Jammu & Kashmir vs Vidarbha Ranji Trophy Elite Match Prediction JAK 52 % Chance of Winning VID 48 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.81 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Cricket fans are waiting for the next Group A clash in the Ranji Trophy, as it will be Jammu and Kashmir going against Vidarbha. This match will be played from 18 October at 9:30 AM IST at Sher-i-Kashmir Stadium. Jammu and Kashmir are heading to this game after having its previous match against Madhya Pradesh end in a draw. On the other hand, Vidarbha will be heading to this game after winning its previous match against Puducherry by 160 runs.

Who will win? Jammu & Kashmir Vidarbha Vote 0 votes

Facts: Vidarbha has won two out of the three head-to-head matches against Jammu & Kashmir, losing just one.

Abdul Samad, from Jammu and Kashmir, has scored 707 runs in his last 10 games at an average of 50.50.

Parth Rekhade, from Vidarbha, has taken 40 wickets in his last 10 games at an economy of 2.51.

Jammu & Kashmir vs Vidarbha Chances of Winning

Jammu & Kashmir will enter the upcoming match against Vidarbha with a higher chance of winning. The team takes the home-ground advantage, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Kanhaiya Wadhawan, who has scored 62 runs in 2 innings at a strike rate of 54.38, and Rohit Sharma, who holds 6 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 14.50. On the other hand, Vidarbha will be keen to secure a win in this game. Their record against Jammu and Kashmir has been strong in recent games, which could help them to turn the tables. They have players such as Akshay Wadkar, who has scored 198 runs off 363 balls, and Parth Rekhade, who holds 6 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 17.83.

Jammu & Kashmir Chances of Winning: 52%

Vidarbha Chances of Winning: 48%

Jammu & Kashmir vs Vidarbha Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Jammu and Kashmir have not been able to capitalise much on the start of the tournament. The team started its campaign with a draw against Madhya Pradesh, as they ended up getting just one point from this match. Against Vidarbha, the team will be taking the home-ground advantage, which could help them to come out victorious. They have batsmen such as Auqib Nabi, who has scored 32 runs in 2 innings at a strike rate of 71.11, and Qamran Iqbal, who has scored 35 runs in 2 innings at an average of 17.50. Sunil Kumar has managed to take 6 wickets for the team in 2 innings at an average of 20.83.

On the other hand, Vidarbha has received a dominant start in this tournament. After defeating Puducherry in its opening game, they have been the only team to have won their opening match in Group A this season. In the upcoming match against Jammu and Kashmir, the team will aim to take advantage of its strong record over them, which could help them to come out victorious. They have batsmen such as Yash Rathod, who has scored 134 runs off 180 balls, and Aman Mokhade, who has scored 91 runs in 2 innings at an average of 45.50. Harsh Dubey has been able to take 6 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 18.

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Jammu & Kashmir vs Vidarbha Match Toss Prediction

The match between Jammu & Kashmir and Vidarbha will be played at Sher-i-Kashmir Stadium, which gives the home-ground advantage to Jammu & Kashmir. This venue is yet to host any Test match, but it is known for offering a balanced surface. Pacers will be able to take advantage of the swinging conditions early in the game, but the batters will be able to do well overall. On the final two days, the pitch wears off to a great extent, giving the advantage to the spinners. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the next game is likely to bat first.

Weather Report

The match between Jammu & Kashmir and Vidarbha won't be affected due to the weather conditions, but there is a 5% chance of rain on day one.

Sunny 36 - 49% Humidity 7° - 22° C Temperature 3 - 5 kmph Wind Speed

Sunny 36 - 49% Humidity 7° - 22° C Temperature 3 - 5 kmph Wind Speed

Jammu & Kashmir and Vidarbha Player List

Team Form

Jammu & Kashmir Team Form

Jammu and Kashmir have shown some commendable performances lately. The team holds three wins and just one loss in its last five games, as they now aim to regain their winning momentum in the next game. They have players such as Auqib Nabi, who holds 4 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 23.75, and Shubham Pundir, who has scored 24 runs in 2 innings at an average of 12.

Vidarbha Team Form

Vidarbha has been on a winning momentum in this format of the game lately. The team holds four wins and just one loss in its last five games, as they now aim to continue their winning momentum in the next match. They have players such as Aman Mokhade, who holds 5 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 13.20, and Dhruv Shorey, who has scored 69 runs in 2 innings at a strike rate of 89.61.

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Jammu & Kashmir vs Vidarbha Top Batters

Abdul Samad will be a key batsman for Jammu and Kashmir in the next game. He has managed to score 707 runs for the team in his last 10 games at an average of 50.50.

Aman Mokhade will be a key batsman for Vidarbha in the next game. He has managed to score 907 runs for the team in his last 9 games at an average of 64.79.

Jammu & Kashmir vs Vidarbha Top Bowlers

Auqib Nabi will be a key bowler for Jammu and Kashmir in the next game. He has managed to take 47 wickets for the team in his last 9 games at an economy of 2.66.

Parth Rekhade will be a key bowler for Vidarbha in the upcoming match. He has managed to take 40 wickets for the team in his last 10 games at an economy of 2.51.