Player List

Team Form

Hong Kong Team Form

Hong Kong has shown mixed performances in this format of the game lately. The team holds two wins and two losses in its last five games, as they now aim to regain their winning momentum in the next game. They have players such as Mohammad Ghazanfar, who went wicketless at an economy of 8.66, and Ehsan Khan, who has scored 7 runs off 20 balls.

Oman Team Form

Oman has been on a losing streak in this format of the game lately. The team holds two wins and three consecutive losses in its last five games, as they now aim to regain their winning momentum in the next match. They have players such as Sufyan Mehmood, who holds 25 wickets in 29 innings at an average of 29.04, and Abdul Jalil, who has scored 27 runs in 3 innings at an average of 9.

Hong Kong vs Oman Top Head to Head This block compares the historical results and recent match data between the two teams to help you understand their competitive balance. Team Name M W L D NR PTS Series Form Hong Kong, China HKG 1 0 1 0 0 0 L Opponent Date Result Match link Malaysia MAL 24 Sep L HKG vs MAL T20i T20 Asian Games Results Score 24.09.2026

Hong Kong vs Oman T20i Korogi Sports Park, null Hong Kong, China Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.53 Bet Now! Oman Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.35 Bet Now!

Hong Kong vs Oman Top Batters

Anshuman Rath will be a key batsman for Hong Kong in the upcoming match. He has managed to score 383 runs for the team in his last 10 games at an average of 54.71.

Mohammed Al Balushi will be a key batsman for Oman in the upcoming match. He has managed to score 171 runs for the team in his last 5 games at an average of 34.20.

Hong Kong vs Oman Top Bowlers

Ehsan Khan will be key bowler for Hong Kong in the upcoming match. He has managed to take 20 wickets for the team in his last 10 games at an economy of 5.70.

Nawed Al Balushi will be a key bowler for Oman in the upcoming match. He has managed to take 6 wickets for the team in his last 3 games at an economy of 10.60.