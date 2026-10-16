Baroda vs Bihar Ranji Trophy Elite Match Prediction BAR 56 % Chance of Winning BIH 44 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.81 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The upcoming match in Group A of the Ranji Trophy will be an intense encounter, as it will be Baroda going against Bihar. This match will be played from 18 October at 9:00 AM IST at Reliance Stadium in Vadodara. Baroda is heading to this game after winning its previous match against Goa by an innings and 135 runs. On the other hand, Bihar is heading to this game after losing its previous match against Uttar Pradesh by an innings and 267 runs.

Who will win? Baroda Bihar Vote 0 votes

Facts: Baroda has won their only head-to-head match against Bihar by an innings and 114 runs.

Shivalik Sharma, from Baroda, has scored 566 runs in his last 10 games at an average of 43.54.

Himanshu Singh, from Bihar, has taken 22 wickets in his last 9 games at an economy of 3.33.

Baroda vs Bihar Chances of Winning

Baroda will enter the upcoming match against Bihar with a higher chance of winning. The team has been strong against Bihar in head-to-head encounters and they also take the home-ground advantage, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Atit Sheth, who has scored 99 runs off 145 balls, and Bhargav Bhatt, who holds 9 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 9.66. On the other hand, Bihar will be keen to secure a win in this game. For this, they will have to rely on their player performances, which could help them to turn the tables. They have players such as Mangal Mahrour, who has scored 52 runs in 2 innings at an average of 26, and Amod Yadav, who holds 4 wickets in one inning at an average of 22.75.

Baroda Chances of Winning: 56%

Bihar Chances of Winning: 44%

Baroda vs Bihar Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Baroda has received a winning start in this tournament. The team started its campaign with a massive win over Goa in its opening match, as they now aim to secure another win and maintain their spot at the top. In the match against Bihar, the team takes the home-ground advantage, which could help them to come out victorious. They have batsmen such as Mitesh Patel, who has scored 81 runs off 126 balls, and Shashwat Rawat, who has scored 69 runs off 166 balls. Mahesh Pithiya has managed to take 9 wickets for the team in 2 innings at an average of 13.77.

On the other hand, Bihar didn't have a good start to this tournament, even after doing well in the Plate League last season. Their start against Uttar Pradesh was not well, as the team aims to regain its winning momentum in the next game. But it will be quite challenging for them to do so in the next game against Baroda. They have batsmen such as Suraj Kashyap, who has scored 43 runs in 2 innings at an average of 21.50, and Sakibul Gani, who has scored 39 runs in 2 innings at an average of 19.50. Suraj Kashyap has also managed to take 3 wickets in one inning at an average of 33.33.

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Baroda vs Bihar Match Toss Prediction

The match between Baroda and Bihar will be played at Reliance Stadium in Vadodara, which gives the home-ground advantage to Baroda. This venue is yet to host any Test match, but it is expected to offer a balanced surface. The pitch favours the batsmen who are able to settle, as the new ball will allow the pacers to find some movement. As the match enters the final two days, the pitch is expected to favour spinners, making batting difficult. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the next game is likely to bat first.

Weather Report

The match between Baroda and Bihar could be affected due to the weather conditions, as there is a 5% chance of rain on day one and three.

Sunny 43 - 44% Humidity 24° - 37° C Temperature 6 - 8 kmph Wind Speed

Sunny 43 - 44% Humidity 24° - 37° C Temperature 6 - 8 kmph Wind Speed

Baroda and Bihar Player List

Team Form

Baroda Team Form

Baroda has shown strong performances in this format of the game lately. The team holds two wins and one loss in its last five games, as they now aim to continue the same form in the upcoming match. They have players such as Shivalik Sharma, who has scored 62 runs off 190 balls, and Rasikh Salam, who holds a wicket in 2 innings at an economy of 1.84.

Bihar Team Form

Bihar got its winning momentum affected right before this game. Now the team holds two wins and one loss in its last five games, as they now aim to regain their winning momentum in the upcoming match. They have players such as Sakibul Gani, who took 2 wickets at an average of 18, and Sraman Nigrodh, who has scored 39 runs in 2 innings at an average of 19.50.

Baroda vs Bihar First class Reliance Stadium in Vadodara, null Baroda Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.81 Bet Now! Bihar Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.99 Bet Now!

Baroda vs Bihar Top Batters

Shivalik Sharma will be a key batsman for Baroda in the upcoming match. He has managed to score 566 runs for the team in his last 10 games at an average of 43.54.

Ayush Loharuka will be a key batsman for Bihar in the upcoming match. He has managed to score 775 runs for the team in his last 10 games at an average of 55.36.

Baroda vs Bihar Top Bowlers

Mahesh Pithiya will be a key bowler for Baroda in the upcoming match. He has managed to take 48 wickets for the team in his last 9 games at an economy of 2.71.

Himanshu Singh will be a key bowler for Bihar in the upcoming match. He has managed to take 22 wickets for the team in his last 9 games at an economy of 3.33.