Andhra Pradesh vs Hyderabad Ranji Trophy Elite Match Prediction AND 55 % Chance of Winning HYD 45 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.81 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The next round of the Ranji Trophy has kept the cricket fans excited, as it will be Andhra Pradesh going against Hyderabad in the next Group B game. This match will be played from 18 October at 9:30 AM IST at Devineni Venkata Ramana Praneetha Ground. Andhra Pradesh is heading to this game after its previous match against Karnataka ended in a draw. On the other hand, Hyderabad is heading to this game after winning its previous match against Tripura by an innings and 40 runs.

Who will win? Andhra Pradesh Hyderabad Vote 0 votes

Facts: Andhra Pradesh has won two out of its last five head-to-head matches against Hyderabad, without losing one.

Shaik Rasheed, from Andhra Pradesh, has scored 713 runs in his last 10 games at an average of 71.30.

Tanay Thyagarajan, from Hyderabad, has taken 47 wickets in his last 8 games at an economy of 3.22.

Andhra Pradesh vs Hyderabad Chances of Winning

Andhra Pradesh will enter the upcoming match against Hyderabad with a higher chance of winning. The team has been strong over them and also take the home-ground advantage, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Seeram Rahul, who has scored 154 runs in 2 innings at a strike rate of 50.16, and Lalith Mohan, who holds 7 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 29.14. On the other hand, Hyderabad will be keen to secure a win in this game. For this, they will have to rely on their player performances, which could help them to turn the tables. They have players such as Ruthik Mende, who has scored 61 runs off 150 balls, and Tanay Thyagarajan, who holds 9 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 9.88.

Andhra Pradesh Chances of Winning: 55%

Hyderabad Chances of Winning: 45%

Andhra Pradesh vs Hyderabad Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Andhra Pradesh was not able to get a winning start in this tournament. But with its strong performance against Karnataka in the opening game, they were able to take 3 points and rank up to the 4th spot in the standings. In the match against Hyderabad, the team takes the home-ground advantage, and has also been strong against them, which could help them to secure a win. They have batsmen such as Revanth Reddy, who has scored 117 runs in 2 innings at a strike rate of 60, and Shaik Rasheed, who has scored 61 runs in 2 innings at an average of 30.50. Saurabh Kumar has been able to take 6 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 25.66.

On the other hand, Hyderabad has received a dominant start in this tournament. The team defeated Tripura in its opening game by a huge margin, as they hold the top spot in the group standings with 7 points. But it will be quite challenging for them to continue the same form in the upcoming match against Andhra Pradesh, as their record over them has not been good lately. They have batsmen such as Tanmay Agarwal, who has scored 54 runs off 122 balls, and Chama Milind, who has scored 40 runs off 55 balls. Aniketh Reddy has been able to take 5 wickets for the team in 2 innings at an average of 8.60.

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Andhra Pradesh vs Hyderabad Match Toss Prediction

The match between Andhra Pradesh and Hyderabad will be played at the Devineni Venkata Ramana Praneetha Ground, which gives the home-ground advantage to Andhra Pradesh. This venue is yet to host a Test match, but it is expected to offer a balanced Test surface. Pacers will be able to take advantage of the early bowling conditions, while it is expected to favour the batsmen overall. Spinners will be playing a key role on the final two days of the game, as the pitch slows down. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the next game is likely to bat first.

Weather Report

The match between Andhra Pradesh and Hyderabad could be affected due to the weather conditions, as there is at least a 10% chance of rain on all match days.

Partly Sunny 61 - 73% Humidity 25° - 33° C Temperature 6 - 13 kmph Wind Speed

Partly Sunny 61 - 73% Humidity 25° - 33° C Temperature 6 - 13 kmph Wind Speed

Andhra Pradesh and Hyderabad Player List

Team Form

Andhra Pradesh Team Form

Andhra Pradesh has shown mixed performances in this format of the game lately. The team holds two wins and one loss in its last five games, as they now aim to regain their winning momentum in the next game. They have players such as KV Sasikanth, who holds 2 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 7, and Abhishek Reddy, who has scored 59 runs in 2 innings at an average of 29.50.

Hyderabad Team Form

Hyderabad has regained its winning momentum in this format of the game lately. The team is now having a win and two losses in its last five games, as they now aim to continue the same form in the next game. They have players such as Ruthik Mende, who holds 2 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 15.50, and Rahul Radesh, who has scored 40 runs off 119 balls.

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Andhra Pradesh vs Hyderabad Top Batters

Shaik Rasheed will be a key batsman for Andhra Pradesh in the upcoming match. He has managed to score 713 runs for the team in his last 10 games at an average of 71.30.

Tanmay Agarwal will be a key batsman for Hyderabad in the upcoming match. He has been able to score 658 runs in his last 8 games at an average of 54.83.

Andhra Pradesh vs Hyderabad Top Bowlers

Saurabh Kumar will be a key bowler for Andhra Pradesh in the upcoming match. He has managed to take 38 wickets for the team in his last 9 games at an economy of 2.34.

Tanay Thyagarajan will be a key bowler for Hyderabad in the upcoming match. He has been able to take 47 wickets for the team in his last 8 games at an economy of 3.22.