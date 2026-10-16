Puducherry vs Madhya Pradesh Ranji Trophy Elite Match Prediction PUD 45 % Chance of Winning MAP 55 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.81 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The Group A matches in the Ranji Trophy are about to get even more exciting for the fans, as it will be Puducherry going against Madhya Pradesh in the next match. This match will be played from 18 October at 9:30 AM IST at Cricket Association Pondicherry Siechem Ground. Puducherry is heading to this game after losing its previous match against Vidarbha by 160 runs. On the other hand, Madhya Pradesh is heading to this game after having drawn its previous match against Jammu and Kashmir.

Who will win? Puducherry Madhya Pradesh Vote 0 votes

Facts: Madhya Pradesh has won their only head-to-head match against Puducherry by 319 runs.

Aman Khan, from Puducherry, has scored 537 runs in his last 10 games at an average of 35.80.

Saransh Jain, from Madhya Pradesh, has taken 35 wickets in his last 9 games at an economy of 2.69.

Puducherry vs Madhya Pradesh Chances of Winning

Madhya Pradesh will enter the upcoming match against Puducherry with a higher chance of winning. The team has been strong against Puducherry, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Shubham Sharma, who has scored 185 runs in 2 innings at a strike rate of 49.46, and Aryan Pandey, who holds 6 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 10. On the other hand, Puducherry will be keen to secure a win in this game. The team takes the home-ground advantage, which might help them to turn the tables. They have players such as Ritesh Gudge, who has scored 95 runs in 2 innings at an average of 47.50, and Sagar Udeshi, who holds 5 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 31.40.

Puducherry Chances of Winning: 45%

Madhya Pradesh Chances of Winning: 55%

Puducherry vs Madhya Pradesh Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Puducherry didn't have a good start to the new season of Ranji Trophy. The team suffered a loss in its initial match, as they now aim to regain their winning momentum in the next game. But it will be quite challenging against Madhya Pradesh, as their record against them has not been favourable. They have batsmen such as Mohit Kale, who has scored 94 runs in 2 innings at an average of 47, and Prasad Pawar, who has scored 58 runs in 2 innings at an average of 29. Vijai Raja has been able to take 3 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 32.33.

On the other hand, Madhya Pradesh have received a strong start in this tournament. Even though their match against Jammu and Kashmir ended in a draw, the team still secured three points, having a lead in the first innings. With the next game against Puducherry, the team will take advantage of their record over them, which could help them to come out victorious. They have batsmen such as Saransh Jain, who has scored 35 runs in 2 innings at a strike rate of 97.22, and Aryan Pandey, who has scored 52 runs in 2 innings at an average of 26. Avesh Khan has also been able to take 6 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 12.33.

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Puducherry vs Madhya Pradesh Match Toss Prediction

The match between Puducherry and Madhya Pradesh will be played at Cricket Association Pondicherry Siechem Ground, which gives the home-ground advantage to Puducherry. This venue is yet to host any Test match, but it is known for offering balanced conditions. Pacers will be able to take advantage of the early seam conditions, while the pitch favours the batters in the early days. Spinners will be effective in the final two days, as the pitch wears down. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the next game is likely to bat first.

Weather Report

The match between Puducherry and Madhya Pradesh could be affected due to the weather conditions, as there is at least a 25% chance of rain on all match days.

Scattered Thunderstorms 77 - 84% Humidity 25° - 32° C Temperature 8 - 13 kmph Wind Speed

Scattered Thunderstorms 77 - 84% Humidity 25° - 32° C Temperature 8 - 13 kmph Wind Speed

Puducherry and Madhya Pradesh Player List

Team Form

Puducherry Team Form

Puducherry has not been able to do well in this format of the game lately. The team holds three losses and just one win in its last five games, as they now aim to regain their winning momentum in the next game. They have players such as Gaurav Yadav, who holds 2 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 54, and Sagar Udeshi, who has scored 34 runs in 2 innings at a strike rate of 61.81.

Madhya Pradesh Team Form

Madhya Pradesh has shown some good performances in this format lately. The team holds two wins and just one loss in its last five games, as they now aim to regain their form in the next game and rank up in the standings. They have players such as Akshay Sharma, who holds 2 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 12, and Chanchal Rathore, who has scored 41 runs in 2 innings at an average of 20.50.

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Puducherry vs Madhya Pradesh Top Batters

Aman Khan will be a key batsman for Puducherry in the upcoming match. He has managed to score 537 runs for the team in his last 10 games at an average of 35.80.

Shubham Sharma will be a key batsman for Madhya Pradesh in the next game. He has managed to score 789 runs in his last 10 games at an average of 52.60.

Puducherry vs Madhya Pradesh Top Bowlers

Sagar Udeshi will be a key bowler for Puducherry in the upcoming match. He has managed to take 43 wickets for the team in his last 10 games at an economy of 2.52.

Saransh Jain will be a key bowler for Madhya Pradesh in the upcoming match. He has managed to take 35 wickets for the team in his last 9 games at an economy of 2.69.