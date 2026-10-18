Tasmania vs Victoria Sheffield Shield Match Prediction TIG 56 % Chance of Winning VIC 44 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.81 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The Sheffield Shield is all set to resume with some intense matches ready for the fans, as it will be Tasmania going against Victoria in the next game. This match will be played from 19 October at 5:00 AM IST at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart. Tasmania is heading to this game after its opening match against New South Wales ended in a draw. On the other hand, Victoria is heading to this game after losing its opening match against South Australia by an innings and 40 runs.

Who will win? Tasmania Victoria Vote 0 votes

Facts: Tasmania and Victoria have defeated each other twice in their last five head-to-head matches.

Caleb Jewell, from Tasmania, has scored 138 runs in 2 innings at an average of 69.

Harry Hoekstra, from Victoria, has taken 6 wickets for the team at an average of 17.16.

Tasmania vs Victoria Chances of Winning

Tasmania will enter the upcoming match against Victoria with a higher chance of winning. The team takes the home-ground advantage, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Caleb Jewell, who has scored 138 runs in 2 innings at an average of 69, and Marcus Bean, who holds 5 wickets at an average of 22.20. On the other hand, Victoria will be keen to secure a win in this game. Their record over Tasmania has been strong in its recent games, which could help them to turn the tables. They have players such as Fergus O'Neill, who has scored 86 runs in 2 innings at an average of 43, and Harry Hoekstra, who holds 6 wickets at an average of 17.16.

Tasmania Chances of Winning: 56%

Victoria Chances of Winning: 44%

Tasmania vs Victoria Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Tasmania is yet to unleash its best form in this tournament. The team started its campaign with a draw in their first match, as they managed to secure the 4th spot with 2.35 points. In the upcoming match against Victoria, they will be taking the home-ground advantage, which could help them to get the first win of the season. They have batsmen such as Jake Doran, who has scored 84 runs in 2 innings at a strike rate of 42.21, and Tim Ward, who has scored 121 runs in 2 innings at an average of 60.50. Will Prestwidge has managed to take 2 wickets for the team at an average of 50.50.

On the other hand, Victoria has not been able to start off this tournament on a strong note. The team suffered a massive loss in its opening match, which put them at the bottom of the standings with just 1.04 points. Their record over Tasmania has been strong in recent games, as they have won both of the last two games against each other. They have batsmen such as Campbell Kellaway, who has scored 67 runs in 2 innings at an average of 33.50, and Harry Hoekstra, who has scored 62 runs in 2 innings at an average of 31. David Moody has been able to take 3 wickets at an average of 23.66.

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Tasmania vs Victoria Match Toss Prediction

The match between Tasmania and Victoria will be played at Bellerive Oval in Hobart, which gives the home-ground advantage to Tasmania. This venue has hosted a total of 14 Tests, out of which 9 games have been won by the team batting first, and 3 games have been won by the team bowling first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 356, but it falls to 248 in the second innings, increasing to 249 in the third innings, and falling to 246 in the fourth innings. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the next game is likely to bat first.

Weather Report

The match between Tasmania and Victoria could be affected due to the weather conditions, as there is at least a 5% chance of rain on all match days.

Partly Sunny 47 - 71% Humidity 12° - 26° C Temperature 11 - 16 kmph Wind Speed

Partly Sunny 47 - 71% Humidity 12° - 26° C Temperature 11 - 16 kmph Wind Speed

Tasmania and Victoria Player List

Team Form

Tasmania Team Form

Tasmania has shown some good performances in this format of the game lately. The team holds two wins and just one loss in its last five games, as they now aim to continue their winning momentum in the next game. They have players such as Gabe Bell, who holds 2 wickets at an average of 64.50, and Bradley Hope, who has scored 69 runs in 2 innings at a strike rate of 40.58.

Victoria Team Form

Victoria has encountered a losing streak in this format of the game lately. The team holds two wins and two losses in its last five games, as they now aim to regain their winning momentum in the next game. They have players such as Sam Elliott, who holds a wicket at an economy of 4.80, and Liam Blackford, who has scored 47 runs in 2 innings at an average of 23.50.

Tasmania vs Victoria First class Bellerive Oval in Hobart, null Tasmania Tigers Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.81 Bet Now! Victoria Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.99 Bet Now!

Tasmania vs Victoria Top Batters

Caleb Jewell is the highest run-scorer for Tasmania in this tournament so far. He has managed to score 138 runs for the team in 2 innings at an average of 69.

Fergus O'Neill is the highest run-scorer for Victoria in this tournament so far. He has managed to score 86 runs for the team in 2 innings at an average of 42.

Tasmania vs Victoria Top Bowlers

Marcus Bean is the leading wicket-taker for Tasmania in this tournament. He has been able to take 5 wickets for the team in just one inning at an average of 22.20.

Harry Hoekstra is the leading wicket-taker for Victoria in this tournament. He has managed to take 6 wickets for the team in just one inning at an average of 17.16.