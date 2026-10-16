Rajasthan vs Railways Ranji Trophy Elite Match Prediction RAJ 54 % Chance of Winning RAI 46 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.81 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Group D is about to offer cricket fans some of the most exciting games in Ranji Trophy, as the next game will feature Rajasthan going against Railways. This match will be played from 18 October at 9:30 AM IST at Sawai Mansingh Stadium. Rajasthan is heading to this game after its previous match against Tamil Nadu ended in a draw. On the other hand, Railways is heading to this game after its previous match against Uttarakhand ended in a draw. It remains to be seen which team gets the first win of the season.

Who will win? Rajasthan Railways Vote 0 votes

Facts: Railways have won two out of their last five head-to-head matches against Rajasthan, without losing any.

Mahipal Lomror, from Rajasthan, has scored 675 runs in his last 10 games at an average of 45.

Kunal Yadav, from Railways, has taken 33 wickets in his last 10 games at an economy of 3.27.

Rajasthan vs Railways Chances of Winning

Rajasthan will enter the upcoming match against Railways with a higher chance of winning. The team takes the home-ground advantage, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Mahipal Lomror, who has scored 150 runs in 2 innings at an average of 75, and Kukna Ajay Singh, who has taken 5 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 18.60. On the other hand, Railways will be keen to secure a win in this game. It should be noted that their record against Rajasthan has been strong in recent games, which could help them to turn the tables. They have players such as Vivek Singh, who has scored 170 runs in 2 innings at an average of 85, and Raj Choudhary, who holds 3 wickets at an average of 31.33.

Rajasthan Chances of Winning: 54%

Railways Chances of Winning: 46%

Rajasthan vs Railways Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Rajasthan has received an impressive start in this tournament. Even though their first match against Tamil Nadu ended in a draw, the team was able to display good performances, which helped them to grab 3 points from the game. Against Railways, their record might not be favourable, but the team takes the home-ground advantage, which could help them to secure a win. They have batsmen such as Karan Lamba, who has scored 126 runs in 2 innings at an average of 63, and Rohan Rajbar, who has scored 105 runs in 2 innings at an average of 52.50. Akash Singh has managed to take 2 wickets for the team in 2 innings at an average of 38.

On the other hand, Railways have also received a mediocre start in this tournament. While their opening game also ended in a draw, the team was able to grab just one point from the same. Against Rajasthan, their record has been strong, which could help them to come out victorious and turn the tables. They have batsmen such as Mohammad Saif, who has scored 67 runs in 2 innings at an average of 33.50, and Suraj Ahuja, who has scored 66 runs in 2 innings at an average of 33. Kunal Yadav has managed to take 3 wickets for the team at an average of 35.33.

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Rajasthan vs Railways Match Toss Prediction

The match between Rajasthan and Railways will be played at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, which gives the home-ground advantage to Rajasthan. This venue has hosted just one Test match, which ended in a draw. The average first innings score at this venue stands at 465, but it falls to 341 in the second innings, to 114 in the third innings. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the next game is likely to bat first.

Weather Report

The match between Rajasthan and Railways could be affected due to the weather conditions, as there is a 15% chance of rain on day one.

Sunny 40 - 54% Humidity 19° - 32° C Temperature 6 - 10 kmph Wind Speed

Sunny 40 - 54% Humidity 19° - 32° C Temperature 6 - 10 kmph Wind Speed

Rajasthan and Railways Player List

Team Form

Rajasthan Team Form

Rajasthan has not been able to do well in this format of the game lately. The team holds no wins and just one loss in its last five games, as they now aim to regain their winning momentum in the next game. They have players such as Chetan Sharma, who took a wicket at an economy of 3.33, and Sumit Godara, who has scored 51 runs in 2 innings at an average of 25.50.

Railways Team Form

Railways have been on a winning streak in this format of the game lately. The team holds three consecutive wins and just one loss in its last five games, as they now aim to continue the same form in the next game. They have players such as Adarsh Singh, who holds 2 wickets at an average of 33.50, and Bhargav Merai, who has scored 53 runs in 2 innings at a strike rate of 45.29.

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Rajasthan vs Railways Top Batters

Mahipal Lomror will be a key batsman for Rajasthan in the upcoming match. He has managed to score 675 runs for the team in his last 10 games at an average of 45.

Bhargav Merai will be a key batsman for Railways in the upcoming match. He has managed to score 697 runs for the team in his last 10 games at an average of 58.08.

Rajasthan vs Railways Top Bowlers

Kukna Ajay Singh will be a key bowler for Rajasthan in the upcoming match. He has managed to take 31 wickets for the team in his last 9 games at an economy of 3.10.

Kunal Yadav will be a key bowler for Railways in the upcoming match. He has managed to take 33 wickets for the team in his last 10 games at an economy of 3.27.