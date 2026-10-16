Rajasthan vs Railways Ranji Trophy Elite Match Prediction
RAJ
54%
Chance of Winning
RAI
46%
Parimatch
First class
Sawai Mansingh Stadium
Who will win?
Facts:
- Railways have won two out of their last five head-to-head matches against Rajasthan, without losing any.
- Mahipal Lomror, from Rajasthan, has scored 675 runs in his last 10 games at an average of 45.
- Kunal Yadav, from Railways, has taken 33 wickets in his last 10 games at an economy of 3.27.
Rajasthan vs Railways Chances of Winning
Rajasthan will enter the upcoming match against Railways with a higher chance of winning. The team takes the home-ground advantage, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Mahipal Lomror, who has scored 150 runs in 2 innings at an average of 75, and Kukna Ajay Singh, who has taken 5 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 18.60. On the other hand, Railways will be keen to secure a win in this game. It should be noted that their record against Rajasthan has been strong in recent games, which could help them to turn the tables. They have players such as Vivek Singh, who has scored 170 runs in 2 innings at an average of 85, and Raj Choudhary, who holds 3 wickets at an average of 31.33.
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Rajasthan Chances of Winning: 54%
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Railways Chances of Winning: 46%
Rajasthan vs Railways Prediction & Betting Tips 2026
Rajasthan has received an impressive start in this tournament. Even though their first match against Tamil Nadu ended in a draw, the team was able to display good performances, which helped them to grab 3 points from the game. Against Railways, their record might not be favourable, but the team takes the home-ground advantage, which could help them to secure a win. They have batsmen such as Karan Lamba, who has scored 126 runs in 2 innings at an average of 63, and Rohan Rajbar, who has scored 105 runs in 2 innings at an average of 52.50. Akash Singh has managed to take 2 wickets for the team in 2 innings at an average of 38.
On the other hand, Railways have also received a mediocre start in this tournament. While their opening game also ended in a draw, the team was able to grab just one point from the same. Against Rajasthan, their record has been strong, which could help them to come out victorious and turn the tables. They have batsmen such as Mohammad Saif, who has scored 67 runs in 2 innings at an average of 33.50, and Suraj Ahuja, who has scored 66 runs in 2 innings at an average of 33. Kunal Yadav has managed to take 3 wickets for the team at an average of 35.33.
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Rajasthan vs Railways Match Toss Prediction
The match between Rajasthan and Railways will be played at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, which gives the home-ground advantage to Rajasthan. This venue has hosted just one Test match, which ended in a draw. The average first innings score at this venue stands at 465, but it falls to 341 in the second innings, to 114 in the third innings. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the next game is likely to bat first.
Weather Report
The match between Rajasthan and Railways could be affected due to the weather conditions, as there is a 15% chance of rain on day one.
Rajasthan and Railways Player List
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Bhambhu Danish
bowler
Ahuja Suraj
wicket keeper
Choudhary M
wicket keeper
Choudhary Raj Kamal
batsman
Garhwal Anshul
bowler
Goyal Eshaan
no information yet
Godara Sumit
batsman
khan Zubair Ali
all rounder
Jain Darshan
no information yet
Merai Bhargav
batsman
Kumar Hemant
bowler
Mondal Toufik Uddin
batsman
Lamba Karan
all rounder
Parikh Pradhyumn
no information yet
Lomror Mahipal
all rounder
Saif Mohammad
batsman
Rajbar Rohan
no information yet
Sangwan Himanshu
bowler
Sharma Chetan
no information yet
Singh Adarsh Pushpendra
all rounder
Sharma Kartik
no information yet
Singh Ravi
no information yet
Singh Akash Maharaj
no information yet
Singh Sahab Yuvraj
all rounder
Singh Kukna Ajay
all rounder
Singh Vivek
all rounder
Suthar Manav
bowler
Yadav Kunal
no information yet
Yadav Sachin Ashok
bowler
Team Form
Rajasthan Team Form
Rajasthan has not been able to do well in this format of the game lately. The team holds no wins and just one loss in its last five games, as they now aim to regain their winning momentum in the next game. They have players such as Chetan Sharma, who took a wicket at an economy of 3.33, and Sumit Godara, who has scored 51 runs in 2 innings at an average of 25.50.
Railways Team Form
Railways have been on a winning streak in this format of the game lately. The team holds three consecutive wins and just one loss in its last five games, as they now aim to continue the same form in the next game. They have players such as Adarsh Singh, who holds 2 wickets at an average of 33.50, and Bhargav Merai, who has scored 53 runs in 2 innings at a strike rate of 45.29.
Rajasthan vs Railways Head to Head
|Team Name
|M
|W
|L
|D
|NR
|PTS
|Series Form
RailwaysRAI
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|D
RajasthanRAJ
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|D
Rajasthan vs Railways
First class
Sawai Mansingh Stadium, null
Rajasthan
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Railways
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Rajasthan vs Railways Top Batters
Mahipal Lomror will be a key batsman for Rajasthan in the upcoming match. He has managed to score 675 runs for the team in his last 10 games at an average of 45.
Bhargav Merai will be a key batsman for Railways in the upcoming match. He has managed to score 697 runs for the team in his last 10 games at an average of 58.08.
Rajasthan vs Railways Top Bowlers
Kukna Ajay Singh will be a key bowler for Rajasthan in the upcoming match. He has managed to take 31 wickets for the team in his last 9 games at an economy of 3.10.
Kunal Yadav will be a key bowler for Railways in the upcoming match. He has managed to take 33 wickets for the team in his last 10 games at an economy of 3.27.
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