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Baroda vs Bihar Ranji Trophy Elite Match Prediction

BAR

56%

Chance of Winning

BIH

44%

Parimatch

1.81
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR

First class

Reliance Stadium in Vadodara

The upcoming match in Group A of the Ranji Trophy will be an intense encounter, as it will be Baroda going against Bihar. This match will be played from 18 October at 9:00 AM IST at Reliance Stadium in Vadodara. Baroda is heading to this game after winning its previous match against Goa by an innings and 135 runs. On the other hand, Bihar is heading to this game after losing its previous match against Uttar Pradesh by an innings and 267 runs.

Who will win?

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Facts:

  • Baroda has won their only head-to-head match against Bihar by an innings and 114 runs.
  • Shivalik Sharma, from Baroda, has scored 566 runs in his last 10 games at an average of 43.54.
  • Himanshu Singh, from Bihar, has taken 22 wickets in his last 9 games at an economy of 3.33.

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Baroda vs Bihar Chances of Winning 

Baroda will enter the upcoming match against Bihar with a higher chance of winning. The team has been strong against Bihar in head-to-head encounters and they also take the home-ground advantage, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Atit Sheth, who has scored 99 runs off 145 balls, and Bhargav Bhatt, who holds 9 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 9.66. On the other hand, Bihar will be keen to secure a win in this game. For this, they will have to rely on their player performances, which could help them to turn the tables. They have players such as Mangal Mahrour, who has scored 52 runs in 2 innings at an average of 26, and Amod Yadav, who holds 4 wickets in one inning at an average of 22.75.

  • Baroda Chances of Winning: 56%
  • Bihar Chances of Winning: 44%

Baroda vs Bihar Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Baroda has received a winning start in this tournament. The team started its campaign with a massive win over Goa in its opening match, as they now aim to secure another win and maintain their spot at the top. In the match against Bihar, the team takes the home-ground advantage, which could help them to come out victorious. They have batsmen such as Mitesh Patel, who has scored 81 runs off 126 balls, and Shashwat Rawat, who has scored 69 runs off 166 balls. Mahesh Pithiya has managed to take 9 wickets for the team in 2 innings at an average of 13.77. 

On the other hand, Bihar didn't have a good start to this tournament, even after doing well in the Plate League last season. Their start against Uttar Pradesh was not well, as the team aims to regain its winning momentum in the next game. But it will be quite challenging for them to do so in the next game against Baroda. They have batsmen such as Suraj Kashyap, who has scored 43 runs in 2 innings at an average of 21.50, and Sakibul Gani, who has scored 39 runs in 2 innings at an average of 19.50. Suraj Kashyap has also managed to take 3 wickets in one inning at an average of 33.33.

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Baroda vs Bihar Match Toss Prediction 

The match between Baroda and Bihar will be played at Reliance Stadium in Vadodara, which gives the home-ground advantage to Baroda. This venue is yet to host any Test match, but it is expected to offer a balanced surface. The pitch favours the batsmen who are able to settle, as the new ball will allow the pacers to find some movement. As the match enters the final two days, the pitch is expected to favour spinners, making batting difficult. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the next game is likely to bat first. 

Weather Report 

The match between Baroda and Bihar could be affected due to the weather conditions, as there is a 5% chance of rain on day one and three. 

Sunny
43 - 44% Humidity
24° - 37° C Temperature
6 - 8 kmph Wind Speed
Sunny
43 - 44% Humidity
24° - 37° C Temperature
6 - 8 kmph Wind Speed

Baroda and Bihar Player List 

Playing

BAR
BAR
BIH
BIH
First TeamSecond Team
Alam Khalid

no information yet

Chavda Aryan Nitesh

no information yet

Hooda Deepak

all rounder

Limbani Raj

no information yet

Moliya Priyanshu

all rounder

More Akshay

wicket keeper

Loharuka Ayush

no information yet

Patel Mitesh

wicket keeper

Nigrodh Sharman

no information yet

Raj Prithvi

no information yet

Salahuddin Izhar Mohammed

no information yet

Saurabh Bipin

wicket keeper

Sheth Atit

all rounder

Solanki Manan

no information yet

Team Form 

Baroda Team Form 

Baroda has shown strong performances in this format of the game lately. The team holds two wins and one loss in its last five games, as they now aim to continue the same form in the upcoming match. They have players such as Shivalik Sharma, who has scored 62 runs off 190 balls, and Rasikh Salam, who holds a wicket in 2 innings at an economy of 1.84.

Bihar Team Form 

Bihar got its winning momentum affected right before this game. Now the team holds two wins and one loss in its last five games, as they now aim to regain their winning momentum in the upcoming match. They have players such as Sakibul Gani, who took 2 wickets at an average of 18, and Sraman Nigrodh, who has scored 39 runs in 2 innings at an average of 19.50. 

Baroda vs Bihar Head to Head

This block compares the historical results and recent match data between the two teams to help you understand their competitive balance.
Team NameMWLDNRPTSSeries Form
Baroda
BarodaBAR		100100D
OpponentDateResultMatch link
Goa
GoaGOA		11 OctDGOA vs BAR First class Ranji Trophy Results Score 11.10.2026
Bihar
BiharBIH		100100D
OpponentDateResultMatch link
Uttar Pradesh
Uttar PradeshUTP		11 OctDBIH vs UTP First class Ranji Trophy Results Score 11.10.2026

Baroda vs Bihar

First class

Reliance Stadium in Vadodara, null

Icon

Baroda

Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR

1.81
Icon

Bihar

Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR

1.99

Baroda vs Bihar Top Batters 

Shivalik Sharma will be a key batsman for Baroda in the upcoming match. He has managed to score 566 runs for the team in his last 10 games at an average of 43.54.

Ayush Loharuka will be a key batsman for Bihar in the upcoming match. He has managed to score 775 runs for the team in his last 10 games at an average of 55.36.

Baroda vs Bihar Top Bowlers 

Mahesh Pithiya will be a key bowler for Baroda in the upcoming match. He has managed to take 48 wickets for the team in his last 9 games at an economy of 2.71.

Himanshu Singh will be a key bowler for Bihar in the upcoming match. He has managed to take 22 wickets for the team in his last 9 games at an economy of 3.33.

Expert Prediction & Best Odds

Our last 5 predictions
WWDLL
Our Pick to Win:Baroda will win. Baroda takes the home-ground advantage against Bihar in the next game.
Compare Odds:Bihar to Win - 1.99
Baroda to Win - 1.81
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