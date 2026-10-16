Uttar Pradesh vs Goa Ranji Trophy Elite Match Prediction UTP 56 % Chance of Winning GOA 44 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.81 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The Ranji Trophy is about to have another exciting game for the cricket fans in Group A, as it will be Uttar Pradesh going against Goa. This match will be played from 18 October at 9:30 AM IST at Green Park. Uttar Pradesh is heading to this game after winning its previous match against Bihar by an innings and 267 runs. On the other hand, Goa is heading to this game after losing its previous match against Baroda by an innings and 135 runs.

Who will win? Uttar Pradesh Goa Vote 0 votes

Facts: Uttar Pradesh have won their only match against Goa by an innings and 247 runs.

Aryan Juyal, from Uttar Pradesh, has scored 785 runs in his last 10 games at an average of 65.42.

Darshan Misal, from Goa, has taken 30 wickets in his last 9 games at an economy of 3.20.

Uttar Pradesh vs Goa Chances of Winning

Uttar Pradesh will enter the upcoming match against Goa with a higher chance of winning. The team has been strong against Goa and also takes the home-ground advantage, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Madhav Kaushik, who has scored 150 runs off 326 balls, and Karan Sharma, who holds 7 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 6.42. On the other hand, Goa will be keen to secure a win in this game. For this, they will have to rely on their player performances, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Lalit Yadav, who has scored 66 runs in 2 innings at an average of 33, and Mohit Redkar, who holds 3 wickets at an average of 40.

Uttar Pradesh Chances of Winning: 56%

Goa Chances of Winning: 44%

Uttar Pradesh vs Goa Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Uttar Pradesh has received a dominant start to the new edition of Ranji Trophy. The team went on to secure a massive victory over Bihar, as they now aim to secure another win and maintain their spot at the top of the table. Against Goa, the team takes the home-ground advantage and has also shown strong performances, which could help them to come out victorious. They have batsmen such as Rinku Singh, who has scored 112 runs off 168 balls, and Aaradhya Yadav, who has scored 84 runs off 147 balls. Kartik Yadav has managed to take 6 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 12.16.

On the other hand, Goa has started off its campaign with a devastating loss. The team lost its opening game against Baroda with a huge margin, as they now aim to regain their winning momentum in the next game. But it will be quite challenging to do it against Uttar Pradesh, as their record over them has been strong. They have batsmen such as Abhinav Tejrana, who has scored 60 runs in 2 innings at an average of 30, and Shivendra Bhujbal, who has scored 58 runs in 2 innings at an average of 29. Vasuki Koushik has managed to take 2 wickets for the team at an average of 25.50.

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Uttar Pradesh vs Goa Match Toss Prediction

The match between Uttar Pradesh and Goa will be played at Green Park in Kanpur, which gives the home-ground advantage to Uttar Pradesh. This venue has hosted a total of 24 Tests, out of which 7 games have been won by the team batting first, and 4 games have been won by the team bowling first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 364, but it falls to 321 in the second innings, to 248 in the third innings, and 134 in the fourth innings. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the next game is likely to bat first.

Weather Report

The match between Uttar Pradesh and Goa won't be affected due to the weather conditions.

Sunny 50 - 60% Humidity 19° - 32° C Temperature 6 - 10 kmph Wind Speed

Sunny 50 - 60% Humidity 19° - 32° C Temperature 6 - 10 kmph Wind Speed

Uttar Pradesh and Goa Player List

Team Form

Uttar Pradesh Team Form

Uttar Pradesh has managed to regain its winning momentum as the tournament started. The team is now having two wins and two losses in its last five games, as they now aim to continue the same form in the next game. They have players such as Zeeshan Ansari, who holds 5 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 12.60, and Abhinandan Singh, who has scored 43 runs off 30 balls.

Goa Team Form

Goa has been on a losing streak in this format of the game lately. The team holds losses in all of its last five games, as they now aim to regain their winning momentum in the next game. They have players such as Darshan Misal, who holds a wicket at an economy of 3.63, and Snehal Kauthankar, who has scored 50 runs in 2 innings at an average of 25.

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Uttar Pradesh vs Goa Top Batters

Aryan Juyal will be a key batsman for Uttar Pradesh in the upcoming match. He has managed to score 785 runs for the team in his last 10 games at an average of 65.42.

Snehal Kauthankar will be a key batsman for Goa in the upcoming match. He has managed to score 919 runs for the team in his last 9 games at an average of 70.69.

Uttar Pradesh vs Goa Top Bowlers

Karan Sharma will be a key bowler for Uttar Pradesh in the next game. He has managed to take 13 wickets for the team in his last 7 games at an economy of 3.27.

Darshan Misal will be a key bowler for Goa in the upcoming match. He has managed to take 30 wickets for the team in his last 9 games at an economy of 3.20.